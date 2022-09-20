ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dairy Queen Releases Fall Blizzard Menu Featuring 3 New Flavors

One of the seasonal flavors is inspired by a popular breakfast treat Dairy Queen is ready for the fall! The ice cream chain launched its official fall blizzard menu on Monday, and it includes three exciting new treats that capture the flavors of the season. The first new flavor is the Cinnamon Roll Centers blizzard, which is a frozen twist on the sweet breakfast item. It's made up of creamy soft serve blended with chewy cinnamon roll pieces and topped with a brown butter cinnamon topping. For a candy-packed treat,...
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Bringing a Nostalgic Favorite Back to Menus This Fall

Back in the '80s, McDonald's introduced its first-ever take on the Cheese Danish. And while we haven't seen the fan-favorite sweet treat around McCafés for some time, the golden-arched fast food joint is dropping a remixed edition of the nostalgic treat this fall. In lieu of more pumpkin, maple,...
Eater

Inside Fried Chicken Cart Jojo’s New Restaurant, With Boozy Milkshakes and ’70s Lounge Vibes

A year and a half ago, Justin Hintze announced that his Southeast Powell food cart, Jojo, would open as a restaurant. Since its opening in 2019, the fried chicken sandwich cart has developed significant buzz on the national level, with nods of approval from food writers like J. Kenji Lopez-Alt. Locals would line up for crunchy-crusted fried chicken topped with coleslaw or pepper relish, double-fried potato wedges with sides of Alabama white sauce, and satisfyingly messy burgers topped with caramelized onion and sambal mayo, all eaten at picnic tables within the John’s Marketplace pod.
Kansas State
Simplemost

Angry Orchard’s Baked Apple Pie Cider Is Like A Sip Of Fall

Is there anything better than the smell of freshly baked apple pie on a crisp fall morning? Maybe not usually, but this fall, Angry Orchard is taking everything you love about apple pie and turning it into a cold, hard cider. Angry Orchard’s new Natural Baked Apple Pie Style hard...
Mashed

The Aldi Pretzels That Arrived Just In Time For Oktoberfest

To some Americans, Oktoberfest means beer, beer, and an excuse for more beer. But despite the massive amount of beer that is actually consumed during Oktoberfest, there is more to this German celebration, including many ways you can celebrate it without guzzling pilsener. Oktoberfest has become a worldwide celebration of Bavarian culture, which, yes, includes a lot of light beer. However, it began as a wedding celebration 200-plus years ago for the Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig, according to Time. Thought it became an annual celebration, the original event involved multiple days of "drinking, feasting, and horse racing."
Mens Journal

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

If you love beer, you're in the right place—at the right time. With over 9,000 breweries in the United States alone, there are more craft beer varieties, styles, and flavors than ever. And, every day, experimentation and innovation are taking beer in new directions. To keep track of what's brewing, we're taste-testing and calling out […]
Axios

Twin Cities restaurants add THC seltzers to the menu

Twin Cities restaurants are adding THC-infused drinks to their menus. Driving the news: The Howe, Red Wagon Pizza and and World Street Kitchen are among more than a half dozen local spots now offering the mind-altering beverages for dine-in customers. State of play: Breweries and other local drink producers began...
