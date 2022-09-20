Read full article on original website
laptopmag.com
Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld pre-order discount takes $50 off
Logitech's G Cloud pre-order discount takes $50 off the soon-to-be-released gaming handheld. The brand's Nintendo Switch-like system supports Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now. Announced Wednesday, the Logitech G Cloud is slated for an October 18 release. You can now preorder the Logitech G Cloud for $299 at Amazon...
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
8 best cordless vacuum cleaners for hassle-free hoovering
Vacuuming is never fun, but it’s a whole lot easier with a cordless machine. You won’t find yourself getting tangled up or tripping over wires, or limited to the nearest plug socket, so cleaning becomes considerably quicker and easier. Cordless vacuums have improved dramatically in recent years, and while early models tended to lose suction as you cleaned, and ran out of battery quickly, the latest models can run for longer and are just as powerful as their corded cousins. Be aware that most still only run for up to 60 minutes – even less...
CNET
Snag a Huge 75-Inch Screen and Save $400 With This Fire TV Omni Deal
Football season is here, and with the weather starting to cool, more of us are going to be spending more time indoors, making this an ideal time to revamp your entertainment setup. Investing in a big screen TV can totally change your space, giving you a theatrical experience on your own couch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top 7 Tech Deals of the Day: Get a Bluetooth Record Player for $42, Save Big on Samsung Wireless Soundbar
Summer may be over, but we’re just heating up with fall right around the corner. There have been quite a few tech deals we’ve posted that you should check out, like the early bird discount Amazon gave to the unreleased Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) and the insane 72% off discount on SanDisk’s 256GB USB flash drive. Those are just two recent examples of some amazing deals we’re constantly looking out for. For Tuesday, September 20, we’ve found a ton of great deals on Eufy smart locks, baby monitors, Bluetooth record players, and more must-have gadgets. Today’s top tech deals cover the...
The LG C2 4K Smart TV is the best of the best and Walmart has it for $200 off right now
When it comes to picture quality, features and design, the LG C2 tops our list of the best TVs. Get it at Walmart for $200 off right now.
Ars Technica
Razer’s new soundbar works with USB-C and Bluetooth, costs $100
Razer on Tuesday announced a soundbar that it claims is fit for movies, music, and gaming while being able to connect to computers, iPhones, and Android phones. Measuring 15.7 inches (400 mm) long, the Leviathan V2 X is meant to slide under desktop monitors and is a cheaper, less powerful version of Razer's $250 Leviathan V2, which includes a soundbar and subwoofer.
Android Authority
A follow-up to the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio could be in the works
The Wireless Charger Hub could pick up where the Wireless Charger Trio left off. Samsung is purportedly working on a Wireless Charger Hub. This might be a follow-up to the Wireless Charger Trio. Samsung launched the Wireless Charger Trio back in 2020, allowing you to wirelessly charge up to three...
Phone Arena
Best Buy has the beastly Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on sale at its highest discounts yet
Although Samsung's extensive fall Discover sales event is technically not over yet, by far the greatest deal on the company's best tablet right now comes from Best Buy rather than the manufacturer's official US website. This is only available today (Sunday, September 18), improving on the already substantial discounts offered...
reviewed.com
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) vs Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It’s been years since we’ve seen updates to either the AirPods Pro or the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds—two of our favorite active noise canceling earbuds. Then they both were officially announced on the same day, mere hours apart. And what a day it was.
CNET
Beats Headphones and Earbuds Are Up to 43% Off at Amazon Today Only
When it comes to both earbuds and over-ear headphones, Beats is one of the most popular brands on the market right now. That generally means that its headphones come with a pretty hefty price tag, however. But right now at Amazon, you can pick up select Beats models on sale, with some discounted by as much as 43%. There's no set expiration for this sale, but we don't anticipate deals this good sticking around for long.
Digital Trends
Grab this LG 55-inch OLED TV deal from Walmart and save $400
Having an amazing television can totally transform your home viewing experience. OLED TV deals are definitely worth jumping on when they come around, and right now there’s a pretty great one happening at Walmart on an LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV. Originally $1,298, it’s on sale right now for only $897, saving you over $400 off the total price. This is one of the best 4K TV deals we’ve seen lately, so keep reading to find out why you should grab one of these TVs before the deal disappears.
CNET
Samsung's New Rugged Phone Has Custom Buttons and a Replaceable Battery
Samsung is adding yet another phone to its US lineup. The Galaxy XCover6Pro is a rugged device designed primarily for industrial and enterprise use, unlike Samsung's flagship Galaxy S22 family or premium foldable Galaxy Z phones. It will launch in the US on Oct. 22 after first debuting in other markets, and it's the South Korean company's first rugged phone with 5G compatibility. US pricing hasn't been announced yet.
The Verge
The new Astro A30 headset can pull in audio from three gadgets at once
Logitech has announced a new iteration of the Astro A30 wireless gaming headset, a product that’s gone without an update for several years. It’ll cost $229.99 when it releases in October. The new A30 looks like a modern take on the previous version (thankfully, it’s far less shiny), with the return of its customizable speaker tags that magnetically attach to each side as well as the square-ish shape of the speaker housings. The A30 will be available in matte navy or matte white, and each colorway has a cool (or chintzy, depending on your taste) chrome design effect beneath the replaceable speaker tags.
yankodesign.com
This sleek electric toothbrush uses a MagSafe-inspired magnetic wireless charging dock
You have to admit, MagSafe was always a little too impressive. Aside from being convenient (you don’t need to align ports and chargers, or worry about whether the jack is plugged in), MagSafe was just satisfying. A simple snapping sound would tell you that your device, be it your MacBook or your iPhone, was securely connected to the charger. Why am I talking about MagSafe in a piece that’s very clearly about a toothbrush? Because the Mode Electric Toothbrush comes with that same reliably convenient snapping action. Meet Mode – a slick-looking toothbrush that charges as easily as it cleans your teeth. Armed with a magnetic dock that plugs right into a standard socket, Mode lets you snap the toothbrush onto the dock when you’re done brushing. Once it snaps in place, not only does it conveniently stay there till you need it again, it also charges its batteries so you’re at 100% always, all the time.
Power through to the weekend with headphone and charger deals from Anker and Soundcore
When the world gets to be a bit too much, when you just need to knuckle down and focus, there is no better tool than a pair of ANC earbuds or headphones. While Sony and Bose are the gold standard, they're both also well over $250, too expensive for many of us to even consider. True, there's no shortage of excellent budget-friendly earbuds, but each still has compromises it must make to reach those affordable prices, especially when it comes to noise-canceling.
Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 Wi-Fi connectivity disabled as core features become 'prioritized'
The Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 have apparently had the Wi-Fi function disabled. Wi-Fi connectivity is a feature on many smartwatches today, but users can still use connect their watches via Bluetooth 5.0 for updates and customization of their wearable.
Amazon is launching new Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets. Here's how to pre-order them
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon just announced a new generation the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet on Wednesday. This new model is thinner, lighter...
CNET
Google's New $30 Chromecast With Google TV HD Arrives to Take On Amazon, Roku
Google has launched an entry-level streaming device. The new Chromecast with Google TV HD goes on sale Friday at all major retailers. The new device retains all of the look and functionality of Google's original Chromecast with Google TV, but instead of offering 4K streaming, the HD model is capped at 1080p, at 60 frames per second.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Sept. 22: M2 MacBook Air for $1,099, $50 off Logitech G Cloud, $100 off Echo Home bundle, more
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Thursday's bestdeals include $400 off 24-inch iMac, up to $400 off MacBook Pro, Microsoft 365 + AVG (1 year) for $40, and much more.
