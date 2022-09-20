ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
nationalinterest.org

Watch Out China: New Navy Plan Calls for 66 Attack Submarines

A significant impetus for the U.S. Navy is geopolitical competition with China, which maintains six nuclear-powered and forty-six diesel-powered attack submarines. The U.S. Navy’s requests for submarines have for many years exceeded the service’s inventory, particularly in the Pacific. However, the U.S. Navy, Congress, and industry partners are...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Pentagon will unveil the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber in the first week of December - after cloaking development of the $639M aircraft in near-total secrecy

The US Air Force will unveil its next-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during the first week of December, lifting the tight cloak of secrecy that has surrounded the aircraft's development. Northrop Grumman and the Air Force confirmed the timeline for unveiling the B-21 on Tuesday, saying that it will...
PALMDALE, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Multibillion engine deals show Air Force wants to maintain three future warplane makers

The Air Force plans to invest billions of dollars to develop new combat fighters—and the military engines to power them—over the next decade. The plan shows Air Force leaders’ desire to keep its three large airplane makers—Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman—as well as engine makers General Electric and Pratt & Whitney, viable to build aircraft for years to come.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

The US Navy’s Newest Ships and Submarines

The strongest militaries throughout history have always been bolstered by a strong navy. And throughout the years, as newer technologies have led to advancements in propulsion and weapons systems and ever increasing naval strength, this old idea has only been reinforced. The British Empire more or less ruled the world in the 18th century as […]
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
MilitaryTimes

Hugely powerful new Marine helicopter makes training exercise debut

A hugely powerful helicopter whose mechanical issues had delayed it from becoming operational finally deployed to its first Marine training exercise in August in the mountains of Idaho. The CH-53K King Stallion helicopters can externally carry up to 27,000 pounds for 110 nautical miles, making them three times as powerful...
IDAHO STATE
dronedj.com

Wisk and Boeing unveil UAM operational roadmap for future air taxis

Aviation giant Boeing and its Wisk advanced air mobility partner have released a concept of operations overview for introducing urban air mobility (UAM) services like air taxis to the lower-level airspaces they’ll occupy. The roadmap lays out a wide, often overlapping array of details for providing safe, affordable, and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
mrobusinesstoday.com

GA Telesis Engine Services to support CFM56-7B Engines powering Lion Air Group Boeing 737NG fleet

GATES will cover the maintenance and repairs of the CFM56-7B engines that power the Lion Air Group airlines Boeing 737NG fleet including Batik Malaysia & Thai Lion Air. GA Telesis Engine Services (“GATES”) has entered into a long-term engine maintenance contract with Lion Air. According to the agreement signed between the two companies GA Telesis Engine Services will cover the maintenance and repairs of the CFM56-7B engines that power the Lion Air Group airlines Boeing 737NG fleet (including Batik Malaysia & Thai Lion Air). In addition, it includes lease engine support, LLP management, and logistics support.
INDUSTRY
nationalinterest.org

Force Design 2030 Gets the Marines Ready for the Next War

Rep. Rob Wittman praised Force Design 2030: “The Marine Corps is adapting this plan to look at what we need to do based on current world situations. That’s a great thing about the plan." The U.S. Marine Corps’ force structure plan, Force Design 2030, is an adaptable text...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Defense One

Air Force Awards $985M Hypersonic Cruise Missile Contract to Raytheon Technologies

The U.S. Air Force awarded Raytheon Technologies a $985 million contract to continue development of a new hypersonic missile. The deal includes “design, development, and initial delivery through the performance of model-based critical design review, qualification, integration, manufacturing, and testing,” of the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile, known as HACM (pronounced: Hack-um)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

