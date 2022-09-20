Read full article on original website
Sartell Officials Talk Traffic Issues With County Road 1 Project
SARTELL -- The County Road 1 reconstruction project in Sartell is approaching the home stretch. City officials say the project is expected to wrap up by mid-November. During Monday night's city council meeting, the council discussed what to do about the traffic issues the project is causing along Pinecone Road in the morning and afternoon commutes.
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
High School Sports Results Tuesday September 20
(27-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-17)(Alexis Helmin had 15 kills and Ava Athman had 13 kills and 15 digs for the Storm) (19-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23, 15-9) Tech 0, Willmar 0 (overtime tie) Little Falls 2, Cathedral 1. (Hope Schueller scored the lone Cathedral goal) Sartell-St. Stephen 15, Rocori 0. Zimmerman 7,...
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
Bergstrom Explains Narrow Pleasantview Driveway
SAUK RAPIDS -- The new Pleasantview Elementary school in Sauk Rapids has been open for a few weeks now. Sauk Rapids-Rice Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says the administration has been getting some questions about the narrow driveway into the parking lot. He says it was intentionally designed that way. We want...
Brainerd Community and Beyond Gives Support to Football Captain Conner Erickson
It was 11 days ago that Brainerd senior football captain Conner Erickson suffered a brain injury during the team’s football game at Moorhead High. He was immediately rushed to Sanford Fargo Medical Center for surgery. Since then, Conner has received a lot of support towards his recovery from not only Brainerd, but from all over the state of Minnesota.
Local Organization Brings Humor To Dark Topic At This Upcoming Event In Waite Park Thursday
Light The Legacy is having a great event this Thursday evening, September 22nd at the beautiful brand new Park Event Center in Waite Park. They will be having a cash bar, free appetizers, and bringing in the theatrical group 'Theatre of Public Policy' from the Twin Cities to have a conversation about the end-of-life, to bring a bit of humor to a difficult topic.
The Weekender: St. Cloud Norsemen, The Midtown Men and More!
ST. CLOUD -- We have your guide to some fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out The Midtown Men playing at the Paramount Theatre, visit the first every St. Cloud Coffee Fest, take part of the Stearns History Museum Historic Harvest event, catch the St. Cloud Norsemen home opener and join a motorcycle ride in Cold Spring. Read more in The Weekender!
School bus crash under investigation in west central Minnesota
(New London, MN)--Authorities authorities are investigating a school bus crash Tuesday morning in New London. Kandiyohi County deputies say a pickup driven by a Wyoming, Minnesota man rear-ended the bus, which had its stop arm extended and red warning lights flashing. There were 21 students on the bus, but no injuries were reported.
Waite Park Fire Department Holding Open House Event
The Waite Park Fire Department will host an Open House on Thursday, October 6th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.. These events are always popular for the whole family, with food and refreshments on hand and activities for kids. The Waite Park event is set to feature free hot dogs...
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
Say it ain't snow: Minnesota's fleet of plow drivers are now training for winter months
FALCON HEIGHT, Minn. -- In addition to the newfound nip in the air, there's another sign of what's around the corner. Snowplow drivers are now in training.If you live in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Ramsey County or Anoka Counties, drivers are currently going through training at a State Fair parking lot to learn how they will soon enough be plowing your local streets.The sunny lot hardly recreates snowy conditions, but trainees say it's critical to getting used to driving a plow. One of the most important lessons is visibility Trainee Daniel Wilson says he gets graded every day on how he drives...
Small Minnesota town named among best to visit for Halloween
One Minnesota community made Trips to Discover’s list of the best small towns to visit for Halloween. The list included 18 small-town destinations that offer different attractions, from festivals to haunts. Minnesota’s contribution to the list was the city of Anoka, sitting just north of Minneapolis. Dubbed the...
MN Court of Appeals Upholds MDH Action Against Buffalo, Merrifield Bars for COVID Rules Violation
The Minnesota Court of Appeals this week upheld the authority of the Minnesota Department of Health to enforce restrictions imposed on restaurants, bars and retailers during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and early 2021. Norm’s Wayside in Buffalo, along with the Mission Tavern in Merrifield, Minnesota had filed an appeal...
Sauk Rapids Train-Jacking Sends One To Hospital
SAUK RAPIDS -- An attempted train-jacking has sent one to the hospital. Just after 8:00 Tuesday morning, Sauk Rapids Police responded to an assault near the intersection of Benton County and 1st avenue north. Officials say 42-year-old Samuel Hohman climbed into the cab of a Santa Fe – Burlington Northern...
Dry Conditions Impacting More of Minnesota
UNDATED -- The dry conditions are getting worse as we officially move into fall. The U.S. Drought Monitor's update Thursday says 42 percent of Minnesota is now abnormally dry including all of Stearns and Sherburne counties and the southern part of Benton county. The Moderate Drought is up to 15...
Rice to Begin Updating Home Water Meters Later This Month
RICE -- Rice plans to begin upgrading water meters within the homes of residents starting later this month. During Monday's city council meeting, the council will look to approve a formal letter that will be sent to homeowners regarding the water meter changeout and how to schedule your appointment for replacement.
Minnesota Beekeeper Has To Pay Over $300,000 For Venting On Facebook
This is a fascinating case regarding freedom of speech and the internet. A Minnesota man found out the hard way that sometimes venting on social media like Facebook can cost you dearly. We have all seen stories of people being caught on tape or writing something on social media that...
Triple S Pumpkins In Royalton Opening This Weekend
Triple S Pumpkins in Royalton will open this weekend! The patch will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and on MEA Friday, October 21st. Triple S, which does not charge admission, features fun for the whole family. In additon to the pumpkin patch, Triple S features a pair of playgrounds, a corn walk, swing trail, petting zoo, snack shack, wagon rides and produce for sale.
School Bus Driver Removed From Vehicle and Placed on Leave After Traffic Stop on Highway 10
(KNSI) — An investigation is underway after an incident Tuesday afternoon involving a driver behind the wheel of a school bus carrying the Sartell Middle School girls swim team. Sources tell KNSI the bus was stopped by deputies from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department on Highway 10 near Rice....
