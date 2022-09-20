To some Americans, Oktoberfest means beer, beer, and an excuse for more beer. But despite the massive amount of beer that is actually consumed during Oktoberfest, there is more to this German celebration, including many ways you can celebrate it without guzzling pilsener. Oktoberfest has become a worldwide celebration of Bavarian culture, which, yes, includes a lot of light beer. However, it began as a wedding celebration 200-plus years ago for the Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig, according to Time. Thought it became an annual celebration, the original event involved multiple days of "drinking, feasting, and horse racing."

