Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart, Target to start holiday sales earlier this year
Both Walmart and Target announced Thursday that holiday sales that normally begin in November will begin earlier, a plan that the retailers say they hope will help Americans deal with higher prices due to inflation. Walmart announced it will be offering a wider assortment of items this holiday season, according...
freightwaves.com
Amazon dials back air cargo expansion as e-commerce sales slow
The growth of Amazon’s air cargo fleet and the number of daily flights has slowed in recent months, except at its Northern Kentucky hub and a few other geographic pockets. That reflects the mega-retailer’s more cautious approach to expansion in line with a recent pullback in warehouses because of decelerating e-commerce demand, according to research released Tuesday.
2022's holiday delivery challenge: softening e-commerce demand
LOS ANGELES, Sept 19 (Reuters) - FedEx (FDX.N), United Parcel Service (UPS.N) and other delivery firms that struggled with too much pandemic-fueled demand from online retailers like Amazon and Walmart, now have the opposite problem - too much delivery capacity.
Slowdown? Walmart Goes Cautious On Its Hiring Plans Ahead Of This Holiday Season
Walmart Inc WMT looks to hire 40,000 workers in seasonal and full-time roles ahead of the big holiday season. Walmart's new workers this year will include seasonal U.S. store associates, truck drivers in full-time positions, and service staff at call centers. The hiring will likely bolster its online business and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
freightwaves.com
It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon
Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
AOL Corp
Nordstrom: Shoppers won't even buy clearance items right now
Most analysts would agree Nordstrom has arguably the best-looking department stores and customer service in the game. Even those great attributes don't appear to be enough currently, though, as U.S. consumers shun discretionary purchases like apparel with inflation raging. The stress on consumer budgets has reached a point where a trip to the sales rack at a Nordstrom store or the clearance section at a Nordstrom Rack are off the table for the time being, execs hinted on an earnings call late Tuesday.
Retailers Brace as 70% of US Consumers Skip Retail Purchases to Buy Groceries and Gas
RH (Restoration Hardware) CEO Gary Friedman and Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen both had it right last week when they reported their respective Q2 earnings: Inflation is taking a heavy toll on consumer spend. It’s also creating a potential windfall if you happen to operate in a category of retail spend...
These retailers are killing it in the current economy, unlike other companies that are blaming their slowing sales on inflation and the supply chain
Lululemon reported a jump in foot traffic to stores, proving that not all retailers are getting hit as hard by an economic slowdown. Kohl's, Macy's, Nordstrom, and Target all reported slowing sales due to inflation and supply chain issues. Lululemon isn't the only retailer still showing strength amid a slowdown,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Macy's Value Lies Beneath its Stores
Retail department store chain Macy’s (NYSE: M) stock has had a rollercoaster ride in the past two years as shares trade down (-32%) for the year. The iconic department store chain that brought Santa Claus into the mainstream has emerged from the pandemic as a well-oiled machine. The Polaris turnaround strategy has been a success; however, the recession is here and its hitting consumer discretionary stocks including like Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS), Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST), and Macy’s. Macy’s had negative top line growth for the first time in the post-pandemic period with comparable store sales down (-1.5%) in its second quarter. E-commerce sales also dropped (-5%) in the latest quarter. Inflationary pressures impacting costs and consumer spending had a negative impact on margins as they fell to 38.9% from 40.6% in the year ago period. The Polaris turnaround strategy has been successful, but the economic recession is making a negative material impact to both top and bottom lines. This has prompted Macy’s to lower its guidance for remainder of the year. The pandemic reminded investors of the valuable asset that lies beneath many of it’s store locations, the real estate.
America’s Worst Retailers
Retailers’ rankings are often based on customer satisfaction. Costco tends to top these lists. Nordstrom also tends to do well. However, another way to rate retailers is by measuring satisfaction on Wall Street. This can be based on the extent to which a retailer’s sales have cratered recently, or how badly the company has let […]
Sears and JCPenney Not Forgotten
Much of the retail industry has become its own worst enemy. Though inflation and a recession have only just begun to harm them, there were other earlier warnings to many brick-and-mortar companies that have suffered financially through the past few quarters. Sears and JCPenney share three things in common. Each...
Best Buy (Like Target and Walmart) Is Actually a Retail Winner
The covid pandemic caused some very bizarre purchasing patterns that have made it very hard for retailers to forecast upcoming demand. Some items -- like toilet paper, paper towels hand sanitizer, and other items you use up -- saw a spike in sales during the lockdown period with demand being at an elevated level even now because, well, many of us spend more time at home.
CNBC
Bed Bath & Beyond's merchandise problems will make it hard to pull off a turnaround this holiday season
Bed Bath & Beyond is facing a holiday season that will likely be crucial for its survival. The struggling retailer is contending with a leadership shakeup, a mountain of debt and strained relationships with merchandise suppliers. A lack of big-name products could further cripple Bed Bath's already-declining sales and push...
TechCrunch
Wegmans discontinues its in-store scan-and-go mobile app, citing high losses
“Unfortunately, the losses we are experiencing from this program prevent us from continuing to make it available in its current state,” CEO Colleen Wegman wrote in the email to customers. “We’ve learned a lot and we will continue to introduce new digital solutions to streamline your shopping experience for the future.”
Target, Walmart begin holiday deals early to ease inflation sting
NEW YORK -- Walmart and Target plan to begin offering deals and price matching offers earlier this year to keep up with Americans pressed by soaring inflation and looking for ways to ease the potential sting of holiday shopping. For two years now, shoppers have started preparing for the holidays...
Walmart Takes First Step to Launching Digital Bank With One
Retail banking, indeed. In the most literal sense. In a move that is not a surprise — but is a seismic shift in financial services, nonetheless — Walmart is branching into bank accounts. And, by extension, bringing the banking branch into the retail aisles. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday...
Swiss Q2 current account narrows, reserve asset growth slows
ZURICH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Switzerland's second-quarter current account surplus narrowed by nearly 1 billion Swiss francs to 11 billion Swiss francs ($11.23 billion), the Swiss National Bank (SNB) said on Friday.
cxmtoday.com
Why is Walmart Signing Social Media Partners?
Maybe it has something to do with the fact that around the Snapchat generation alone accounts for over $1.9 trillion in spending power. Walmart Connect recently announced a partnership withTikTok, Snapchat, Firework, TalkShopLive and Roku. Consumers who turned to online shopping during the pandemic have chosen to stay there, with...
Walmart and Target Reveal Holiday Hiring Plans
Walmart Inc. signaled a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The mass discounter said on Wednesday that it plans to hire just 40,000 workers for the holidays, a 73.3 percent decline from the 150,000 it hired last year. Most of the hires are seasonal workers, but some also include full-time, permanent truck drivers. Target, meanwhile, is recruiting 100,000, on par with last year. Walmart said it’s “offering additional hours to current associates who want them” before staffing up with seasonal help. While Walmart last year added 20,000 supply chain workers and has invested in high-tech automation systems, the 150,000 hired last year...
These Big Box Retailers Are Starting Holiday Deals Early
A couple of big box retailers are kicking off their holiday deals a little earlier than normal this year, much to the delight of holiday shoppers across the country.
Comments / 0