New Long Beach office building reflects Mid-Century Modern garden-style motif

North Long Beach industrial property to be redeveloped into large warehouse
The property sold for nearly $51 million earlier this year. Now, the city's Planning Commission is slated to consider the redevelopment proposal during its Oct. 6 meeting. The post North Long Beach industrial property to be redeveloped into large warehouse appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LA’s Newest Seafood Restaurant Is Filled With Old-School Glamour
When Los Angeles culinary power couple Patti and Hans Röckenwagner and Michelin two-star chef Josiah Citrin debut Dear Jane’s in Marina del Rey tonight, the seafood-focused restaurant will nod to the glory days of old school dining glamour—and make you believe they’re here again. The oysters Rockefeller, shellfish towers, carts gliding through the dining room to dispense shrimp Louie tableside and fish sticks audaciously topped with caviar will all add to the allure. But it’s more than just food. The waterfront views, beautiful mid-century building, dimly lit bar that uses a fireplace for illumination and glittery Hollywood clientele will give...
Preserving the past: Work begins on Long Beach Airport’s historic terminal building
A $16.7 million renovation and preservation project is now underway in the historic building, which will restore, preserve and modernize the facility. The post Preserving the past: Work begins on Long Beach Airport’s historic terminal building appeared first on Long Beach Post.
10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable
When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is […]
Laist.com
LA Is Reopening Its Section 8 Housing Voucher Waitlist For The First Time In Five Years
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE: WHAT YOU NEED...
theregistrysocal.com
Nordstrom Rack Opens Three New Stores in Southern California
SEATTLE — Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open three new Nordstrom Rack stores in 2023. The new stores will be located in Anaheim Hills, Clovis and San Clemente, California. “We look forward to opening these new Nordstrom Rack locations in the Anaheim Hills,...
smobserved.com
Santa Monica City Planning Grants Too Many Variances to Developers. Gelson's Shopping Center is an example.
The Santa Monica City Planning Department has never from all appearances, met a variance it didn't like. Every one of those exceptions over the years, including those for the Lincoln Center project on the current Gelson's site, has benefitted developers and penalized residents. That was true with the Hines project,...
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your Weekend
A spicy brunch in Los Angeles worth getting out of bed for. Mexican brunch place in Glendora Los Angeles@misabor_mk / Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're looking for a brunch spot in Los Angeles serving chilaquiles, chances are Mi Sabor is going to be on your radar.
theeastsiderla.com
103-year-old Eagle Rock gas station nominated as a historic monument
Eagle Rock -- A tiny service station that’s easy to miss and in sad shape has been nominated as a historic landmark. The Jay Risk Standard Oil Service Station -- only 14 feet square -- is squeezed between two buildings in the 1600 block of Colorado Boulevard. Doors and windows have been removed, and the pumps have been long gone. The owners have filed a demolition permit.
With pipeline repairs complete, millions of L.A. County residents can water outdoors again
An outdoor watering ban affecting more than 4 million Californians has been lifted. The Metropolitan Water District implemented the ban on large portions of Los Angeles County beginning on Sept. 6, while they made urgent repairs to a leaking pipeline. The ban included residents in parts of South Los Angeles County, Malibu, Beverly Hills, the […]
Eagle Rock’s Little Beast Changes Owners After Nine Years
Monique King and Paul Rosenbluh now own the family restaurant
Affordable rental housing development breaks ground in South Los Angeles
A housing project that has been planned for decades finally broke ground Monday in South Los Angeles.A mixed-use, 50-unit affordable rental housing development called Serenity will be built on the Southside Church of Christ's former parking lot on Manchester Avenue. The five-story development will include units for the homeless and seniors."We hope, trust and pray that it'll be a blessing to the community. Our young people have looked forward to this, and we're going to serve them in this community," said Dr. Carl C. Baccus, pastor of Southside Church of Christ.The Los Angeles City Department of Housing pitched in more than $9 million to help the project come to fruition, along with nearly $20 million in tax exempt and taxable bonds. Theres no word yet on when the development is set to be completed.
Surfline
Fun Combo Swell Knocking on SoCal’s Door
Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
This is the best brunch spot in California in 2022, according to Yelp
In the land of garnished avocado toasts, bottomless mimosas and serpentine lines around the corner, it’s no secret that brunch has fully cast the nation under its delicious spell. Whether it’s an old-school shop with a no-frills menu or a sleek, trendy joint slinging craft cocktails, brunch isn’t just a plain old meal — it’s […]
1 hospitalized after car drives into house in Monterey Park
One person was hospitalized after a car drove into a house in Monterey Park Tuesday afternoon. According to Verdugo Fire Communications, the car collided with a house located on Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive a little before 3 p.m., trapping one of the two occupants inside. It was unclear if the person rushed to a hospital was inside of the home or the vehicle. Their status was unknown. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not clear as authorities continued to investigate. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Pasadena, CA 2022
Finding the best restaurants in a different town isn’t always the easiest thing to do. Like anything else, there are some eateries that are better than others. That statement could never be more true where sushi is concerned. When prepared properly, it can easily be some of the best food you’ve ever eaten. Even those who are staunchly against trying it become converts once they sink their teeth into some sushi made by someone who knows how to do it right.
L.A. Weekly
Kayin Hall Killed in Motorcycle Crash near Sawtelle Boulevard [Los Angeles, CA]
18-Year-Old Rider Kayin Hall Dead after Crash on 405 Freeway On-Ramp. The incident happened on September 19th, in the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway. According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, the victim is identified as 18-year-old Kayin Hall of Arcadia. No other information was provided in...
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Man throws feces at Sherman Oaks business owner
LOS ANGELES - On Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, a homeless man angrily yells, "You want to have a fight?" An unhoused woman walks back and forth saying, "Isis, Isis, Isis." Yet another man, presumably under the influence of drugs, screams, "You gotta die, you gotta die, you gotta die!"
Hyundai, Kia sued in rash of car thefts
Owners of Kia and Hyundai cars filed a class-action lawsuit Wednesday in Santa Ana federal court alleging companies failed to install technology to thwart car thieves.
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
