Pittsburgh, PA

WITF

After criticizing his opponent for releasing prisoners, GOP US Senate candidate Mehmet Oz announces support for reducing sentences

The new stance contrasts with one of the key tactics of his campaign -- to relentlessly criticize Fetterman for supporting the early release of prisoners. In a bid to woo Black voters Monday, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz expressed support for laws that would reduce the federal prison population — even as his campaign continues to criticizes his Democratic opponent, John Fetterman, for supporting the release of more Pennsylvania prisoners.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner mounts defense against impeachment effort

“(Philadelphia) is not going to be an economic engine for the rest of the state from which the rest of the state extracts economic benefit but does not count their vote.”. Last week, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner hosted a rally at Mother Bethel AME Church with supporters backing him in his fight against Pennsylvania lawmakers hoping to impeach the DA and force him from office. Krasner repeated the show of support Monday morning, gathering more elected, civic, and religious leaders to speak out at his weekly news conference typically used to discuss criminal cases being handled by his office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

Prominent election deniers are facing growing legal trouble

A Pennsylvania postal service employee also took legal action, and alleged that he was falsely accused of manipulating vote-by-mail ballots in the 2020 election. Konnech, a small Michigan company that makes election logistics software, says a “smear campaign” whipped up by the controversial group True the Vote has led to death threats and forced the company’s CEO to leave home in fear for his and his family’s lives. The company believes a driving force behind the threats is xenophobia; Konnech’s CEO immigrated to the U.S. from China in the 1980s and became an American citizen in 1997.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Thousands gather in Harrisburg for Pa. ‘March for Life

In the first post-Roe v. Wade March for Life rally in the country thousands of anti-abortion advocates spilled across the steps of the state Capitol on Monday to celebrate the overturning of federal abortion rights in the country and to call on stricter laws and even a ban at the state level.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pa. governor candidates Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano on stopping crime

In recent months, the specter of crime has been a central talking point in Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s campaign for governor. At a recent campaign stop in the Lehigh Valley, Mastriano claimed crime across the commonwealth had risen 37% since his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro, took office as attorney general in 2017. Criminals, he said, “walk free.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Famed attorney William Costopoulos details his colorful career in new book

William Costopoulos has been one of Central Pennsylvania’s most successful, effective and well known criminal defense attorneys for the past 50 years. Sometimes described as flamboyant, Costopoulos has been involved in some of the state’s most high profile cases, representing accused murderer Jay Smith, Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Rolf Larsen and former York Mayor Charlie Robertson, who was tried for murder.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania’s flawed medical marijuana program, a complete guide to Spotlight PA’s investigations

The yearlong reporting project has revealed major flaws and inequity in the system, prompting positive change and more calls for reform, but will the state legislature take action?. Ed Mahon/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

New report finds a coordinated rise in attempted book bans

Throughout the 2021-22 school year, more than 1,600 book titles were banned, according to a new report by the group PEN America, which advocates for freedom of expression. According to the report, the surge in book bans is a result of a network of local political and advocacy groups targeting books with LGBTQ+ characters and storylines, and books involving characters of color.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WITF

Efforts to ban, restrict LGBTQ curriculum in Pa. schools hinge on who becomes the next governor

Educators fear a Florida-like proposed ban on elementary school instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation will teach children that being part of the LGBTQ community is wrong. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
