Barstool’s Dana Beers Just Gave The Best Horns Down Ever
The horns down is an art form. Before we get to the epic horns down, let's talk about who the hell Dana Beers is. Beers is a Barstool Sports personality who's known for drinking beer. Hence the nickname, Dana Beers. He's a gritty underdog in the world of Barstool who continually overachieves despite the odds stacked against him. Sounds familiar, right?
24 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 23
Today is the day everyone has been waiting for all week, aside from the fair. It is game day for Texas Tech as they face off against the University of Texas. It is also a Red Out game which means wear that red! Eat red foods, drink red drinks, and go all out today to show the University of Texas that Lubbock's Red Raider fanbase means business.
8 Lubbock Restaurants With Totally Tasty Chicken Strips
My best friend swears that you can tell a lot about a restaurant just by trying their chicken strips or chicken tenders. Every time we go somewhere for the first time, she always gets the exact same thing. She's been that way since we were teenagers, so it doesn't bother me much anymore. I used to get annoyed that she wasn't more adventurous when we tested a new spot out for lunch.
Get Your Weiners Ready: A Derby is Coming to Lubbock This Weekend
Calling all weiner loves, this brand new event in Lubbock will be perfect for you. This is definitely not something you see every day but the first ever Weiner Dog Derby is coming to Lubbock this Sunday and it will be an event you don't want to miss. If you...
If You Rush The Field at Texas Tech, Don’t Be an Idiot
I love storming fields. I love storming courts. I love college football. Just look at this atmosphere in Lubbock after they beat the Texas Longhorns 37-34 in overtime this weekend:. I applauded this earlier in the weekend and stand by it. Throwing horns down in a mascot's face? Acceptable. An...
Are Lubbock Foodies Saddened Over the Failure of El Pollo Nyquil?
You know, sometimes you don't want to try something until they tell you that you're not supposed to have it. Then, suddenly, you are on a quest to somehow figure out what all the fuss is about. Like meth. I never really wanted to try it until I saw Breaking Bad, and now I'm disappointed when I don't get the cool blue raspberry-flavored stuff. But I'll keep on trying...
Did Ric Flair Give Joey McGuire Pointers on This Epic Promo?
Lost in the hubbub of Texas Tech beating the Texas Longhorns last night was the fact that Ric Flair is undefeated in Lubbock. That's important and worth noting. But the effect of him just being there can't be forgotten. Flair spent some time with McGuire shooting some vignettes that showed...
Video: Lubbock Thief Flees the Scene, Immediately Crashes Bike Into Trailer
Sometimes I believe that karma might actually be a thing. Lubbock resident Nichole Shipman has been dealing with a couple of thieves breaking into her home. She caught the guys on camera sneaking into her backyard. She came home and while she was still sitting in her car in the driveway, she allegedly noticed a man trying to steal one of her bikes. She "spooked" him and he took off on his bicycle.
Growing Up in Lubbock: Elementary School Edition
Disclaimer: I did not spend my entire elementary school career in Lubbock. I also attended school in Spokane and Austin. If anything, that gives me a better perspective because I can make a comparison to a different type of Texas school and school in a different state entirely. I also...
Woman Rearrested After two Days, 29 Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 22
Today is the day. It's officially South Plains Fair day. It's also game day eve for the Texas Tech University vs. Texas game, which means this weekend is about to get insane. The only way it would be even more insane is if Raider Red and Bevo went to the South Plains Fair and shared a funnel cake before going on one of the rollercoasters together.
Want Some Pasta? These Are The Best Lubbock Italian Restaurants
Sometimes you just really need a good plate of pasta right? Well, these are the places in Lubbock you can do that. Surprisingly there aren't a lot. 20 New Lubbock Food & Drink Spots That Have Opened in 2022. 64 Lubbock-Area Food Trucks You Need to Try. Here's a list...
A New Coffee Shop With More Than 20,000 Drink Choices Is Coming to Lubbock
If you're needing a boost of energy and something new, this is going to be the place for you. We're excited to announce a new place called 7 Brew Coffee is coming to Lubbock very soon. This is a chain drive-thru coffee shop and they've confirmed to us that they'll be opening a spot in the Hub City.
9 Creepy Places In and Around Lubbock to Check Out
Lubbock is home to plenty of creepy places. I'm a fan of creepy stuff and horror to begin with, so I've always been fascinated with weird abandoned places that give you the chills. I'm aware that you can't go inside most of the places, as it would be trespassing, but it's still cool to check 'em out.
Lubbock Is About to Become Number One in What?
Lubbock is the land of cotton, Texas Tech, fantastic medical centers, and now... I find it awesome that we're about to be a leader in a new category. We're usually named number one in some atrocious thing. This time we're about to be a leader in an amazing, yet unusual category. Are you ready for this?
Lubbock Parents Only Have One Day Left to Grab This Great Deal
Twice a year, Target puts on an amazing promotion that allows parents to bring in their old, broken, and expired car seats and get 20 percent off the price of a new one. Don't need a car seat anymore? No problem! They'll also apply this discount to big ticket baby items, like strollers, high chairs, play yards, and more.
Texas Tech Rushes the Field After Beating 22nd Ranked Longhorns
The Texas Tech special teams have not been good this season. They missed field goals in both of their first two home games before Trey Wolff drilled a field goal to send the Houston game to overtime. Since that kick, he's hit two more. Maybe the two biggest kicks of his career so far.
Thai Kitchen Opens Second Location in Lubbock
Holy Thai food, Batman! This is the best news yet. Thai Kitchen officially opened a second location in Lubbock on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. This is going to be great for all the people that live on the south side of town. If you've never been to or heard of...
26 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 19th, Many With Multiple Charges
This week has just started and we're already getting crazy. The South Plains Fair is coming to town this Friday, Texas Tech plays the University of Texas this Saturday, and today is Taco Tuesday. Today feels like this power pumping build up to just a phenomenal week as we creep closer to all these events.
Fire at Lubbock’s Garden & Arts Center Causes Closure
A fire on the grounds of Lubbock's Garden & Arts Center (GAC) at 4215 University Avenue has forced a temporary closure not only for repairs, but also for an ongoing investigation as to the cause of the fire, according to Jacqueline Barber, Director of Municipal Museums here in Lubbock. I spoke to Barber via telephone Tuesday afternoon.
Lubbock Area BBQ Joint Makes Top 10 Texas BBQ Restaurants List Again
Even by the picture most of you probably already know where this is going but our beloved BBQ restaurant is doing it again. If you didn't know Texas BBQ is voted the best type of BBQ in the country by a study with the BBQ Revolution. So being compared to not only the best in the state but also the best type in the country is a huge honor. Here in Lubbock, we know we have great food but now other people are finding out as well.
