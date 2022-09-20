ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Landing, CA

Fire at PG&E substation forcing several closures on Highway 1 in Moss Landing

By Scott Rates
 2 days ago
MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV) - UPDATE AT 9:04 A.M.- PG&E said that the fire started around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

In their statement, they said the fire did start in one of the Tesla megapacks at their Elkhorn Battery Storage facility. PG&E said they are working with firefighters to stop the spread of the fire.

The safety system at the facility automatically disconnected the battery storage facility from the grid.

There are no reported injuries, and there have been no power outages as a result of this fire.

Highway 1 and Struve and Highway 1 at Portero are currently closed, there is an additional hard closure along southbound Highway 1 at Jensen Road, per Caltrans. An additional hard closure is along northbound Highway 1 at Molera and Nashua Raod.

ORIGNAL STORY

A fire at the Pacific Gas & Electric Co. substation in Moss Landing has Highway 1 in the area closed, according to a tweet from Caltrans.

The roadway will take 4-6 hours to open again, a tweet stated at 6:50 a.m. Traffic is backed up in both directions.

We have a crew on the scene and will update you soon.

KION News Channel 5/46

Tesla-powered PG&E substation fire forcing closures along Highway 1 in Moss Landing, shelter-in-place issued

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV) - UPDATE AT 6:14 p.m.- The County of Monterey has released a new update on a fire that began at the PG&E Battery Plant in Moss Landing at about 2:00 a.m. According to Monterey County, the fire has been contained and kept isolated to a single battery pack at the facility. Highway The post Tesla-powered PG&E substation fire forcing closures along Highway 1 in Moss Landing, shelter-in-place issued appeared first on KION546.
MOSS LANDING, CA
pajaronian.com

Moss Landing fire closes Hwy. 1

MOSS LANDING — An early morning fire in a Tesla Megapack at the Elkhorn Battery Storage facility in Moss Landing forced emergency officials to close a section of Highway 1 between Salinas Road and Molera Road. Fire crews have largely contained the blaze as of 9:30am. The California Highway...
MOSS LANDING, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

PG&E’s Tesla Megapack battery in Moss Landing catches fire, results in trouble for residents

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV)- Firefighters hit the fire with water as smoke could be seen pouring out of the Tesla-powered PG&E battery storage facility in Moss Landing Tuesday morning. Smoke from the flames contains an unknown toxin that may be harmful to neighboring areas. Some people who live and visit the area often, like David The post PG&E’s Tesla Megapack battery in Moss Landing catches fire, results in trouble for residents appeared first on KION546.
MOSS LANDING, CA
