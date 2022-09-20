ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/21/22–9/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/21/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Matthew Christopher Marinez, 31 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

UPDATE: Cheyenne police seeking information on missing teen last seen in Imperial Court area

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department noted in a Thursday afternoon social media post that it was seeking information on a missing juvenile. Kwintyn Michael Maloy, 14, is listed as 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds, and was last seen in the Imperial Court area of Cheyenne, located not far off of the Lincoln Highway in the eastern part of the city. Maloy is listed by the department as having brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne Police ask for help finding information and tips after death of a Colorado deputy

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking help in getting information and tips, while sending sympathy after the death of a Weld County Sheriff’s Deputy. The department posted condolences and a call for information on their Facebook page. With their post CPD shared the following release from Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams:
K2 Radio

UPDATE: Missing 14-Year-Old Cheyenne Boy Found Safe

Cheyenne police say Maloy has been located. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Kwintyn Michael Maloy was last seen in the area of Imperial Court. Maloy is 5-foot-3, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne law firm receives award for pro bono service

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Hirst Applegate LLP has been announced as the recipient of a 2022 Pro Bono Award for Legal Services for Indigent Clients by the Wyoming State Bar. In a release from the State Bar, it was announced that Angie Dorsch, Executive Director of Equal Justice Wyoming, presented the award last week during the Bar’s Annual Meeting & Judicial Conference in Casper.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne NWS: 65 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for areas of southeast Wyoming. While the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the warning, the summit area of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is. The agency posted this statement on its...
CHEYENNE, WY
Public Safety
cowboystatedaily.com

High Gas Prices Haven’t Sparked Wyoming Coal Generation

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Natural gas prices continue to climb, greatly increasing the cost competitiveness of coal electrical generation. “We know anecdotally that across the country, if we look at just total coal production, that’s up. And coal production in Wyoming is almost entirely used...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne Police Warn of Driveway Paving Scam

Cheyenne police are warning homeowners, especially seniors, not to fall for a scam in which a "contractor" shows up at your door claiming he has extra asphalt from another job and is willing to pave your driveway for cheap. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says oftentimes a high-pressure approach is...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Man Arrested for Felony DWUI Charges in Laramie

A Laramie man is facing felony DWUI charges from an arrest on Sunday. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Sunrise Court for a report of a domestic disturbance. Further investigation resulted in 33-year-old Sean W. Costin being charged...
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Company Considering Locating $1.1 Billion Meat Processing Plant In Cheyenne

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cheyenne may become home to a $1.1 billion meat processing facility, a boon for the city and state’s overall economy, by perhaps not so much for Wyoming’s smaller ranchers. Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins mentioned the potential in his most...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Head Honcho Auto Detail keeping cars clean and fresh at recently opened downtown Cheyenne location

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne native by birth, Michael Pavlica saw what he felt was a need back in his home community. He already has a lifelong love of cars and auto detailing in particular, trying out his luck previously in the profession in other cities like Denver. But Cheyenne kept calling him to come back, and when he evaluated the community’s options for keeping vehicles sparkly-clean, he felt as if options were limited and overpriced.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Laramie High School Sports Roundup Sept. 21, 2022

Cross country, girls swimming & diving, and volleyball had big wins last week for Laramie High School athletics. Golf finished its fall season, while tennis was at regionals in Rock Springs. LHS Golf. Five golfers played in the Class 4A state championships at the White Mountain Golf Course in Rock...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne NWS: Red Flag Fire Warning Issued For SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning for most of southeast Wyoming for Monday. The warning area includes Cheyenne, Laramie, Wheatland, and Casper. Part of the Nebraska Panhandle is also included in the warning area. The agency posted this statement on its...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
