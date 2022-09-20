ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

960 The Ref

Walmart, Target to start holiday sales earlier this year

Both Walmart and Target announced Thursday that holiday sales that normally begin in November will begin earlier, a plan that the retailers say they hope will help Americans deal with higher prices due to inflation. Walmart announced it will be offering a wider assortment of items this holiday season, according...
freightwaves.com

Amazon dials back air cargo expansion as e-commerce sales slow

The growth of Amazon’s air cargo fleet and the number of daily flights has slowed in recent months, except at its Northern Kentucky hub and a few other geographic pockets. That reflects the mega-retailer’s more cautious approach to expansion in line with a recent pullback in warehouses because of decelerating e-commerce demand, according to research released Tuesday.
freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
AOL Corp

Nordstrom: Shoppers won't even buy clearance items right now

Most analysts would agree Nordstrom has arguably the best-looking department stores and customer service in the game. Even those great attributes don't appear to be enough currently, though, as U.S. consumers shun discretionary purchases like apparel with inflation raging. The stress on consumer budgets has reached a point where a trip to the sales rack at a Nordstrom store or the clearance section at a Nordstrom Rack are off the table for the time being, execs hinted on an earnings call late Tuesday.
Business Insider

These retailers are killing it in the current economy, unlike other companies that are blaming their slowing sales on inflation and the supply chain

Lululemon reported a jump in foot traffic to stores, proving that not all retailers are getting hit as hard by an economic slowdown. Kohl's, Macy's, Nordstrom, and Target all reported slowing sales due to inflation and supply chain issues. Lululemon isn't the only retailer still showing strength amid a slowdown,...
Entrepreneur

Macy's Value Lies Beneath its Stores

Retail department store chain Macy’s (NYSE: M) stock has had a rollercoaster ride in the past two years as shares trade down (-32%) for the year. The iconic department store chain that brought Santa Claus into the mainstream has emerged from the pandemic as a well-oiled machine. The Polaris turnaround strategy has been a success; however, the recession is here and its hitting consumer discretionary stocks including like Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS), Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST), and Macy’s. Macy’s had negative top line growth for the first time in the post-pandemic period with comparable store sales down (-1.5%) in its second quarter. E-commerce sales also dropped (-5%) in the latest quarter. Inflationary pressures impacting costs and consumer spending had a negative impact on margins as they fell to 38.9% from 40.6% in the year ago period. The Polaris turnaround strategy has been successful, but the economic recession is making a negative material impact to both top and bottom lines. This has prompted Macy’s to lower its guidance for remainder of the year. The pandemic reminded investors of the valuable asset that lies beneath many of it’s store locations, the real estate.
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Retailers

Retailers’ rankings are often based on customer satisfaction. Costco tends to top these lists. Nordstrom also tends to do well. However, another way to rate retailers is by measuring satisfaction on Wall Street. This can be based on the extent to which a retailer’s sales have cratered recently, or how badly the company has let […]
24/7 Wall St.

Sears and JCPenney Not Forgotten

Much of the retail industry has become its own worst enemy. Though inflation and a recession have only just begun to harm them, there were other earlier warnings to many brick-and-mortar companies that have suffered financially through the past few quarters. Sears and JCPenney share three things in common. Each...
TheStreet

Best Buy (Like Target and Walmart) Is Actually a Retail Winner

The covid pandemic caused some very bizarre purchasing patterns that have made it very hard for retailers to forecast upcoming demand. Some items -- like toilet paper, paper towels hand sanitizer, and other items you use up -- saw a spike in sales during the lockdown period with demand being at an elevated level even now because, well, many of us spend more time at home.
TechCrunch

Wegmans discontinues its in-store scan-and-go mobile app, citing high losses

“Unfortunately, the losses we are experiencing from this program prevent us from continuing to make it available in its current state,” CEO Colleen Wegman wrote in the email to customers. “We’ve learned a lot and we will continue to introduce new digital solutions to streamline your shopping experience for the future.”
pymnts

Walmart Takes First Step to Launching Digital Bank With One

Retail banking, indeed. In the most literal sense. In a move that is not a surprise — but is a seismic shift in financial services, nonetheless — Walmart is branching into bank accounts. And, by extension, bringing the banking branch into the retail aisles. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday...
cxmtoday.com

Why is Walmart Signing Social Media Partners?

Maybe it has something to do with the fact that around the Snapchat generation alone accounts for over $1.9 trillion in spending power. Walmart Connect recently announced a partnership withTikTok, Snapchat, Firework, TalkShopLive and Roku. Consumers who turned to online shopping during the pandemic have chosen to stay there, with...
Sourcing Journal

Walmart and Target Reveal Holiday Hiring Plans

Walmart Inc. signaled a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The mass discounter said on Wednesday that it plans to hire just 40,000 workers for the holidays, a 73.3 percent decline from the 150,000 it hired last year. Most of the hires are seasonal workers, but some also include full-time, permanent truck drivers. Target, meanwhile, is recruiting 100,000, on par with last year. Walmart said it’s “offering additional hours to current associates who want them” before staffing up with seasonal help. While Walmart last year added 20,000 supply chain workers and has invested in high-tech automation systems, the 150,000 hired last year...
