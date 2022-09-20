ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cxmtoday.com

Best Buy Expands Retail Media Network To Deliver Ads Through Criteo

Best Buy, a long-time Criteo customer, has signed on to use the company’s retail media ecosystem and platform to support brands selling and running sponsored ads through its website in the United States and Canada. “We’re continuously looking to improve the experience for our customers, including those shopping on...
RETAIL
cxmtoday.com

Currys Collaborates with Mindtree to Deliver a Connected Omnichannel CX

Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that it has enabled the UK’s leading retailer of technology products and services, Currys, to deliver a connected and highly personalized omnichannel shopping experience to its customers across multiple markets. As part of the multi-year engagement, Mindtree has leveraged...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Forter Appoints High-Growth Tech Executive Eran Vanounou as Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today announced the appointment of Eran Vanounou as chief technology officer (CTO) to lead the company’s next stage of product development and innovation. In this role, Eran will oversee Forter’s data, precision and engineering teams. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005062/en/ Eran Vanounou, Chief Technology Officer, Forter (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
cxmtoday.com

Only 8% Of Insurers Have Wellness-Centric Value Propositions

According to the Capgemini report, 3% of consumers are looking for on-demand customer services, 78% for ongoing physical and financial guidance, and 74% for hyper-personalized value-added services and rewards. Wellness-as-a-Service offers a flexible model for life and health insurers seeking to align their business with shifting user needs. To enable...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
foodlogistics.com

Leading 3PL To Announce One-Stop Portal for Customers & Employees

Arrive Logistics introduces ARRIVEnow, the suite of proprietary digital solutions created to increase productivity and drive efficiency for its shippers, carriers, and employees at scale. ARRIVEnow is a cloud-based native technology platform that uses machine learning models and human expertise to support the most complex transportation challenges. Over the next...
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

Korean crypto bank partners with Blockdaemon to offer retail staking services

Crypto-focused finance company Delio has partnered with Blockdaemon to launch retail-focused staking services, giving customers a more seamless way to earn rewards on their digital asset holdings. Delio’s staking services expand its existing crypto-bank offerings, which include lending, deposits and deposit accounts, the company announced Thursday. The new service offering...
RETAIL
dailyhodl.com

T-Mobile Joins Helium (HNT) Founders Nova Labs To Launch New 5G Mobile Network

T-Mobile is teaming up with Helium (HNT) founders Nova Labs to assist in the launch of a new 5G mobile service allowing users to earn cryptocurrency. Nova Labs and T-Mobile have signed a multi-year agreement as the decentralized wireless communications company plans to launch Helium Mobile to expand services on the Helium 5G network, which is built on its blockchain technology.
CELL PHONES
cxmtoday.com

Why is Walmart Signing Social Media Partners?

Maybe it has something to do with the fact that around the Snapchat generation alone accounts for over $1.9 trillion in spending power. Walmart Connect recently announced a partnership withTikTok, Snapchat, Firework, TalkShopLive and Roku. Consumers who turned to online shopping during the pandemic have chosen to stay there, with...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Hestan Welcomes New National Service Manager

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Hestan is proud to welcome Jaime Herrera as National Service Manager. With more than 26 years of experience, Herrera offers expertise in service management, sales-driven support, technical troubleshooting, product training and customer satisfaction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005735/en/ Hestan is proud to announce Jaime Herrera has joined Hestan as the National Service Manager. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Yieldstreet Appoints New Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Yieldstreet, a leading private market alternative investment platform, today announced the appointment of 20-year financial services and technology industry veteran Rick Winslow as Chief Product Officer. This strategic expansion of Yieldstreet’s leadership team will help further scale the platform and make alternative investments more accessible to investors looking to grow their wealth outside of the stock market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005201/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Salesforce Co-CEO Bret Taylor: 'CFOs have a lot of power right now'

With high inflation and rising interest rates, the global economic slowdown is weighing on all businesses — even mighty software players such as Salesforce (CRM). But Salesforce Co-CEO Bret Taylor remains optimistic about demand even as CFOs scrutinize purchases more. "CFOs have a lot of power right now," Taylor...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Huawei Unveils Upgraded Capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution

Huawei unveiled the upgraded capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution at the summit entitled "Intelligent Cloud-Network, Leading Digital Innovation", held during HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 Bangkok. The capabilities cover three major scenarios — CloudFabric, CloudWAN, and CloudCampus — and were created in an effort to meet customers' changing requirements. Huawei also...
TECHNOLOGY
cxmtoday.com

Holiday e-commerce Sales Expected to Reach $260 bn to $264 bn

Lots more consumers will be shopping e-commerce sites when it comes to the holiday purchases this year with one annual forecast predicting growth to land between 12.8% and 14.3% compared to the same time frame in 2021. In comparison, holiday retail sales are projected to increase between 4% and 6%...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

ServiceNow Adds AI and Security Capabilities to the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Supercharge Operational Intelligence and Trust

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced even more solutions within the Now Platform Tokyo release designed to supercharge operational intelligence and trust. In addition to ServiceNow Vault, announced yesterday, ServiceNow is releasing new AI-powered features and developer and risk management tools to help organizations operate more efficiently and power more resilient business models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005269/en/ Automation Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY

