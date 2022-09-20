Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Wyoming trooper trial set for January 2023; probable cause affidavit to remain sealed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Monday, Wyoming State Trooper Gabriel Testerman, who is being charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault, appeared before Judge Thomas Campbell in Laramie County District Court for his arraignment. During the arraignment, Testerman put in a plea of not guilty, and a jury trial...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/21/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Matthew Christopher Marinez, 31 –...
capcity.news
UPDATE: Cheyenne police seeking information on missing teen last seen in Imperial Court area
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department noted in a Thursday afternoon social media post that it was seeking information on a missing juvenile. Kwintyn Michael Maloy, 14, is listed as 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds, and was last seen in the Imperial Court area of Cheyenne, located not far off of the Lincoln Highway in the eastern part of the city. Maloy is listed by the department as having brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.
capcity.news
Cheyenne police seeking information on alleged hit and run that occurred on Yellowstone Road
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department noted in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon that it was seeking information on an alleged hit and run incident that occurred on Yellowstone Road. The department provided video on social media of the incident, in which a suspect’s truck — listed in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vandals Who Caused $8K in Damage to Cheyenne Parks Still at Large
Cheyenne police are still looking for the vandals who targeted Cahill and Mylar parks earlier this month. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the bathrooms and playgrounds at both parks were damaged on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11. "Porcelain fixtures were smashed, barrels of trash were turned over, and equipment...
UPDATE: Missing 14-Year-Old Cheyenne Boy Found Safe
Cheyenne police say Maloy has been located. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Kwintyn Michael Maloy was last seen in the area of Imperial Court. Maloy is 5-foot-3, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown...
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD asking for public assistance in locating suspects connected to trash fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who may have a connection to a dumpster fire that occurred this week. A fire was ignited behind the building of the Bicycle Station at 2634 Dell Range Blvd., and camera...
Cheyenne Cops Trying to ID Suspects in Dumpster Fire Behind Mayor’s Store
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying two males in connection with a dumpster fire that occurred behind Mayor Patrick Collins' bicycle store on or about Sept. 4. According to a department Facebook post, a camera caught the duo (pictured above) taking construction delineators from the parking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
capcity.news
Cheyenne law firm receives award for pro bono service
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Hirst Applegate LLP has been announced as the recipient of a 2022 Pro Bono Award for Legal Services for Indigent Clients by the Wyoming State Bar. In a release from the State Bar, it was announced that Angie Dorsch, Executive Director of Equal Justice Wyoming, presented the award last week during the Bar’s Annual Meeting & Judicial Conference in Casper.
cowboystatedaily.com
New Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Employ 2,600 People; Generate $75 Million In Tax Revenue
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A proposed gold and copper mine west of Cheyenne could potentially breathe new life into the area near a southern Wyoming ghost town. Having submitted its mine permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Gold Corp. officials say...
cowboystatedaily.com
High Gas Prices Haven’t Sparked Wyoming Coal Generation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Natural gas prices continue to climb, greatly increasing the cost competitiveness of coal electrical generation. “We know anecdotally that across the country, if we look at just total coal production, that’s up. And coal production in Wyoming is almost entirely used...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Wildlife Crossings: How Wildlife Officials Got Animals To Use Them
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. More than 40 years ago, Apple pulp and shouting helped save countless mule deer from being hit by speeding traffic on Interstate 80 near Elk Mountain. During the winter of 1977-78, John Hyde was a game warden trainee with the Wyoming...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capcity.news
Head Honcho Auto Detail keeping cars clean and fresh at recently opened downtown Cheyenne location
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne native by birth, Michael Pavlica saw what he felt was a need back in his home community. He already has a lifelong love of cars and auto detailing in particular, trying out his luck previously in the profession in other cities like Denver. But Cheyenne kept calling him to come back, and when he evaluated the community’s options for keeping vehicles sparkly-clean, he felt as if options were limited and overpriced.
cowboystatedaily.com
Company Considering Locating $1.1 Billion Meat Processing Plant In Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cheyenne may become home to a $1.1 billion meat processing facility, a boon for the city and state’s overall economy, by perhaps not so much for Wyoming’s smaller ranchers. Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins mentioned the potential in his most...
Kozak Fires Back At Hollingshead: Let’s Join The 21st Century
Laramie County Sheriff candidate Brian Kozak says he ''wants "to bring the sheriff's office into the 21st century" and says he's disappointed that one of his former rivals for the GOP nomination is not supporting the party nominee, instead opting to support independent candidate Jeff Barnes. Kozak won the August...
Wyoming QB Jayden Clemons placed a risky bet on himself — and won
LARAMIE -- That school 17 miles down the road never bothered to call. Neither did the ones in Salt Lake City or Logan for that matter. Despite throwing for 2,430 yards and 26 touchdowns at Skyridge High School in Lehi, Utah -- not to mention rushing for nearly 1,000 yards and adding 11 more scores on the ground -- Jayden Clemons never received even so much as a letter from in-state schools like BYU, Utah or Utah State.
Cheyenne NWS Predicts Wet, Windy Weather For SE Wyoming
Just in time for the official arrival of fall on Thursday, southeast Wyoming can expect a significant change from the warm summer-like weather we have been seeing of late. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on itS website:. ''A cold...
Missing hiker found dead in Colorado open space
The body of a missing hiker was found on Sunday afternoon in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office were first made aware of a missing hiker at around 6:45 PM on Saturday night. The male victim had reportedly gotten separated from the group he was hiking with.
myhits106.com
Laramie Police Chief Search: Meet The Candidates Public Forum
Seven semifinalist candidates for Laramie Police Chief sat for interviews before two panels comprised of 15 local professionals from law enforcement, partner agencies and community interest groups. Three finalists have been invited to participate in the final phase of the City’s hiring process. Mr. Brian Browne, Mr. Frank Rodriguez and...
Cheyenne Police Still Searching for Missing Runaway Boy
Cheyenne police are still searching for a 14-year-old boy who was reported as a runaway last Wednesday, Sept. 7. According to a department Facebook post, Keyon Love was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26, wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Love is 5-foot-9, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown...
Y95 COUNTRY
Laramie, WY
247
Followers
877
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT
Y95 Country, KCGY-FM , plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y95country.com
Comments / 0