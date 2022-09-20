ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/21/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney's Office. Initial Appearances:. Matthew Christopher Marinez, 31 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

UPDATE: Cheyenne police seeking information on missing teen last seen in Imperial Court area

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department noted in a Thursday afternoon social media post that it was seeking information on a missing juvenile. Kwintyn Michael Maloy, 14, is listed as 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds, and was last seen in the Imperial Court area of Cheyenne, located not far off of the Lincoln Highway in the eastern part of the city. Maloy is listed by the department as having brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

UPDATE: Missing 14-Year-Old Cheyenne Boy Found Safe

Cheyenne police say Maloy has been located. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Kwintyn Michael Maloy was last seen in the area of Imperial Court. Maloy is 5-foot-3, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne law firm receives award for pro bono service

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Hirst Applegate LLP has been announced as the recipient of a 2022 Pro Bono Award for Legal Services for Indigent Clients by the Wyoming State Bar. In a release from the State Bar, it was announced that Angie Dorsch, Executive Director of Equal Justice Wyoming, presented the award last week during the Bar's Annual Meeting & Judicial Conference in Casper.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

High Gas Prices Haven't Sparked Wyoming Coal Generation

Natural gas prices continue to climb, greatly increasing the cost competitiveness of coal electrical generation. "We know anecdotally that across the country, if we look at just total coal production, that's up. And coal production in Wyoming is almost entirely used...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Head Honcho Auto Detail keeping cars clean and fresh at recently opened downtown Cheyenne location

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne native by birth, Michael Pavlica saw what he felt was a need back in his home community. He already has a lifelong love of cars and auto detailing in particular, trying out his luck previously in the profession in other cities like Denver. But Cheyenne kept calling him to come back, and when he evaluated the community's options for keeping vehicles sparkly-clean, he felt as if options were limited and overpriced.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Company Considering Locating $1.1 Billion Meat Processing Plant In Cheyenne

Cheyenne may become home to a $1.1 billion meat processing facility, a boon for the city and state's overall economy, by perhaps not so much for Wyoming's smaller ranchers. Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins mentioned the potential in his most...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Wyoming QB Jayden Clemons placed a risky bet on himself — and won

LARAMIE -- That school 17 miles down the road never bothered to call. Neither did the ones in Salt Lake City or Logan for that matter. Despite throwing for 2,430 yards and 26 touchdowns at Skyridge High School in Lehi, Utah -- not to mention rushing for nearly 1,000 yards and adding 11 more scores on the ground -- Jayden Clemons never received even so much as a letter from in-state schools like BYU, Utah or Utah State.
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne NWS Predicts Wet, Windy Weather For SE Wyoming

Just in time for the official arrival of fall on Thursday, southeast Wyoming can expect a significant change from the warm summer-like weather we have been seeing of late. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on itS website:. ''A cold...
WYOMING STATE
OutThere Colorado

Missing hiker found dead in Colorado open space

The body of a missing hiker was found on Sunday afternoon in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office were first made aware of a missing hiker at around 6:45 PM on Saturday night. The male victim had reportedly gotten separated from the group he was hiking with.
myhits106.com

Laramie Police Chief Search: Meet The Candidates Public Forum

Seven semifinalist candidates for Laramie Police Chief sat for interviews before two panels comprised of 15 local professionals from law enforcement, partner agencies and community interest groups. Three finalists have been invited to participate in the final phase of the City's hiring process. Mr. Brian Browne, Mr. Frank Rodriguez and...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 COUNTRY

Cheyenne Police Still Searching for Missing Runaway Boy

Cheyenne police are still searching for a 14-year-old boy who was reported as a runaway last Wednesday, Sept. 7. According to a department Facebook post, Keyon Love was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26, wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Love is 5-foot-9, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 COUNTRY

Y95 COUNTRY

Laramie, WY
Y95 Country, KCGY-FM , plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

