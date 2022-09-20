Read full article on original website
Wendy’s Is Debuting A Brand New Frosty Flavor For Fall—And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy’s fans and autumn lovers assemble! The fast food chain just announced a brand new flavor for their beloved Frosty menu item (and no, it’s not pumpkin spice). Customers in Canada are sharing their anticipation for the latest iteration of the shake, as a Caramel Apple Frosty is making its debut there.
Dairy Queen Releases Fall Blizzard Menu Featuring 3 New Flavors
One of the seasonal flavors is inspired by a popular breakfast treat Dairy Queen is ready for the fall! The ice cream chain launched its official fall blizzard menu on Monday, and it includes three exciting new treats that capture the flavors of the season. The first new flavor is the Cinnamon Roll Centers blizzard, which is a frozen twist on the sweet breakfast item. It's made up of creamy soft serve blended with chewy cinnamon roll pieces and topped with a brown butter cinnamon topping. For a candy-packed treat,...
McDonald's Is Bringing a Nostalgic Favorite Back to Menus This Fall
Back in the '80s, McDonald's introduced its first-ever take on the Cheese Danish. And while we haven't seen the fan-favorite sweet treat around McCafés for some time, the golden-arched fast food joint is dropping a remixed edition of the nostalgic treat this fall. In lieu of more pumpkin, maple,...
Inside Fried Chicken Cart Jojo’s New Restaurant, With Boozy Milkshakes and ’70s Lounge Vibes
A year and a half ago, Justin Hintze announced that his Southeast Powell food cart, Jojo, would open as a restaurant. Since its opening in 2019, the fried chicken sandwich cart has developed significant buzz on the national level, with nods of approval from food writers like J. Kenji Lopez-Alt. Locals would line up for crunchy-crusted fried chicken topped with coleslaw or pepper relish, double-fried potato wedges with sides of Alabama white sauce, and satisfyingly messy burgers topped with caramelized onion and sambal mayo, all eaten at picnic tables within the John’s Marketplace pod.
Angry Orchard’s Baked Apple Pie Cider Is Like A Sip Of Fall
Is there anything better than the smell of freshly baked apple pie on a crisp fall morning? Maybe not usually, but this fall, Angry Orchard is taking everything you love about apple pie and turning it into a cold, hard cider. Angry Orchard’s new Natural Baked Apple Pie Style hard...
The Aldi Pretzels That Arrived Just In Time For Oktoberfest
To some Americans, Oktoberfest means beer, beer, and an excuse for more beer. But despite the massive amount of beer that is actually consumed during Oktoberfest, there is more to this German celebration, including many ways you can celebrate it without guzzling pilsener. Oktoberfest has become a worldwide celebration of Bavarian culture, which, yes, includes a lot of light beer. However, it began as a wedding celebration 200-plus years ago for the Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig, according to Time. Thought it became an annual celebration, the original event involved multiple days of "drinking, feasting, and horse racing."
Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now
If you love beer, you're in the right place—at the right time. With over 9,000 breweries in the United States alone, there are more craft beer varieties, styles, and flavors than ever. And, every day, experimentation and innovation are taking beer in new directions. To keep track of what's brewing, we're taste-testing and calling out […]
Twin Cities restaurants add THC seltzers to the menu
Twin Cities restaurants are adding THC-infused drinks to their menus. Driving the news: The Howe, Red Wagon Pizza and and World Street Kitchen are among more than a half dozen local spots now offering the mind-altering beverages for dine-in customers. State of play: Breweries and other local drink producers began...
Korean-inspired burger is restaurant chain's contribution to K-boom craze
K-Boom is set to hit the UK with a bang this Autumn with the nation enjoying a wave of cultural, musical and theatrical events alongside an exciting Korean food takeover. Byron Burger is getting in on the act with its most exciting new menu addition to date – The Korean Gochubang Burger.
