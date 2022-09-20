LOCK HAVEN, PA – There is a local effort underway to determine if the now vacant Lockport lock house might be acquired and converted to some kind of tourism use. Bob Rolley, publisher Lock Haven Express/Williamsport Sun-Gazette, discussed the proposal at the Monday Clinton County Commissioners’ work session. He shared word of an agreement, a memorandum of understanding with the commissioners, to authorize a feasibility study to determine who might own the frame structure and what it could be used for. The MOU is expected to be voting on at the commissioners’ meeting this Thursday.

