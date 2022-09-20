ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

Mercedes-Benz Recalls 161,000 GLE And GLS Models For A Rear Window Fix

A multitude of Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS models have been recalled in the United States because the fastening on the rear door window trim may not meet production specifications. A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall notice reveals that the rear window trim bar might separate from the vehicle...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: New Mercedes-AMG C63 Coming Today

Later today, Mercedes-AMG will unveil one of its most contentious models in recent memory: the all-new AMG C63 based on the latest generation of the C-Class sedan. The contentiousness we refer to revolves almost entirely around the replacement of the much-loved V8 in the previous C63 with a new four-cylinder unit boosted with electrification.
CARS
Motor1.com

Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Spyder Debuts Looking Sleek For GT7

Porsche has a new single-seat electric sports car with 1,300 horsepower (969 kilowatts) on tap. And, you can drive it, assuming you own Gran Turismo 7. The vehicle is the Vision Gran Turismo Spyder. The machine takes the earlier Porsche Vision Gran Turismo coupe and rips the roof off. The...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Cars#Hyundai I10#Europe#Vehicles#Facelift Spied
Carscoops

Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes

Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
DECHERD, TN
Motorious

Off-Road In Mercedes Luxury In This G500 Cabriolet on Bring A Trailer

This incredible mashup of German Luxury design and performance might just be right for you. The G-Wagon has been a staple of German automotive design for decades because of the wide variety of utility and style, enough to please many automotive enthusiasts of different backgrounds. On the outside, you got a great looking exterior which is made to reflect the best of military, off-roading, and on-road application. Then, if you’ll turn your attention to the inside, there is an interior which combines luxury and utility for those enthusiasts who want to relax while they traverse rough terrain.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Refreshed 2023 BMW Alpina XB7 Launched As Cadillac Escalade-V Rival

BMW has unveiled the refreshed 2023 BMW Alpina XB7, a high-performance SUV set to rival the Cadillac Escalade-V. The heart of the 2023 BMW Alpina XB7 is its twin-turbo 4.4L V8 engine, featuring a pair of twin-scroll turbochargers and mild-hybrid technology. Output from the boosted V8 is rated at a maximum of 621 horsepower (630 PS), 18 more than the previous-generation engine, plus 590 pound-feet of torque. That’s enough to slingshot the SUV from a standstill to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, with the quarter mile completed in 12.4 seconds and top speed clocking in at 180 mph.
CARS
Carscoops

Nissan, Honda, And Toyota To Pay Firms Patent Fees For 4G Technology

Nissan, Honda, and Toyota will all pay telecom companies for the wireless technology used to connect their cars to the internet. A plethora of telecom companies, including Nokia, have demanded patent payments from leading Japanese car manufacturers for the connected-car technology they use. Typically, Japanese car manufacturers let part suppliers pay these fees thanks to their powerful position within the automotive industry.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
Carscoops

Elon Musk Working To Improve Tesla Service, Says Customers Should Be Paid For Rescheduled Appointments

Elon Musk says he is spending a lot of time improving Tesla’s servicing experience and believes owners should be compensated if their appointments are rescheduled. The eccentric billionaire took note of a Tesla customer complaint on Twitter recently, after the owner claimed that his service was rescheduled within 24 hours of an appointment even though the appointment had been scheduled two weeks prior. He added that Tesla charged him $100 to change the appointment within 24 hours of the scheduled time.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy