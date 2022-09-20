FREDERICK, Maryland – Freedom of speech is always under attack and Flying Dog Brewery is always ready for the fight. This September, as part of the efforts behind Banned Books Week, the brewery’s focus is on the banning of books. For the next week, Flying Dog will celebrate the countless books that have been censored, removed, or restricted from bookshelves for the past century by launching a takeover of Little Free Libraries across Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia.

