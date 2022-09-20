Sometimes the best way to start your morning is with a sugar rush that will have you grinning ear to ear. Donut shops are rare here in the Gallatin Valley; luckily, we have one of the best in the whole state: Granny's Donuts, a Bozeman institution. Many of the other bakeries here in the Gallatin Valley don't bake donuts on a daily basis. Fortunately, this bakery is here to help change that.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO