CNBC
This 31-year-old spent $15,000 setting up an Airbnb yurt near the Grand Canyon—now it earns him $28,000 per year
In 2011, Louis Herron dropped out of Ball State University, packed a backpack and moved west. Restless for outdoor adventure, the Indianapolis native picked up a job washing dishes at a restaurant near Yosemite National Park. He worked his way up to employee recreation, guiding hikes for park employees. After a couple of months, he nabbed a similar role at Glacier National Park before settling in Flagstaff, Arizona, right outside the Grand Canyon.
Thrillist
This Stargazing Train Just Released Tickets for One of Its Popular Treks
Stargazing is easy. Just find some dark skies and look up. Though, it can be kind of nice to have someone take care of the part where you find your way to dark skies. The Nevada Northern Railway can take care of that part of your next stargazing trek. It...
Trying to Keep Americans Camping With Treehouses and Yurts
Some families plan annual summer trips in a quest to eventually visit every major league ballpark across the U.S. Over the past two years, Patty Lin and her family have taken up a similar pursuit: campgrounds.
Narcity
This Alberta Town Has A Magical Stargazing Festival This Fall & The Views Look So Surreal
The nights might sadly be getting longer, but this Alberta town is making the most of the dark skies with a whole festival dedicated to stargazing. Jasper Dark Sky Festival is coming to the town in October and visitors will be able to check out the magical nighttime skies over mountains and lakes and there's even a chance of seeing the green glow of the Aurora Borealis.
Careless Twin Falls Pet Owners Are Ruining Area Trails For Others
When it comes to living in Twin Falls, I honestly can't think of too much to complain about. I will say that I totally agree with one area resident who recently shared her opinion on area pet owners that seem to be contributing to the dirtying of several Twin Falls trails and recreation sites.
The Burley Straw Maze Is An Epic Family Fall Adventure Opening Soon
The Burley Straw Maze and Pumpkin Patch are a must-go each fall, especially if you have a family. There is always so much to do and it never disappoints! Honestly, every event that the Burley Straw Maze puts on is a must-go. But the fall attraction opens soon. Burley Straw...
Narcity
Ontario's Mountain Coaster Twists Through A Fall Forest With Views Of A Quaint Village
Crisp fall leaves, a quaint village, and high-speed thrills await at this Ontario attraction. The Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster at Blue Mountain takes you flying through a spectacle of autumn leaves, and it's worth a road trip this season. The mountain coaster is a year-round attraction at Collingwood's Blue Mountain,...
Adventure Meets Culture Meets History in the Land of Enchantment
Venture into some of the most pristine backcountry in the United States while experiencing a rich cultural heritage and thousands of years of human history. From cliff dwellings and petroglyphs to caverns and mineral hot springs, you’ll find some of the best access to outdoor recreation in North America interwoven with some of the continent’s oldest towns and villages.
