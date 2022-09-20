Read full article on original website
Related
nationalinterest.org
Navy to Arm Carriers With 1,000 Fifth and Sixth-Generation Stealth Fighters
A new plan released by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday calls for a “family” of manned and unmanned sixth-generation aircraft. The U.S. Navy plans to arm its carriers with more than 1,000 fifth and sixth-generation fighter planes to sustain air superiority, improve sea-based power projection, and strengthen its maritime warfare posture for decades to come.
Swarm Of 40 Drones Over Fort Irwin An Ominous Sign Of What’s To Come
US Army video screencap via TwitterThe commander of the Army's National Training Center posted a video of a simulated 40-drone swarm attack on a visiting unit at dawn.
Lockheed’s newest high-energy weapon is multiple lasers in one
On September 15, defense giant Lockheed Martin announced that it had delivered a 300-kw laser to the Department of Defense. Developed for a program called the High Energy Laser Scaling Initiative, or HELSI, this laser was delivered to the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research & Engineering (OUSD) in early August. Since August 14, it has been with the Army in Huntsville, Alabama, where it is undergoing further testing. The laser component is designed to be integrated into laser weapon systems on ground vehicles or ships.
americanmilitarynews.com
China is building a robot army – here’s the video
The Chinese technology company Unitree Robotics is producing dozens of menacing four-legged robot dogs, according to a video showing the robots moving in unison. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. According to Unitree, the AI-powered robot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nationalinterest.org
Russia Stands No Chance Against the Enhanced B-2 Stealth Bomber
The upgrades to the B-2 are multifaceted and span a wide range of technological advancements to include more secure high-frequency radio communications, a new computer processor that is 1,000 times faster, and upgrades to the B-61 nuclear bomb. As the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider prepares for its first flight,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
americanmilitarynews.com
Multibillion engine deals show Air Force wants to maintain three future warplane makers
The Air Force plans to invest billions of dollars to develop new combat fighters—and the military engines to power them—over the next decade. The plan shows Air Force leaders’ desire to keep its three large airplane makers—Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman—as well as engine makers General Electric and Pratt & Whitney, viable to build aircraft for years to come.
Cold Water Poured On Navy’s Unmanned Surface Vessel Ambitions By Veteran Lawmaker
USNThe Iran's capture of two U.S. Navy unmanned surface vessels has spurred questions about the service's unmanned future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie says U.S. has “very limited” intelligence capability in Afghanistan
Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, who led U.S. Central Command, says the intelligence community's abilities in Afghanistan have been "very limited" since the withdrawal of U.S. forces.
The US Navy’s Newest Ships and Submarines
The strongest militaries throughout history have always been bolstered by a strong navy. And throughout the years, as newer technologies have led to advancements in propulsion and weapons systems and ever increasing naval strength, this old idea has only been reinforced. The British Empire more or less ruled the world in the 18th century as […]
nationalinterest.org
Israeli Upgrade Will Give the Navy's Super Hornets Pinpoint Accuracy
Thanks to one of the world’s most advanced targeting pods, the U.S. Navy’s Super Hornets will likely remain in service for many years to come. The U.S. Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornets just completed initial flight testing with the LITENING advanced targeting pod, a targeting system that improves the accuracy of munitions dropped or fired from warplanes.
MilitaryTimes
See the US Air Force test launch a nuclear missile
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile at 1:13 a.m. Pacific Standard Time on Wednesday. The Minuteman III took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, with the base confirming the test of the Air Force Global Strike Command weapon. According to Farrah...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Navy wants new destroyer with lasers, hypersonic missiles
The U.S. Navy’s workhorse destroyer went into production more than 30 years ago, when Tom Stevens was a young welder. Now, the Navy is getting ready to turn the page as it looks to a future ship brimming with lasers that can shoot down missiles and attack enemies with hypersonic missiles topping 3,800 mph.Stevens, 52, said the warship provides an opportunity to build something new after a historic production run of the Arleigh Burke class.“It will be an impressive destroyer that will absolutely launch us into the next generation of ships,” said Stevens, director of ground assembly at Navy...
New Look At Air Force’s Ship-Killing Smart Bomb In Action, Seeker Details Revealed
USAF captureAir Force's new Quick Sink weapon uses a low-cost seeker that turns Joint Direct Attack Munition bombs into all-weather anti-ship weapons.
nationalinterest.org
The Legendary C-130 Cargo Plane Is Ready for the Arctic
The upgraded engine is 20 percent more fuel efficient, something which of course can increase range for cargo and troop transport missions, and can generate more thrust to help the LC-130 take off in ice or heavy snow. The U.S. Air Force’s Air National Guard has built a new and...
Navy’s Stealth Destroyer May Be On Its First Operational Deployment
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter BurghartThe USS Zumwalt is now operating as part of the Navy's forward-deployed 7th Fleet and the service says its conducting "fleet operations."
CNET
These Daring Aircraft Designs Paved the Way for the US Air Force
This year marks two aviation anniversaries. One is the 75th anniversary of the US Air Force, born when President Harry Truman signed the National Security Act of 1947, which on Sept. 18 of that year separated the Air Force out of the US Army. The other is the 115th anniversary of the very first Army unit dedicated to flying machines: the Aeronautical Division of the US Signal Corps, which came into being on Aug. 1, 1907.
Our Best Look Yet At Kratos’ Air Wolf ‘Loyal Wingman’ Drone
KRATOSAir Wolf could prove attractive on cost and expendability grounds as procurement of unmanned 'collaborative combat aircraft' heats up.
US Navy thwarts Iran’s attempt to steal one of their sea drones
The US Navy have thwarted an Iranian attempt to steal one of their sea drones.A patrol boat and helicopter were dispatched by American forces Tuesday (30 Aug) to prevent a support ship from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) from capturing an unmanned surface vessel.While transiting international waters in the Arabian Gulf around 11pm (local time), US 5th Fleet observed IRGCN support ship Shahid Baziar towing a Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel in an attempt to detain it.US Navy patrol coastal ship USS Thunderbolt was operating nearby and immediately responded.US 5th Fleet also launched an MH-60S Sea Hawk from...
Every Combat Drone in Use by the US Military
Tensions have been rising between the U.S. and China over ongoing maritime territorial claims by Beijing and a recent visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, the self-governing islands China claims as its territory. Both countries have escalated their military presences in the region this year, although most of it has been flexing […]
Comments / 0