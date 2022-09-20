Read full article on original website
pct.edu
Educator joins task forces focused on science of brewing
Justin M. Ingram, associate professor of biology at Pennsylvania College of Technology, has joined two task forces launched by the American Society of Brewing Chemists. Ingram was invited to serve on ASBC’s Education Task Force and its Small Brewery Membership Campaign Task Force. The goals of both initiatives promote and support education in small breweries using ASBC’s gold standards.
pct.edu
Math professor publishes research paper
William Ma, professor of mathematics at Pennsylvania College of Technology, has published a research paper titled “A metric that better approximates the hyperbolic metric” in a recent volume of Conformal Geometry and Dynamics, a journal of the American Mathematical Society. Ma has published over 50 research papers and...
pct.edu
Penn College welding student receives scholarship
A Pennsylvania College of Technology student was one of about 100 nationwide to receive a scholarship from the Specialty Equipment Marketing Association, an organization serving the automotive aftermarket industry. The SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund awarded a $2,750 scholarship to Brandan R. Marhefka, of Windber. A Dean’s List student, Marhefka is...
BUnow
Bloomsburg Fair Discounted Student Tickets
“SPECIAL BLOOMSBURG UNIVERSITY STUDENT DISCOUNT!”. An opportunity was emailed through the BU Students List this morning, students have access to discounted Bloomsburg Fair tickets. Use this discount any day! Scan QR code, purchase online, and show barcode of paid ticket at gate! The Bloomsburg University Fair Association will be soon hosting this huge event September 23rd until October 1st.
pct.edu
Students answer call of the Wild West
Students moseyed on over to the Field House on Saturday for a rootin’ tootin’ night of themed fun at “Wild, Wild Wildcats,” organized by Penn College’s Office of Student Engagement. Throughout the venue – which was transformed through hay bales and other western decor – participants enjoyed such activities as riding a mechanical bull, line dancing, a lifelike milking contest (with a less-than-real cow), and a variety of games and refreshments.
Williamsport awarded $70,000 DCNR grant
A $70,000 grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) will be channeled toward improvements in the City of Williamsport. The City is preparing a comprehensive recreation, park, open space, and green infrastructure plan to utilize the funds. The competitive grant, awarded through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program, will update a 16-year-old master plan and incorporate increased accessibility, connectivity, and emerging recreation trends into parks and outdoor spaces...
Multi-colored fence at center of neighborhood dispute
CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fence painted in the colors of the rainbow has led to controversy in a Luzerne County community. That controversy is unfolding in Conyngham. What started as a neighborhood dispute is now ramping up. The fence was put up to try to head off future problems between two neighbors. […]
Project Linus making blankets for children in need
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Project Linus blanket is a hug when you need it most. Since 2000, their Central Susquehanna Valley Chapter has donated over 28,000 blankets, all made by hand and with love. “Organizations, hospitals, emergency rooms, and homeless shelters. Any place we find a sick, hurting, or traumatized child in need […]
abc27.com
Bumper crop of honey for some Midstate Pa. beekeepers, thanks partly – perhaps – to evil spotted lanternflies?
HALIFAX and BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — On balance, they’re an ecological disaster. But if you’re struggling to find something nice to say about spotted lanternflies, consider what seems to be a role they’re playing in sustaining honeybees. Or more precisely, the role lanternfly excrement —...
thehomepagenetwork.com
Pennsylvania’s Heritage Festival was held this Weekend
TROY – Saturday and Sunday, September 17 & 18th the Bradford County Heritage Association and the Troy Rotary Club held the Pennsylvania Heritage Festival at Alporan Park Gate #2. The days were spent experiencing life a little as you used to be in years gone by. Butter churning, milking a cow, broom sweeping races, and many other hands-on activities could be found as one wandered around the Festival.
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall Foliage
The above photo is taken at State College, PA. The nature surrounding the college campus is just outstanding during the fall season. When we visited last year, we also hiked Mount Nittany, which I highly recommend if you find yourself in the area.
skooknews.com
Governor Wolf Announces Approval of Environmental and Infrastructure Projects Across Pennsylvania
On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to...
PSU professor accused of stalking, taking up-skirt photos, police say
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State University professor is facing charges for stalking a woman on campus, according to charges filed by university police. On fifteen different instances, Brandon Schwartz, 36, of Lemont, followed a woman, and would go quickly up the stairs behind them, with his cell phone out, police wrote in the […]
upr.org
Family of injured Little League player suing League & bunk bed company
Little League Baseball Inc. and the company who made their bunk beds are reportedly being sued by the family of Easton Oliverson, the boy who fell off his bed and fractured his skull at the Little League World Series last month. 12-year-old Easton Oliverson arrived ahead of his team in...
Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania
Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
therecord-online.com
Feasibility study proposed for future use of Lockport lock house
LOCK HAVEN, PA – There is a local effort underway to determine if the now vacant Lockport lock house might be acquired and converted to some kind of tourism use. Bob Rolley, publisher Lock Haven Express/Williamsport Sun-Gazette, discussed the proposal at the Monday Clinton County Commissioners’ work session. He shared word of an agreement, a memorandum of understanding with the commissioners, to authorize a feasibility study to determine who might own the frame structure and what it could be used for. The MOU is expected to be voting on at the commissioners’ meeting this Thursday.
Three people died from silo gas in Penns Valley. What is it and why is it so dangerous?
A father and his sons died Wednesday after being trapped in a silo on a Penns Valley farm.
Montoursville, September 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Montoursville, September 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Williamsport Area High School soccer team will have a game with Montoursville Area High School on September 21, 2022, 13:30:00.
WNEP-TV 16
Fall farm fun On The Pennsylvania Road
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — As we officially welcome fall, many businesses are busy welcoming fall fanatics. Jon Meyer took the Pennsylvania Road to one of them in Columbia County. Take another trip On The Pennsylvania Road on YouTube.
'Four chairs and a block': Hometown artist to star on this season of 'The Voice'
Nashville, TN — If you're a fan of NBC's 'The Voice' you might want to tune in the show's premiere Monday night at 8 p.m. for a glimpse of Morgan Myles. "Why?" you might ask. Because she can really sing is one reason. And because it's fun to root for the local artist. Myles is native to northcentral Pa. Myles got her early musical training right here in Williamsport as...
