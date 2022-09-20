Apple wins a Patent for a Scene Camera System for a Mixed Reality Headset that includes a 2-Dimensional Array of Cameras

Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be
It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
Nothing phone (1) updates with ear (1) app integration and more camera improvements
Nothing OS version 1.1.4 is beginning its gradual rollout. The update will bring in Nothing ear (1) app integration to the phone (1) along with more improvements to the device's camera.
iOS 16.1: Apple preparing new iPhone software with ‘Live Activities’ and other updates
Apple is preparing another major update for the iPhone, soon after its new iOS 16 download has arrived.This week, Apple introduced a significant new software update for its phones. The download brought a range of new features, including a redesigned Lock Screen and the option to delete sent messages.However, some of the major features that were initially promised for iOS 16 were left out. Notable among them was Live Activities, a tool that allows notifications to show constantly changing information, such as sports scores , on the Lock Screen.That feature was promoted even more heavily with the iPhone 14 Pro...
TechRadar
What is the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and what can it do?
We’d heard that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro might lose the notch at the top of the screen in favor of a hole punch arrangement, similar to what we see on most Android phones. While the iPhone 14 still uses the notch design, the new iPhone 14 Pro not only uses a cutout that Apple calls its Dynamic Island, Apple has fully embraced the void created by the holes in the screen, and made them an integral part of the new iOS 16 interface.
CNET
The iPhone 14's Newest Features Have Been on Android for Years
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. With the iPhone 14 now on sale, people can experience some of the "breakthroughs" Apple touted during its reveal event. But for those on Android, some of these upgrades are very familiar.
Best document camera in 2022: which visualizer is the right one for you?
A modern version of the overhead projector, the best document cameras are perfect for presentations and online teaching
ZDNet
Apple set to issue fix for iPhone 14 Pro 'shaking uncontrollably'
Apple's new flagship phone, the iPhone 14 Pro, comes with a bevy of impressive new features and technological advancements, including a powerful new display and pro-level camera upgrades. Those features, however, are pretty useless if the camera functionality is buggy with your go-to photo apps. Apple on Monday confirmed that...
notebookcheck.net
Epson Home Cinema 2350 4K PRO-UHD1 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Gaming Projector launches with 500-in image
Epson has launched the Home Cinema 2350 4K PRO-UHD1 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Gaming Projector. The gadget is similar to the recent 2250 model, with several upgrades to suit gamers. You can use the projector to throw images up to 500-in (~1,270 cm) across. Plus, the 3-chip 3LCD technology enables the device to display 100% of the RGB color signal in each frame for bright and accurate colors.
9to5Mac
Review: Insta360 Link 4K webcam takes auto-tracking and desk view beyond Apple’s Continuity Camera
Insta360 has been on a roll with product launches over the last year. That has included the X3 candy-bar style camera, the ONE RS, and ONE RS Twin Edition modular action cam. Recently the company made the move into webcams with the 4K, AI-powered Insta360 Link. After testing it out, here are my thoughts on this slick 3-axis gimbal 4K webcam including how it compares to Apple’s Continuity Camera.
CNET
Try This Free Security Camera Hack to Repurpose Your Old Android or iPhone
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You probably have at least one old phone stuffed in a drawer somewhere. Sure, you can sell that phone or do a trade-in for a fraction of its purchase price. But if it still turns on, why not give that defunct iPhone or Android a second life?
ZDNet
Apple releases iOS update to fix iPhone 14 Pro camera shaking problem
Apple on Thursday released iOS 16.0.2, the latest version of its mobile operating system. The update fixes a surprising problem that owners of the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have reported -- the camera on the iPhone would shake when users tried to take a picture using popular third-party apps like TikTok and Instagram.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max's new SOS via Satellite feature is powered by a Snapdragon X65 modem from Qualcomm
IFixit's upcoming teardown of the iPhone 14 Pro Max reportedly reveals that the new Apple flagship incorporates a Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 modem for its 5G mobile data needs - and more besides. The device-repair specialists now assert that it is also a part of what makes it a smartphone capable of communicating through satellites for the first time ever.
iPhone generations: which Apple iPhone model is right for you?
If you're confused by all the different models, our iPhone generations guide explains all
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Civi 2 confirmed to debut with iPhone 14 Pro-esque pill hosting dual 32 MP selfie cameras
The Xiaomi Civi 2 is slated for a September 27 launch. Ahead of that date, Xiaomi is teasing the smartphone and has now confirmed its design, with the Civi 2 looking to be the first smartphone to copy the iPhone 14 Pro's pill-shaped cut-out. The Civi 2 will debut with...
PC Magazine
Amazon's New Fire HD 8 Tablets Are Thinner, Lighter, and Faster
Amazon's Fire devices are often among the best values in the Android tablet space, offering decent power and quality screens for media consumption at a very low cost. The company's latest Fire HD 8 tablets are no exception. The base model retails for a reasonable $99.99 ($10 more than the previous iteration), has a 30% faster processor than the last model, and runs for up to 13 hours on a single charge. Amazon has also updated the more powerful Fire HD 8 Plus model ($119.99), which offers even more improvements.
Expectations rise as Xiaomi’s cheaper phones leak with high-end specs
Xiaomi traditionally follows on from its annual flagship phone refresh with a couple of more modest mid-range variants with a T attached to their name – and so with the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro out in the wild, we're now waiting for the Xiaomi 12T and the Xiaomi 12T Pro to surface.
Fstoppers
Testing the iPhone 14 Pro for Nighttime Street Photography
Mobile phone cameras have taking gargantuan strides forward in the last decade, to the point where they are unquestionably able to compete with dedicated cameras in certain areas. So, how is the new flagship iPhone in one area it claims dominance?. It was around 2016 that I started to take...
Cult of Mac
iPhone 14 Pro provides up to 38% faster 5G speeds
Apple is using a faster and more power-efficient Snapdragon X65 modem on the iPhone 14 Pro series. This allows the new iPhones to pull faster download speeds on 5G networks. The new modem also reduces the latency time. Combined, these improvements will provide a better network connectivity experience on the iPhone 14 Pro.
Apple quietly made a small, unannounced change inside the iPhone 14 that makes it 'the most repairable iPhone in years' for DIY-ers
The iPhone 14 can be opened from the front and the back by unscrewing two screws, making the phone easier to repair, iFixit recently revealed.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Pro: This camera has range [Gallery]
IPhone 14 Pro camera zoom is a noteworthy enhancement this year. This is the first iPhone camera system to feature three back lenses with four focal lengths, and the result is the most versatile camera Apple has ever released. See for yourself in our sample shots below. iPhone 14 Pro...
