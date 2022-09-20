Read full article on original website
Brewbound.com
Meadowlark Brewing Opens Second Brewery and Enters Spirits with New Distillery
SIDNEY, Montana – Montana’s Meadowlark Brewing will soon be slinging its own cocktails along with its brews at a new second location. The Sidney, Montana-based brewery opened Meadowlark Brewing and Spirits last month; a brewery, distillery and restaurant in Billings West End. The facility features 28 taps, and later this year will house the company’s first handcrafted spirits program.
Brewbound Podcast: California Craft Brewers Association’s Lori Ajax & Chris Walker on Satellite Locations, On-Sale Privileges & More
The California Craft Brewers Association’s Lori Ajax and Chris Walker discuss a pair of bills awaiting the governor’s signature that would benefit the state’s craft brewers. Those bills — expanding the number of satellite locations and bonafide eating places, and adding on-sale privileges — were among the CCBA’s priorities this year. Ajax and Walker also dish on middle tier consolidation, direct-to-consumer sales, supply chain issues and much more.
Flying Dog Brewery Takes Over Libraries Across DMV During Banned Books Week
FREDERICK, Maryland – Freedom of speech is always under attack and Flying Dog Brewery is always ready for the fight. This September, as part of the efforts behind Banned Books Week, the brewery’s focus is on the banning of books. For the next week, Flying Dog will celebrate the countless books that have been censored, removed, or restricted from bookshelves for the past century by launching a takeover of Little Free Libraries across Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia.
