MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV) - UPDATE AT 9:04 A.M.- PG&E said that the fire started around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

In their statement, they said the fire did start in one of the Tesla megapacks at their Elkhorn Battery Storage facility. PG&E said they are working with firefighters to stop the spread of the fire.

The safety system at the facility automatically disconnected the battery storage facility from the grid.

There are no reported injuries, and there have been no power outages as a result of this fire.

Highway 1 and Struve and Highway 1 at Portero are currently closed, there is an additional hard closure along southbound Highway 1 at Jensen Road, per Caltrans. An additional hard closure is along northbound Highway 1 at Molera and Nashua Raod.

ORIGNAL STORY

A fire at the Pacific Gas & Electric Co. substation in Moss Landing has Highway 1 in the area closed, according to a tweet from Caltrans.

The roadway will take 4-6 hours to open again, a tweet stated at 6:50 a.m. Traffic is backed up in both directions.

We have a crew on the scene and will update you soon.

The post Fire at PG&E substation forcing several closures on Highway 1 in Moss Landing appeared first on KION546 .