cxmtoday.com
Best Buy Expands Retail Media Network To Deliver Ads Through Criteo
Best Buy, a long-time Criteo customer, has signed on to use the company’s retail media ecosystem and platform to support brands selling and running sponsored ads through its website in the United States and Canada. “We’re continuously looking to improve the experience for our customers, including those shopping on...
VC Firm General Catalyst Partners Lands First NHS Trust Partnership in UK
– Venture capital firm General Catalyst announced a partnership with Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust (GSTT), the largest hospital system in the UK with a diverse patient population and a longstanding commitment to innovation. – As part of the partnership, General Catalyst and GSTT will work...
cxmtoday.com
Currys Collaborates with Mindtree to Deliver a Connected Omnichannel CX
Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that it has enabled the UK’s leading retailer of technology products and services, Currys, to deliver a connected and highly personalized omnichannel shopping experience to its customers across multiple markets. As part of the multi-year engagement, Mindtree has leveraged...
Forter Appoints High-Growth Tech Executive Eran Vanounou as Chief Technology Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today announced the appointment of Eran Vanounou as chief technology officer (CTO) to lead the company’s next stage of product development and innovation. In this role, Eran will oversee Forter’s data, precision and engineering teams. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005062/en/ Eran Vanounou, Chief Technology Officer, Forter (Photo: Business Wire)
Fast Company
Strategic partnerships in health care services: An untapped resource for accelerating growth
I believe partnerships are one of health care’s most underdeveloped value-creation strategies, despite providing organizations with a rich ecosystem ripe with creative growth tactics. As the health care market matures and continues to evolve, securing the right partnerships for scaling organizations is moving to the top of health leaders’...
cxmtoday.com
Only 8% Of Insurers Have Wellness-Centric Value Propositions
According to the Capgemini report, 3% of consumers are looking for on-demand customer services, 78% for ongoing physical and financial guidance, and 74% for hyper-personalized value-added services and rewards. Wellness-as-a-Service offers a flexible model for life and health insurers seeking to align their business with shifting user needs. To enable...
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
foodlogistics.com
Leading 3PL To Announce One-Stop Portal for Customers & Employees
Arrive Logistics introduces ARRIVEnow, the suite of proprietary digital solutions created to increase productivity and drive efficiency for its shippers, carriers, and employees at scale. ARRIVEnow is a cloud-based native technology platform that uses machine learning models and human expertise to support the most complex transportation challenges. Over the next...
CoinTelegraph
Korean crypto bank partners with Blockdaemon to offer retail staking services
Crypto-focused finance company Delio has partnered with Blockdaemon to launch retail-focused staking services, giving customers a more seamless way to earn rewards on their digital asset holdings. Delio’s staking services expand its existing crypto-bank offerings, which include lending, deposits and deposit accounts, the company announced Thursday. The new service offering...
dailyhodl.com
T-Mobile Joins Helium (HNT) Founders Nova Labs To Launch New 5G Mobile Network
T-Mobile is teaming up with Helium (HNT) founders Nova Labs to assist in the launch of a new 5G mobile service allowing users to earn cryptocurrency. Nova Labs and T-Mobile have signed a multi-year agreement as the decentralized wireless communications company plans to launch Helium Mobile to expand services on the Helium 5G network, which is built on its blockchain technology.
cxmtoday.com
Why is Walmart Signing Social Media Partners?
Maybe it has something to do with the fact that around the Snapchat generation alone accounts for over $1.9 trillion in spending power. Walmart Connect recently announced a partnership withTikTok, Snapchat, Firework, TalkShopLive and Roku. Consumers who turned to online shopping during the pandemic have chosen to stay there, with...
Hestan Welcomes New National Service Manager
ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Hestan is proud to welcome Jaime Herrera as National Service Manager. With more than 26 years of experience, Herrera offers expertise in service management, sales-driven support, technical troubleshooting, product training and customer satisfaction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005735/en/ Hestan is proud to announce Jaime Herrera has joined Hestan as the National Service Manager. (Photo: Business Wire)
Yieldstreet Appoints New Chief Product Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Yieldstreet, a leading private market alternative investment platform, today announced the appointment of 20-year financial services and technology industry veteran Rick Winslow as Chief Product Officer. This strategic expansion of Yieldstreet’s leadership team will help further scale the platform and make alternative investments more accessible to investors looking to grow their wealth outside of the stock market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005201/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
AOL Corp
Salesforce Co-CEO Bret Taylor: 'CFOs have a lot of power right now'
With high inflation and rising interest rates, the global economic slowdown is weighing on all businesses — even mighty software players such as Salesforce (CRM). But Salesforce Co-CEO Bret Taylor remains optimistic about demand even as CFOs scrutinize purchases more. "CFOs have a lot of power right now," Taylor...
thefastmode.com
Huawei Unveils Upgraded Capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution
Huawei unveiled the upgraded capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution at the summit entitled "Intelligent Cloud-Network, Leading Digital Innovation", held during HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 Bangkok. The capabilities cover three major scenarios — CloudFabric, CloudWAN, and CloudCampus — and were created in an effort to meet customers' changing requirements. Huawei also...
thefastmode.com
Telefónica, NTT DATA Collaborate on Solutions Based on 5G, AI, ML, Automation & Data Analytics
Telefónica and NTT DATA collaborate closely in the development of innovative applications for the deployment of solutions based on 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, automation, and data analytics. Companies in the telecommunications sector are currently facing a major challenge due to the widespread deployment of 5G, where it...
cxmtoday.com
Holiday e-commerce Sales Expected to Reach $260 bn to $264 bn
Lots more consumers will be shopping e-commerce sites when it comes to the holiday purchases this year with one annual forecast predicting growth to land between 12.8% and 14.3% compared to the same time frame in 2021. In comparison, holiday retail sales are projected to increase between 4% and 6%...
Benzinga
Dubai's Future Blockchain Summit to Create Global Business Opportunities for Crypto, Metaverse Innovators
● The fifth edition of the Summit will unveil the potential of immersive metaverse applications, exploring pioneering use-cases. ● Crypto, DeFi & Virtual Asset Forum will re-evaluate and navigate the future of alternative investments. Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2022) - The Future Blockchain Summit, the MENA...
ServiceNow Adds AI and Security Capabilities to the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Supercharge Operational Intelligence and Trust
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced even more solutions within the Now Platform Tokyo release designed to supercharge operational intelligence and trust. In addition to ServiceNow Vault, announced yesterday, ServiceNow is releasing new AI-powered features and developer and risk management tools to help organizations operate more efficiently and power more resilient business models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005269/en/ Automation Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
