Braves survive ninth-inning scare to beat Nationals
Travis d’Arnaud and Dansby Swanson hit home runs and Charlie Morton pitched 5 1/3 strong innings to lift the Atlanta
ESPN
Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider dealing with oblique soreness, to have next start skipped
ATLANTA -- Braves rookie Spencer Strider has a sore left oblique and will not make his next start in Philadelphia. Strider, the fastest pitcher to record 200 strikeouts in a single season, told the team he didn't feel right after making his last start, a 5-2 victory Sunday over the Phillies.
theScore
Braves clinch 5th straight postseason berth
The Atlanta Braves are heading to the postseason for a fifth consecutive season after defeating the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Tuesday. The Braves didn't partake in any sort of celebration, as they continue to target the Mets for top spot in the National League East. The defending World Series champions...
MLB・
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a brand new outfield combination
The New York Yankees mounted a historical comeback against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening, scoring five runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, courtesy of Aaron Judge’s 60th homer and a Giancarlo Stanton Grand Slam. However, the win was a team effort, sparked by the Yankees’ new...
Geoff Collins could be fired as soon as Saturday night, ACC Network analyst predicts
Former Georgia Tech RB Roddy Jones expresses the displeasure in the state of the program and how it seems inevitable that Geoff Collins will be removed at some point this season.
FOX Sports
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Mets, Braves battling for NL East
Watch Aaron Judge continue his pursuit of the home run record book Thursday night when the Yankees host the Red Sox on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the first pitch at 7:15. The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up.
MLB・
Georgia Tech fan, 11, injured in hit-and-run outside stadium after Clemson game
Police are searching for the driver of a black Cadillac sedan who was involved in a hit-and-run crash with an 11-year-old boy outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium after the Clemson-Georgia Tech game Monday night.
Yardbarker
‘I’m not chasing anything, buddy’: Albert Pujols claps back at reporter over chase for 700 home runs
Some of you might be familiar with the feeling of being overly antsy whenever you’re close to a certain benchmark or a certain date. Perhaps it’s nearing the weekend, but you still have work to finish, requirements to submit, but you could feel the Friday vibes consuming you, preventing you from being focused on the task at hand. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is feeling no such thing with him ever so close to crossing the illustrious 700 home run mark.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Announce Seven Roster Moves
Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard to their active roster. Cardinals waived WR Andre Baccellia. Cardinals signed OL Lachavious Simmons to their practice squad. Cardinals released CB Corey Ballentine, WR Jeff Cotton Jr, OL Koda Martin and S Steven Parker. Kennard, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Mets reveal injury that forced Brandon Nimmo out of game
The New York Mets received a scare during Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, as outfielder Brandon Nimmo exited the game in the first inning with an apparent injury. With the MLB playoffs around the corner, Mets fans were likely holding their breath for an update on Nimmo. Well, the club provided one, as Anthony DiComo of MLB.com has the details on the injury that forced Nimmo out of the Mets-Brewers game.
Yardbarker
The White Sox Never Took The Guardians Seriously
An ominous trend is developing on the South Side of Chicago, as the Chicago White Sox continue to slip in the AL Central standings. After winning the division last year with 93 victories, the South Siders have watched the Cleveland Guardians zoom past everybody else and take command of the division.
Yardbarker
Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?
Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?
REACTION: Georgia's 2023 Schedule has Been Released
Georgia's complete 2023 football schedule has been released and with Oklahoma being taken out of the mix, it shakes things up for the Bulldogs next season.
Blue Devils visit three heralded preps in Georgia
It isn't easy keeping track of all the top-shelf recruits the Duke basketball coaches have visited in the past few weeks since the open recruiting period began. But it helps that the Blue Devils reportedly met with three elite prospects in one stop on Monday. Combining info in tweets from Pro ...
Yardbarker
Harrison Bader Is Trying To Bring Respect To A Number
For the first time since June 26, Harrison Bader finally got the chance to suit up in a Major League uniform. Bader was traded to the New York Yankees, who sent left-hander Jordan Montgomery back to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange. Bader was out with plantar fasciitis. Last night,...
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks Sign Former Duke Star
View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks will open up training camp in just three days, because they are one of the few teams who will be playing some of their preseason games overseas. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks in Abu Dhabi on October...
Illinois routs Chattanooga 31-0 for best start since 2015
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Chase Brown became the first Illinois running back to rush for 100-plus yards in five straight games, Tommy DeVito passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns and the Fighting Illini blanked Chattanooga 31-0 on Thursday night. Illinois improved to 3-1 and is off to its best start since 2015. Brown capped a five-play, 64-yard scoring drive with a 9-yard touchdown run after the defense forced Chattanooga (3-1) into a three-and-out on its first drive. He finished with 108 rushing yards on 20 carries and currently leads all FBS rushers with 604 yards through four games.
Yardbarker
The Astros Remain A Holdout For 1 Frustrating Trend
This season, we’ve seen a lot of ballclubs resort to bringing in a position player to pitch when the game is far out of reach, whether they’re ahead or behind. We’ve seen the Chicago Cubs use Franmil Reyes for an inning. We also saw the St. Louis...
Yardbarker
With a division in disarray, can the Jaguars win the AFC South?
Few expected the Jaguars to reach the playoffs in 2017, let alone come within minutes of a trip to the Super Bowl. With the AFC South in disarray right now, Jacksonville might have a chance at another miracle run. Through two weeks, the Jaguars are the only AFC South team...
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Chattanooga
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema is cautious to not let his team look too far ahead of Thursday's game. Illinois (2-1) is coming off of a win against Virginia prior to last week's open week and hosts Chattanooga (3-0), which is ranked No. 9 in the FCS polls. Bielema, the head coach, is saying all of the right things about not letting his team overlook an opponent that certainly has the capability of capitalizing on an Illinois mistake, which the Illini have been prone to having in the first three games of the season.
