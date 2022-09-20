Read full article on original website
21-Year-Old Porsche 911 Turbo With 72,000 Miles Costs Nearly As Much As Brand New Carrera
Here's a wonderful dilemma to be faced with: you have around $100,000 to spend on a Porsche 911 but can't decide whether to buy a box-fresh base 911 Carrera or a lovingly restored 911 Turbo with far more power but older tech. The 911 Turbo in question is a 2002...
Carscoops
Mercedes-Benz Recalls 161,000 GLE And GLS Models For A Rear Window Fix
A multitude of Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS models have been recalled in the United States because the fastening on the rear door window trim may not meet production specifications. A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall notice reveals that the rear window trim bar might separate from the vehicle...
TEASED: New Mercedes-AMG C63 Coming Today
Later today, Mercedes-AMG will unveil one of its most contentious models in recent memory: the all-new AMG C63 based on the latest generation of the C-Class sedan. The contentiousness we refer to revolves almost entirely around the replacement of the much-loved V8 in the previous C63 with a new four-cylinder unit boosted with electrification.
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Spyder Debuts Looking Sleek For GT7
Porsche has a new single-seat electric sports car with 1,300 horsepower (969 kilowatts) on tap. And, you can drive it, assuming you own Gran Turismo 7. The vehicle is the Vision Gran Turismo Spyder. The machine takes the earlier Porsche Vision Gran Turismo coupe and rips the roof off. The...
Carscoops
Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes
Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
Off-Road In Mercedes Luxury In This G500 Cabriolet on Bring A Trailer
This incredible mashup of German Luxury design and performance might just be right for you. The G-Wagon has been a staple of German automotive design for decades because of the wide variety of utility and style, enough to please many automotive enthusiasts of different backgrounds. On the outside, you got a great looking exterior which is made to reflect the best of military, off-roading, and on-road application. Then, if you’ll turn your attention to the inside, there is an interior which combines luxury and utility for those enthusiasts who want to relax while they traverse rough terrain.
gmauthority.com
Refreshed 2023 BMW Alpina XB7 Launched As Cadillac Escalade-V Rival
BMW has unveiled the refreshed 2023 BMW Alpina XB7, a high-performance SUV set to rival the Cadillac Escalade-V. The heart of the 2023 BMW Alpina XB7 is its twin-turbo 4.4L V8 engine, featuring a pair of twin-scroll turbochargers and mild-hybrid technology. Output from the boosted V8 is rated at a maximum of 621 horsepower (630 PS), 18 more than the previous-generation engine, plus 590 pound-feet of torque. That’s enough to slingshot the SUV from a standstill to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, with the quarter mile completed in 12.4 seconds and top speed clocking in at 180 mph.
Carscoops
Nissan, Honda, And Toyota To Pay Firms Patent Fees For 4G Technology
Nissan, Honda, and Toyota will all pay telecom companies for the wireless technology used to connect their cars to the internet. A plethora of telecom companies, including Nokia, have demanded patent payments from leading Japanese car manufacturers for the connected-car technology they use. Typically, Japanese car manufacturers let part suppliers pay these fees thanks to their powerful position within the automotive industry.
2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: A Car That Could Be Worth Waiting For
As the 2023 vehicles are on the horizon. The big question is to whether to buy the 2022 or 2023. This 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale may be worth waiting for. The post 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: A Car That Could Be Worth Waiting For appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Optimus Robot Is Coming At Tesla’s AI Day 2 – But It’ll Have To Do More Than Dancing To Silence Critics
Tesla will hold its AI Day 2 on September 30 and in the leadup, Elon Musk has prioritized both Optimus and an updated smart summon feature. According to the tech billionaire, both projects have an end-of-month deadline. During Tesla’s first AI day it announced a number of projects including the...
Carscoops
Elon Musk Working To Improve Tesla Service, Says Customers Should Be Paid For Rescheduled Appointments
Elon Musk says he is spending a lot of time improving Tesla’s servicing experience and believes owners should be compensated if their appointments are rescheduled. The eccentric billionaire took note of a Tesla customer complaint on Twitter recently, after the owner claimed that his service was rescheduled within 24 hours of an appointment even though the appointment had been scheduled two weeks prior. He added that Tesla charged him $100 to change the appointment within 24 hours of the scheduled time.
