cxmtoday.com
Best Buy Expands Retail Media Network To Deliver Ads Through Criteo
Best Buy, a long-time Criteo customer, has signed on to use the company’s retail media ecosystem and platform to support brands selling and running sponsored ads through its website in the United States and Canada. “We’re continuously looking to improve the experience for our customers, including those shopping on...
Fast Company
Strategic partnerships in health care services: An untapped resource for accelerating growth
I believe partnerships are one of health care’s most underdeveloped value-creation strategies, despite providing organizations with a rich ecosystem ripe with creative growth tactics. As the health care market matures and continues to evolve, securing the right partnerships for scaling organizations is moving to the top of health leaders’...
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Is It Worth It? 5 Ways to Identify a Promising Business Investment
Know the signs of a great opportunity before making a financial commitment.
Microsoft: ‘Using technology to spy on people at work is not the answer’
Leaders don't think their employees work hard enough–but Microsoft telemetry confirms that meeting overload, multitasking, and long workdays are the norm, not the exception. There’s no returning to the way we used to work in 2019. The world has changed, and leadership needs to keep up. Our latest Work Trend Index research reveals that getting hybrid work right will require not just new leadership skills, but a whole new mindset.
Fast Company
Three reasons why service businesses struggle and what to do about it
I believe managing service businesses has always been challenging, largely because their success criteria differ so starkly from those of pure product or manufacturing businesses. Consider that modern services organizations—whether 100% service or as-a-service, or a managed services component within a larger firm—run sophisticated initiatives that typically include a unique...
Businesses Need to Rethink Lead Management. Here's How Tech Can Help.
Today's buyer journeys have become increasingly self-directed. Marketing and sales teams need to anticipate buyer needs and curate personalized interactions — and these technology solutions can help.
msn.com
Got a Business Idea? 15 Tips for Gaining Stakeholder Buy-In
No matter how good a business idea may seem, every new initiative will not have complete buy-in from stakeholders at the start. No matter whether it's investors, employees, partners or consumers, the onus is on the entrepreneur to present a worthy pitch, gain support and address concerns that may arise from the audience.
getnews.info
Sleep Apnea Devices Market 2022-2027: Industry Overview, Share, Trends, Growth, COVID-19 Impact And Forecast Analysis
The sleep apnea devices market to reach US$ 10.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.07% during 2022-2027. The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Sleep Apnea Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the sleep apnea devices market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
ceoworld.biz
Strategic Communication: a crucial area of consulting
Strategic Communication is a process that organizations use to intentionally manage the relationships between them and their key publics. The goal of Strategic Communication is to influence how these publics think, feel, and behave toward the organization and its mission. Organizations use a variety of communication strategies to achieve their desired outcomes with key publics. The strategies used will vary depending on the nature of the organization and its relationships with its publics. Some common communication strategies used in Strategic Communication include:
4 ways small-business owners can retain diverse talent, including mentorship programs and employee surveys
Some experts say having a chief diversity officer can encourage leaders to funnel DEI issues to that person, instead of taking them on themselves.
cxmtoday.com
Holiday e-commerce Sales Expected to Reach $260 bn to $264 bn
Lots more consumers will be shopping e-commerce sites when it comes to the holiday purchases this year with one annual forecast predicting growth to land between 12.8% and 14.3% compared to the same time frame in 2021. In comparison, holiday retail sales are projected to increase between 4% and 6%...
Fast Company
The spirit in matter fueling augmented mutualism in an evolving world
How will you exercise your right to a clean and healthy environment? It’s unacceptable not to know or not care! The path to a sustainable future may look different for different people. Will it employ microbial breweries over petroleum refineries—decentralizing manufacturing that can adapt quickly to changing market needs—or will it involve creating resource sufficiency through access, rather than ownership, of high-quality products that are easy to repair with life-centered design? Not just silver bullets, but all cross-sector cross-value chain solutions underscoring systems thinking are welcome to solve the planetary crisis.
animalwellnessmagazine.com
Sustainability in the Pet Industry
As we forge into the future, a focus on sustainability has become much more in the forefront of consumers’ minds. People are conscious of the environmental impact they are having, and consumers and businesses alike are placing an emphasis on buying from or partnering with eco-conscious brands. For animal lovers, that also means finding sustainable pet food.
cxmtoday.com
Shockoe and Veriff Announce New Partnership
Mobile app company Shockoe and identity verification provider Veriff announced a new partnership. This announcement paves the way for secure mobile solutions by allowing businesses to create intuitive and effective mobile apps accessible to real users, preventing fraud and providing uncompromised privacy. As a leader in mobile app development, Shockoe...
mytotalretail.com
Retail Leaders Are Prioritizing Automation and Future-Proofing Their Workforce
Facing a new era of retail in a volatile market, many businesses have had to rapidly expand or strengthen their online presence. Retailers that are thriving are doing so with the help of intelligent automation (IA). In fact, in a recent Deloitte report, 82 percent of sector leaders said “automation wherever possible will be a high priority,” and 67 percent of all respondents cited e-commerce and online shopping as areas for top investment.
How to Create a More Productive Culture in Your Business
The workplace culture of your business is crucial to your success. Never has that been more important than now, as companies compete for scarce talent reshaped by the pandemic. As...
Why Smart Cities Need Blockchain Technologies
Smart cities continue to grow across the globe as more governments embrace digitalization. The term smart cities refer to a utopia urban development that uses emerging technologies to run day-to-day activities. All this is being done through Blockchain4Cities, an initiative to coordinate control and integrate different services with transparency, privacy, and efficiency features through blockchain technology.
Healthcare Data Lake: The Key to Operating a Data Informed Organization
Two decades ago, business priorities within a healthcare organization were largely driven by a select few executive visionaries. Today, the most successful healthcare organizations are using data to validate ideas and further refine them through advanced studies and predictive models. The data-informed healthcare organization has come of age through recent...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Female Technicians in Transportation Remains Low
The percentage of female equipment technicians and mechanics in corporations with for-hire or private fleets in the commercial freight transportation industry remains low, according to the WIT Index by the Women In Trucking Association (WIT).The 2022 WIT Index shows that only 3.7% of technicians in transportation companies are women. This is the first year the WIT Index has included the percentage of technicians in its annual survey.
