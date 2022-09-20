Read full article on original website
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
Scientists who detected massive Pemex methane leak say 'no way' they made a mistake
MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Scientists who detected a massive methane leak at an offshore platform run by Mexico's Pemex said Tuesday there was "no way" they had made a mistake, roundly rebutting claims by the state oil company that the emissions were smaller and less polluting.
Governments urged to act after oil giants accused of misleading public
Campaigners have urged governments to intervene after oil companies were accused of misleading the public about their commitment to reducing carbon emissions. Oil and gas companies including Britain’s Shell and BP were urged to “stop their deception” this week as the US House committee on oversight and reform released documents showing that oil industry executives privately downplayed their public messages on efforts to tackle the climate crisis.
U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
Saudi Aramco chief is 'seriously concerned' that a rebound of the global economy will kill off any spare oil capacity
Saudi Aramco's CEO warned a global economic rebound could kill off any spare oil capacity out there. That could deepen the world's energy crisis, which has already sent prices in Europe soaring. More investment by companies is needed to improve the supply situation. Saudi Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser delivered...
Leading grain traders ‘sourcing soy beans from Brazilian farm linked to abuse’
Bunge and Cargill, behind more than 30% of soy exports to EU and UK, accused of exposing suppliers to link with indigenous rights violations
McDermott Bags Work On TotalEnergies Begonia Project In Angola
McDermott has been awarded a significant EPSCI contract by TotalEnergies on its Begonia project off Angola. — International engineering firm McDermott has been awarded a significant engineering, procurement, supply, construction, installation, pre-commissioning, and assistance to commissioning and start-up (EPSCI) contract by TotalEnergies on its Begonia project off Angola. The...
USA Gas Market Rollercoaster Ride Far from Over
It’s an understatement to say that U.S. gas markets have had a whirlwind year, but the rollercoaster ride is far from over as winter beckons. That’s what Rystad Energy Analyst Ade Allen said in a market note sent to Rigzone on Tuesday, adding that high gas prices are expected to stick around for a while.
Eni Looking To Turn Depleted Gas Field Off UK Into CSS Project
Eni has submitted a carbon storage license application for the Hewett depleted gas field to the UK North Sea Transition Authority. — The UK branch of Italian energy major Eni has submitted a carbon storage license application for the Hewett depleted gas field on the Southern North Sea to the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).
KCA Deutag Hired For Eavor-Led Project
KCA Deutag has been hired to provide two drilling rigs for Eavor's first commercial Eavor-loop system construction. KCA Deutag has been contracted by Eavor Erdwarme Geretsried to provide two drilling rigs for the construction of Eavor’s first commercial Eavor-Loop system. Drilling and facility construction work will commence on the project near the town of Geretsried, Germany in 2023.
Origin to Sell 100 Percent of Its Beetaloo Basin Stake
Origin Energy Limited has revealed that it will divest 100 percent of its interest in the Beetaloo Basin. — Origin Energy Limited has revealed that it will divest 100 percent of its interest in the Beetaloo Basin, and that it intends to exit its upstream exploration permits, “as the company focuses on its strategy and ambition to lead the energy transition”.
$80 Is the New $60 For Oil
$80 is the new $60 for oil, according to a new BofA Global Research report, which was sent to Rigzone on Tuesday. “As world GDP expands by just 2.5 percent next year, according to the BofA economics team, global oil demand growth should slow further,” the BofA Global Research report stated.
Oil Inches Upwards as Global Challenges Loom
WTI crude oil is up over 0.7% to $83.64 today at 4:07 p.m. EST after giving up yesterday’s early gains in a volatile session. Russia’s force mobilization and talk of nuclear warfare were overshadowed by the U.S. Fed’s rate hike yesterday. While the dollar continues to rise, Japan is propping up the Yen after a long time.
Schlumberger And Aramco Partner On Emissions Tracking Platform
Schlumberger and Aramco have joined forces to develop an emissions tracking digital platform for hard-to-abate industrial sectors. Schlumberger has partnered with Aramco to develop a digital platform that will provide sustainability solutions for hard-to-abate industrial sectors. The proposed platform will enable companies in industries such as oil and gas, chemicals,...
Daimler Truck begins producing Mercedes-Benz branded trucks in China
BERLIN (Reuters) - Daimler Truck has begun producing Mercedes-Benz branded trucks in China, with the first vehicles rolling off production lines at its joint plant with China’s Foton Motor Co in Beijing on Friday, the truck and bus maker said.
Var Energi Invests Additional $1.2B In Balder X Project
Var Energi will be making an additional investment of $1.2 billion in the Balder X development project. — Var Energi has revised the cost estimate for the Balder X development project and identified the need for an additional investment of $1.2 billion. The investment revision reflects the increased scope...
Arabian Drilling To Proceed With IPO On Saudi Exchange
Arabian Drilling is proceeding with its initial public offering of 30 percent of its share capital on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange. — Saudi Arabia’s national drilling major, Arabian Drilling, has continued with its process of listing ordinary shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange.
Vessel Shortage Makes Soaring Shipping Costs New Energy Threat
Costs for shipping energy are surging as Europe’s scramble for supplies creates a shortage of vessels to carry essential fuels this winter. Ships are carrying liquefied natural gas, diesel and crude to Europe from further away than usual to replace Russian energy supplies, as the conflict in Ukraine shows no sign of ending. That’s keeping vessels occupied for longer and delaying their return to service, sparking a rally in global freight rates, said shipping experts.
Typhoon Muifa Hits Another Vessel
The shipyard where the jack up installation vessel Voltaire is being built was hit by Typhoon Muifa on September 14-15, Jan De Nul Group has revealed. The eye of the typhoon passed over the yard, causing the vessel to come loose from its moorings, Jan De Nul Group noted. “Fortunately,...
