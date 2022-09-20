Read full article on original website
San Clemente's Record Show Has Unique BeginningsAdvenchasSan Clemente, CA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
This Instant Noodle Inspired Dish at a Trendy Restaurant in Orange County Has Instagram DividedLet's Eat LAOrange County, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
theregistrysocal.com
Brandywine Homes Acquires Nearly 1.6 Acres of Land and Office Building in El Monte for $12.5MM
Los Angeles, CA –– NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Vice President Steven Berman and Associate Marcos Villagomez with NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Services Group completed the sale of a 69,031 square foot land assemblage and 1031 Exchange for a 22,320 square foot medical office building in El Monte, California. Steven and Marcos represented the buyer, Brandywine Homes, in the acquisition, and the sellers, Universal Development LLC and YKL Real Estate, LLC in the disposition.
luxury-houses.net
This $8.8 Million Home with Unmatched Quality and Design is Arguably The Most Impressive Property Ever Built in Irvine
The Home in Irvine, an exceptional estate combines the ultimate in interior finishes and exterior amenities offering incredible panoramic city and canyon views is now available for sale. This home located at 100 Dry Crk, Irvine, California offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jason Oppenheim (Phone: 310-990-6656) at The Oppenheim Group for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Irvine.
newsantaana.com
The Irvine Company is the top taxpayer in Orange County in FY 21-22
SANTA ANA – The Irvine Company remains the No. 1 taxpayer in Orange County with $191,000,000 in total secured tax payments for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Charter Communications (Times Warner) is the top unsecured taxpayer with $4,257,904. Who will you vote for in the OC 2nd Supervisorial District?. The...
irvineweekly.com
Coca-Cola Co. Celebrates New Office Space In Irvine
While Irvine’s technology sector is well-represented, Coca-Cola will now be part of the local innovation pool representing the food and beverage sector with a newly announced office space. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Coca-Cola Company celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by company executives, and state and local leaders for...
This $30 Million California Waterfront Mansion Has a Dock Where You Can Park Your 100-Foot Yacht
It’s a first-world problem, to be sure, but finding a place to park your yacht can be something of a hassle. And one California real-estate listing might just help solve it. Located in Corona del Mar, a neighborhood in SoCal’s tony Newport Beach enclave, the custom-built mansion includes 9,129 square feet of interior space with five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The contemporary abode also offers shared ownership of one of the largest private piers in the area. According to listing agent Tim Smith of Coldwell Banker Realty and The Smith Group, it can accommodate yachts between 75 and 100 feet long. The...
theregistrysocal.com
120-Unit Multifamily Development Planned for Los Angeles’ Van Nuys Neighborhood
More housing is being planned for the San Fernando Valley. In late August, developer Jonathan Azal of JB Builders submitted plans for a 120-unit apartment building in Van Nuys. Located at 14519-14539 W. Sylvan Street, the project is designed by GA Engineering and would total 113,375 square feet and reach...
kcrw.com
Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?
The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
Riverside, CA real estate market update
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for Riverside, California, which is located in Riverside county.
theregistrysocal.com
46,236 SQFT Office Building in Carlsbad Listed for $12.25MM
A 46,236 square foot office building in Carlsbad is adding to a number of office buildings in the larger San Diego metro that have been placed up for sale. According to a listing by Cushman & Wakefield, the property, which is located at 1917 Palomar Oaks Way, is part of the larger four-building Wright Campus.
theregistrysocal.com
21,450 SQFT Office Building in Pasadena Sells for $9.48MM
PASADENA, Calif. – Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty is pleased to have represented both the seller and buyer in the sale of 1155 East Colorado Boulevard, a freestanding 21,450 square foot building located in Pasadena, CA in a transaction valued at $9.4 million. This 100% Single Tenant Net Leased (STNL)...
MedCity News
Providence funnels $712M into new facilities in Orange County
Despite its financial losses, Providence is still choosing to expand. The Washington-based health system announced plans on Monday to invest $712 million into facilities in Orange County, California. It said the investment will help increase access to acute care services in the southern region of the county. Delivering services across...
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market update
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for Moreno Valley, California, which is located in Riverside county.
North Long Beach industrial property to be redeveloped into large warehouse
The property sold for nearly $51 million earlier this year. Now, the city's Planning Commission is slated to consider the redevelopment proposal during its Oct. 6 meeting. The post North Long Beach industrial property to be redeveloped into large warehouse appeared first on Long Beach Post.
getnews.info
Tustin Smiles redesigns their Dentist Office in Tustin, CA
Tustin, CA – The office of Tustin Smiles in Tustin, California, has a new look and a new website. Tustin Smiles has made upgrades and improvements to both its office space and its website to make it easier for both new and old clients to book appointments online. The...
Irvine’s Great Park Advisory Board Falls Apart
After years of asking for a voice on how their taxes are spent, Great Park residents got their wish when the Irvine City Council announced they would create a resident task force with the power to officially advise the council on what residents wanted at the city’s crown jewel.
10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable
When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is […]
theregistrysocal.com
Nordstrom Rack Opens Three New Stores in Southern California
SEATTLE — Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open three new Nordstrom Rack stores in 2023. The new stores will be located in Anaheim Hills, Clovis and San Clemente, California. “We look forward to opening these new Nordstrom Rack locations in the Anaheim Hills,...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin
News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
localocnews.com
City of Hope Receives $25 Million Gift from Argyros Family
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has received a $25 million gift from Newport Beach residents Julia and George Argyros, visionary philanthropists and longtime City of Hope supporters. The transformational gift, announced by Argyros Family Foundation president Julia A. Argyros...
Hyundai, Kia sued in rash of car thefts
Owners of Kia and Hyundai cars filed a class-action lawsuit Wednesday in Santa Ana federal court alleging companies failed to install technology to thwart car thieves.
