West Michigan biorepository lands $7.9 million contract as part of 'Cancer Moonshot' project

Crain's Detroit Business
3M, Wolverine Worldwide settle PFAS case for $54 million
A judge has given tentative approval to a $54 million settlement in which 3M Co. and Wolverine Worldwide will pay property owners in West Michigan who said their land and wells were contaminated by toxic "forever chemicals." The deal involves approximately 1,700 properties north of Grand Rapids. The compounds are...
Crain's Detroit Business
A spate of tech programs aims to build Grand Rapids' talent pipeline
GRAND RAPIDS — Three West Michigan institutions are touting their training programs as an answer to the region's goal to become a tech hub. The first, West Michigan Center for Arts & Technology, last week announced plans for a cybersecurity and governance, risk and compliance (GRC) training pathway for economically disadvantaged students, which will begin in December.
Crain's Detroit Business
Chinese EV battery maker plans to build plant in West Michigan
A Chinese electric vehicle battery maker wants to build a multibillion-dollar plant in West Michigan, officials confirmed Wednesday, saying an announcement is expected within days. The yet-to-be-constructed factory would be located near Big Rapids, about 50 miles north of Grand Rapids. The Detroit News first reported the plan late Tuesday....
Crain's Detroit Business
Trinity absorbs Grand Haven health system
Trinity Health, the nation's fifth largest health system, is finalizing its acquisition of the assets of the rural community hospital North Ottawa Community Health System in Grand Haven. Continue reading. and get the. competitive edge. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the...
Crain's Detroit Business
Office furniture giant to cut 180 jobs amid 'lower-than-expected' return-to-work trends
GRAND RAPIDS — One of West Michigan's largest office furniture makers will cut 180 salaried jobs amid declining orders, inflation and supply chain issues. Steelcase Inc. said in its second-quarter earnings report Wednesday that it will cut the positions across the Americas and its corporate departments in response to a 20 percent decline in orders in the first few weeks of the third quarter compared to the same period last year.
Crain's Detroit Business
Grand Rapids kicks off Tech Week in first major bid to be Midwest's startup hub
GRAND RAPIDS — Downtown Grand Rapids will host its first-ever Tech Week starting Wednesday, part of a recently announced 10-year plan to position the city as a Midwestern tech hub. Dubbed Tech Week Grand Rapids, the event will run through Saturday at various downtown locations, hosted by regional economic...
Crain's Detroit Business
Fight brews in Lansing over Airbnb-style car rentals
LANSING — A proposal to tax and regulate services that function as a sort of Airbnb for car rentals has sparked the latest legislative fight over the sharing economy. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
