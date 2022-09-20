Read full article on original website
After criticizing his opponent for releasing prisoners, GOP US Senate candidate Mehmet Oz announces support for reducing sentences
The new stance contrasts with one of the key tactics of his campaign -- to relentlessly criticize Fetterman for supporting the early release of prisoners. In a bid to woo Black voters Monday, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz expressed support for laws that would reduce the federal prison population — even as his campaign continues to criticizes his Democratic opponent, John Fetterman, for supporting the release of more Pennsylvania prisoners.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner mounts defense against impeachment effort
“(Philadelphia) is not going to be an economic engine for the rest of the state from which the rest of the state extracts economic benefit but does not count their vote.”. Last week, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner hosted a rally at Mother Bethel AME Church with supporters backing him in his fight against Pennsylvania lawmakers hoping to impeach the DA and force him from office. Krasner repeated the show of support Monday morning, gathering more elected, civic, and religious leaders to speak out at his weekly news conference typically used to discuss criminal cases being handled by his office.
Pennsylvania’s redrawn districts inject uncertainty in legislative contests
Democrats in Pennsylvania who have long blamed their party’s legislative minorities on Republican gerrymandering will find out in November whether friendlier district maps will edge them closer to retaking control of the House and Senate. Nearly 400 state legislative candidates will appear on ballots Nov. 8, hoping voters will...
Prominent election deniers are facing growing legal trouble
A Pennsylvania postal service employee also took legal action, and alleged that he was falsely accused of manipulating vote-by-mail ballots in the 2020 election. Konnech, a small Michigan company that makes election logistics software, says a “smear campaign” whipped up by the controversial group True the Vote has led to death threats and forced the company’s CEO to leave home in fear for his and his family’s lives. The company believes a driving force behind the threats is xenophobia; Konnech’s CEO immigrated to the U.S. from China in the 1980s and became an American citizen in 1997.
Explosive device detonates during law enforcement training in Pennsylvania, 5 techs hurt
The training session was being conducted by the FBI’s Philadelphia field office. An explosive device unexpectedly detonated during a training exercise Thursday at a state prison in Montgomery County, authorities said, leaving five bomb technicians injured. The accident at the SCI Phoenix prison in Skippack Township occurred shortly before...
Thousands gather in Harrisburg for Pa. ‘March for Life
In the first post-Roe v. Wade March for Life rally in the country thousands of anti-abortion advocates spilled across the steps of the state Capitol on Monday to celebrate the overturning of federal abortion rights in the country and to call on stricter laws and even a ban at the state level.
Pa. governor candidates Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano on stopping crime
In recent months, the specter of crime has been a central talking point in Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s campaign for governor. At a recent campaign stop in the Lehigh Valley, Mastriano claimed crime across the commonwealth had risen 37% since his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro, took office as attorney general in 2017. Criminals, he said, “walk free.”
Famed attorney William Costopoulos details his colorful career in new book
William Costopoulos has been one of Central Pennsylvania’s most successful, effective and well known criminal defense attorneys for the past 50 years. Sometimes described as flamboyant, Costopoulos has been involved in some of the state’s most high profile cases, representing accused murderer Jay Smith, Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Rolf Larsen and former York Mayor Charlie Robertson, who was tried for murder.
Mail ballot fight persists in Pennsylvania and other key states, sure to slow count
Former President Donald Trump and his allies seized on the drawn-out vote processing and counting in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election to fuel his false claims that fraud cost him victory in the battleground state — and election officials worry that a replay could be on the horizon in November’s crucial Senate and governor’s races.
40 years ago, 3 men climbed a billboard for a contest that brought attention, scorn
Forty years ago today, a radio contest started in the Lehigh Valley that ended up causing an international media frenzy. On Sept. 20, 1982, Allentown radio station WSAN-AM was in the middle of rebranding and its staff decided to put on a contest to get publicity. Called an “endurance contest,”...
Allegheny County Democrats hope to pick up pace on mail-in ballot applications
County election workers had received roughly 136,700 mail-in ballots so far. That's an improvement over the 2021 tally. With a month-and-a-half to go before the Nov. 8 midterm election, the number of mail-in ballot applications in Allegheny County is only slightly higher than it was at this point in 2021.
Pa. election 2022: A basic guide to vetting candidates for U.S. Senate, governor, and more
Want to learn more about Pennsylvania’s 2022 election candidates? Learn how to research who is on your ballot, their stances, and who is funding their campaigns. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
Ad spending shows Democrats hinging midterm hopes in Pennsylvania and other keys states on abortion
Democrats have already invested more than an estimated $124 million this year in television advertising referencing abortion. Democrats are pumping an unprecedented amount of money into advertising related to abortion rights, underscoring how central the message is to the party in the final weeks before the November midterm elections. With...
Pennsylvania’s flawed medical marijuana program, a complete guide to Spotlight PA’s investigations
The yearlong reporting project has revealed major flaws and inequity in the system, prompting positive change and more calls for reform, but will the state legislature take action?. Ed Mahon/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
Demonstrators call for climate action as global leaders meet in Pittsburgh
Carnegie Mellon University is hosting this year’s Global Clean Energy Action Forum with the U.S. Department of Energy in Pittsburgh’s downtown. As global leaders meet at David L. Lawrence Convention Center this week to discuss climate action, young people gathered on CMU’s campus Wednesday to demand it.
New report finds a coordinated rise in attempted book bans
Throughout the 2021-22 school year, more than 1,600 book titles were banned, according to a new report by the group PEN America, which advocates for freedom of expression. According to the report, the surge in book bans is a result of a network of local political and advocacy groups targeting books with LGBTQ+ characters and storylines, and books involving characters of color.
3 Iranian citizens charged in hacking attack that targeted a Pa. domestic violence shelter and others
The victims included a domestic violence shelter in Pennsylvania, which the indictment says was extorted out of $13,000 to recover its hacked data; electric utilities in Indiana and Mississippi; and a county government in Wyoming. The Justice Department said Wednesday that three Iranian citizens have been charged in the United...
Fracking ban in Delaware River Basin survives Pa. GOP lawmakers’ challenge in federal court
Republican state lawmakers lost their bid to overturn a fracking ban in Northeast Pennsylvania enacted by the regulatory agency that oversees drinking water quality for about 15 million residents in four states. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling Friday that the lawmakers, led by state Sens....
Dr. Oz, John Fetterman both target suburbs in key Pa. Senate race
In a community college gymnasium in an affluent Philadelphia suburb, John Fetterman strode on to a makeshift stage to cheers and stood at a podium beneath a massive “Women for Fetterman” banner. As the crowd of mostly women looked on, Fetterman unfurled a pink T-shirt emblazoned with his...
Efforts to ban, restrict LGBTQ curriculum in Pa. schools hinge on who becomes the next governor
Educators fear a Florida-like proposed ban on elementary school instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation will teach children that being part of the LGBTQ community is wrong. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public...
