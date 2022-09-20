Read full article on original website
Patagonia’s founder rejects his billionaire status, but he’s still saving $700 million in taxes with a legal loophole
Yvon Chouinard is an American environmentalist and billionaire businessman in the outdoor industry. When Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard announced this week that he’s transferring 98% of his company, he made clear his distaste for excessive wealth and profit at all cost. “I was in Forbes magazine listed as a...
Patagonia’s $3 billion now belongs to the climate change fight
Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard. Campbell Brewer and Patagonia'Earth is now our only shareholder.'
Former senior Obama advisor guides lobbying and policy strategy of London cryptocurrency firm
Jim Messina, a previous close advisor to former President Barack Obama has become a key advisor on Blockchain.com's government relations and policy strategy for the crypto company. The crypto industry has been ramping up its engagement with government officials around the world. Jim Messina, former President Barack Obama's deputy chief...
Mark Zuckerberg Has Lost More In Wealth In 2022 Than The Value Of Uber
One of the most well-known CEOs is having a rough year, with the stock of the company he founded losing more than half its value since the beginning of 2022. Here’s a look at how Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder and CEO of Meta Platforms META, has seen his wealth erode.
Patagonia's founder just gave the company away — the latest unusual step in a history of corporate innovations, from being an early adopter of paid parental leave to donating $145 million to the environment
Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard describes himself as a "reluctant businessman," and puts employee wellbeing and sustainability before profits.
The bittersweet serendipity that gave these two startup leaders a shared mission in online privacy
Many of us notice when we’re being tracked online. Ads related to sites we’ve visited, or topics we’ve researched, follow us around the internet, even on unrelated sites. This happened to Dan Frechtling, too. But in his case, the subject of his research was deeply personal. It...
Facebook whistleblower launches nonprofit to make social media ‘healthier’
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is launching a nonprofit that aims to improve social media and make a healthier online environment, the new group announced Thursday. Haugen said her Beyond the Screen organization will focus on “tangible solutions to help users gain control” of their experience on social media.
