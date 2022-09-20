“(Philadelphia) is not going to be an economic engine for the rest of the state from which the rest of the state extracts economic benefit but does not count their vote.”. Last week, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner hosted a rally at Mother Bethel AME Church with supporters backing him in his fight against Pennsylvania lawmakers hoping to impeach the DA and force him from office. Krasner repeated the show of support Monday morning, gathering more elected, civic, and religious leaders to speak out at his weekly news conference typically used to discuss criminal cases being handled by his office.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO