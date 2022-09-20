West Michigan biorepository lands $7.9 million contract as part of 'Cancer Moonshot' project

GRAND RAPIDS — One of West Michigan's largest office furniture makers will cut 180 salaried jobs amid declining orders, inflation and supply chain issues. Steelcase Inc. said in its second-quarter earnings report Wednesday that it will cut the positions across the Americas and its corporate departments in response to a 20 percent decline in orders in the first few weeks of the third quarter compared to the same period last year.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO