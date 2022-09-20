ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

rigzone.com

Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery

An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
The Guardian

Governments urged to act after oil giants accused of misleading public

Campaigners have urged governments to intervene after oil companies were accused of misleading the public about their commitment to reducing carbon emissions. Oil and gas companies including Britain’s Shell and BP were urged to “stop their deception” this week as the US House committee on oversight and reform released documents showing that oil industry executives privately downplayed their public messages on efforts to tackle the climate crisis.
rigzone.com

U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
rigzone.com

McDermott Bags Work On TotalEnergies Begonia Project In Angola

McDermott has been awarded a significant EPSCI contract by TotalEnergies on its Begonia project off Angola. — International engineering firm McDermott has been awarded a significant engineering, procurement, supply, construction, installation, pre-commissioning, and assistance to commissioning and start-up (EPSCI) contract by TotalEnergies on its Begonia project off Angola. The...
rigzone.com

USA Gas Market Rollercoaster Ride Far from Over

It’s an understatement to say that U.S. gas markets have had a whirlwind year, but the rollercoaster ride is far from over as winter beckons. That’s what Rystad Energy Analyst Ade Allen said in a market note sent to Rigzone on Tuesday, adding that high gas prices are expected to stick around for a while.
rigzone.com

Eni Looking To Turn Depleted Gas Field Off UK Into CSS Project

Eni has submitted a carbon storage license application for the Hewett depleted gas field to the UK North Sea Transition Authority. — The UK branch of Italian energy major Eni has submitted a carbon storage license application for the Hewett depleted gas field on the Southern North Sea to the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).
rigzone.com

KCA Deutag Hired For Eavor-Led Project

KCA Deutag has been hired to provide two drilling rigs for Eavor's first commercial Eavor-loop system construction. KCA Deutag has been contracted by Eavor Erdwarme Geretsried to provide two drilling rigs for the construction of Eavor’s first commercial Eavor-Loop system. Drilling and facility construction work will commence on the project near the town of Geretsried, Germany in 2023.
rigzone.com

Origin to Sell 100 Percent of Its Beetaloo Basin Stake

Origin Energy Limited has revealed that it will divest 100 percent of its interest in the Beetaloo Basin. — Origin Energy Limited has revealed that it will divest 100 percent of its interest in the Beetaloo Basin, and that it intends to exit its upstream exploration permits, “as the company focuses on its strategy and ambition to lead the energy transition”.
rigzone.com

$80 Is the New $60 For Oil

$80 is the new $60 for oil, according to a new BofA Global Research report, which was sent to Rigzone on Tuesday. “As world GDP expands by just 2.5 percent next year, according to the BofA economics team, global oil demand growth should slow further,” the BofA Global Research report stated.
tipranks.com

Oil Inches Upwards as Global Challenges Loom

WTI crude oil is up over 0.7% to $83.64 today at 4:07 p.m. EST after giving up yesterday’s early gains in a volatile session. Russia’s force mobilization and talk of nuclear warfare were overshadowed by the U.S. Fed’s rate hike yesterday. While the dollar continues to rise, Japan is propping up the Yen after a long time.
rigzone.com

Schlumberger And Aramco Partner On Emissions Tracking Platform

Schlumberger and Aramco have joined forces to develop an emissions tracking digital platform for hard-to-abate industrial sectors. Schlumberger has partnered with Aramco to develop a digital platform that will provide sustainability solutions for hard-to-abate industrial sectors. The proposed platform will enable companies in industries such as oil and gas, chemicals,...
The Associated Press

QUANTRON to Unveil First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Equipped With Allison eGen Power® Electric Axle at IAA

HANOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions, today announced German vehicle manufacturer QUANTRON has integrated the Allison eGen Power ® 130D e-Axle into its new fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), a heavy-duty truck capable for tractor and chassis derivatives based on the MAN TG3 platform (TGS, TGX), which will make its world premiere at IAA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005536/en/ Allison Transmission today announced German vehicle manufacturer QUANTRON has integrated the Allison eGen Power® 130D e-Axle into its new fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), a heavy-duty truck capable for tractor and chassis derivatives based on the MAN TG3 platform (TGS, TGX), at its world premiere at IAA in Germany. Meltem Darakci, QUANTRON OEM Account Manager, Martin Lischka, QUANTRON Head of Marketing & Communications, Alexander Schey, Allison Transmission Managing Director, Electrification, Commercialization & Strategy, Michael Perschke, CEO Quantron AG David Graziosi, Allison Transmission Chairman and CEO, Herbert Robel, QUANTRON Board Member, John Coll, Allison Transmission Senior Vice President, Global Marketing Sales & Service, Manlio Alvaro, Allison Transmission Executive Director, EMEA Sales (Photo: Business Wire)
rigzone.com

Var Energi Invests Additional $1.2B In Balder X Project

Var Energi will be making an additional investment of $1.2 billion in the Balder X development project. — Var Energi has revised the cost estimate for the Balder X development project and identified the need for an additional investment of $1.2 billion. The investment revision reflects the increased scope...
rigzone.com

Arabian Drilling To Proceed With IPO On Saudi Exchange

Arabian Drilling is proceeding with its initial public offering of 30 percent of its share capital on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange. — Saudi Arabia’s national drilling major, Arabian Drilling, has continued with its process of listing ordinary shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange.
rigzone.com

Vessel Shortage Makes Soaring Shipping Costs New Energy Threat

Costs for shipping energy are surging as Europe’s scramble for supplies creates a shortage of vessels to carry essential fuels this winter. Ships are carrying liquefied natural gas, diesel and crude to Europe from further away than usual to replace Russian energy supplies, as the conflict in Ukraine shows no sign of ending. That’s keeping vessels occupied for longer and delaying their return to service, sparking a rally in global freight rates, said shipping experts.
rigzone.com

Typhoon Muifa Hits Another Vessel

The shipyard where the jack up installation vessel Voltaire is being built was hit by Typhoon Muifa on September 14-15, Jan De Nul Group has revealed. The eye of the typhoon passed over the yard, causing the vessel to come loose from its moorings, Jan De Nul Group noted. “Fortunately,...
