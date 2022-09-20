ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theregistrysocal.com

Brandywine Homes Acquires Nearly 1.6 Acres of Land and Office Building in El Monte for $12.5MM

Los Angeles, CA –– NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Vice President Steven Berman and Associate Marcos Villagomez with NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Services Group completed the sale of a 69,031 square foot land assemblage and 1031 Exchange for a 22,320 square foot medical office building in El Monte, California. Steven and Marcos represented the buyer, Brandywine Homes, in the acquisition, and the sellers, Universal Development LLC and YKL Real Estate, LLC in the disposition.
EL MONTE, CA
luxury-houses.net

This $8.8 Million Home with Unmatched Quality and Design is Arguably The Most Impressive Property Ever Built in Irvine

The Home in Irvine, an exceptional estate combines the ultimate in interior finishes and exterior amenities offering incredible panoramic city and canyon views is now available for sale. This home located at 100 Dry Crk, Irvine, California offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jason Oppenheim (Phone: 310-990-6656) at The Oppenheim Group for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Irvine.
IRVINE, CA
newsantaana.com

The Irvine Company is the top taxpayer in Orange County in FY 21-22

SANTA ANA – The Irvine Company remains the No. 1 taxpayer in Orange County with $191,000,000 in total secured tax payments for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Charter Communications (Times Warner) is the top unsecured taxpayer with $4,257,904. Who will you vote for in the OC 2nd Supervisorial District?. The...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
irvineweekly.com

Coca-Cola Co. Celebrates New Office Space In Irvine

While Irvine’s technology sector is well-represented, Coca-Cola will now be part of the local innovation pool representing the food and beverage sector with a newly announced office space. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Coca-Cola Company celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by company executives, and state and local leaders for...
IRVINE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Irvine, CA
Business
Orange County, CA
Business
Irvine, CA
Real Estate
City
Irvine, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Robb Report

This $30 Million California Waterfront Mansion Has a Dock Where You Can Park Your 100-Foot Yacht

It’s a first-world problem, to be sure, but finding a place to park your yacht can be something of a hassle. And one California real-estate listing might just help solve it. Located in Corona del Mar, a neighborhood in SoCal’s tony Newport Beach enclave, the custom-built mansion includes 9,129 square feet of interior space with five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The contemporary abode also offers shared ownership of one of the largest private piers in the area. According to listing agent Tim Smith of Coldwell Banker Realty and The Smith Group, it can accommodate yachts between 75 and 100 feet long. The...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
kcrw.com

​​Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?

The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Commercial Property#Commercial Real Estate#Real Estate Brokerage#Sqft#R D#Real Estate Company#Business Industry#Linus Business#Sqft R D Facility#Executive#Cbre
theregistrysocal.com

46,236 SQFT Office Building in Carlsbad Listed for $12.25MM

A 46,236 square foot office building in Carlsbad is adding to a number of office buildings in the larger San Diego metro that have been placed up for sale. According to a listing by Cushman & Wakefield, the property, which is located at 1917 Palomar Oaks Way, is part of the larger four-building Wright Campus.
CARLSBAD, CA
theregistrysocal.com

21,450 SQFT Office Building in Pasadena Sells for $9.48MM

PASADENA, Calif. – Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty is pleased to have represented both the seller and buyer in the sale of 1155 East Colorado Boulevard, a freestanding 21,450 square foot building located in Pasadena, CA in a transaction valued at $9.4 million. This 100% Single Tenant Net Leased (STNL)...
PASADENA, CA
MedCity News

Providence funnels $712M into new facilities in Orange County

Despite its financial losses, Providence is still choosing to expand. The Washington-based health system announced plans on Monday to invest $712 million into facilities in Orange County, California. It said the investment will help increase access to acute care services in the southern region of the county. Delivering services across...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
getnews.info

Tustin Smiles redesigns their Dentist Office in Tustin, CA

Tustin, CA – The office of Tustin Smiles in Tustin, California, has a new look and a new website. Tustin Smiles has made upgrades and improvements to both its office space and its website to make it easier for both new and old clients to book appointments online. The...
TUSTIN, CA
Voice of OC

Irvine’s Great Park Advisory Board Falls Apart

After years of asking for a voice on how their taxes are spent, Great Park residents got their wish when the Irvine City Council announced they would create a resident task force with the power to officially advise the council on what residents wanted at the city’s crown jewel.
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable

When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Nordstrom Rack Opens Three New Stores in Southern California

SEATTLE — Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open three new Nordstrom Rack stores in 2023. The new stores will be located in Anaheim Hills, Clovis and San Clemente, California. “We look forward to opening these new Nordstrom Rack locations in the Anaheim Hills,...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin

News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

City of Hope Receives $25 Million Gift from Argyros Family

City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has received a $25 million gift from Newport Beach residents Julia and George Argyros, visionary philanthropists and longtime City of Hope supporters. The transformational gift, announced by Argyros Family Foundation president Julia A. Argyros...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy