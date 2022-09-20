Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
Murder and Muscles Form an Empire in Hulu’s ‘Welcome To Chippendales’ Trailer
Welcome to Chippendales, the forthcoming limited series chronicling the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, lands somewhere at the intersection of muscles and murder. In the first teaser trailer for the show arriving on Hulu on Nov. 22, Kumail Nanjiani stars as the socially awkward male-stripping empire founder who would do anything to defend his territory. The clip is soundtracked by Journey’s “Any Way You Want It.” “This is my life,” Banerjee says, introducing a world of quietly kept side-deals and questionable business arrangements being touted as his own American dream. “Every cent I have, I’ve put into this.” Murray Bartlett stars alongside...
ComicBook
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Called "Disturbing As Hell" by Netflix Subscribers
Netflix has really carved out a lane for itself in the world of true crime stories. Whether they are presented as documentaries or dramatizations. Netflix's takes on true crime have become incredibly popular over the last few years. This week, the streaming service released its latest true crime story, this one focusing on one of the most disturbing and infamous killers in history: Jeffrey Dahmer.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Hulu’s ‘Hellraiser’ trailer hooks fans and old and new back into the franchise
Hellraiser, the storied horror franchise whose sadistic body horror could make even David Cronenberg shift and lurch here and there, is set for a bloodcurdling reboot on Hulu later this year, and the aptly titled Hellraiser, the eleventh film of its kind, is now making the rounds on the internet with a trailer that manages to be equal parts familiar and tantalizing.
What’s The Deal With Nick’s Wife In The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5? She’s Rapidly Becoming The Show’s Best New Character
Spoilers ahead for the Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 premiere “Morning”. In the midst of the streaming wars, Hulu has had a few megahits-- including the dystopian series The Handmaid’s Tale. The former Emmy Award favorite recently debuted its first two episodes of Season 5 , bringing audiences back to Gilead for more intense drama. While fans will be glad to catch up with fan-favorite characters (just not Alexis Bledel’s Emily), we’re also meeting a few newcomers. Nick’s Wife Rose is rapidly becoming the show’s best new character for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5, but her first scene begs the question: what is her deal?
Here's how The Handmaid's Tale season 5 premiere wrote off Alexis Bledel's character Emily
Warning: This article contains spoilers about The Handmaid's Tale season 5 premiere. The Handmaid's Tale season 5 premiere wasted no time in explaining Alexis Bledel's absence from the show. The first episode of the season follows June (Elisabeth Moss) in the immediate aftermath of killing Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) at...
Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
The Santa Clauses Trailer: Is Tim Allen Being Replaced by... Peyton Manning? — Get Disney+ Premiere Date
Consider it an early Christmas gift. Disney+ on Saturday announced at the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses — a limited series revival of the beloved Santa Clause film franchise starring Tim Allen — will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 16, with its first two episodes. The Santa Clauses finds Scott “on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” according to the official logline. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have...
Fall TV preview: Premiere dates for every new and returning show in 2022
All of the key dates for your fall TV viewership needs in one place. This past Sunday, Americans everywhere celebrated an unofficial holiday few are aware of: the return of Fall TV season. Traditionally falling on the first Sunday of the NFL regular season, viewers across the nation observe Fall...
tvinsider.com
‘Welcome to Chippendales’: Kumail Nanjiani Mixes Crime & Pleasure in First Teaser (VIDEO)
Comedian Kumail Nanjiani is taking on his most nefarious role yet in Hulu‘s upcoming limited drama series Welcome to Chippendales which will officially premiere Tuesday, November 22. In anticipation of the show’s arrival, Hulu is giving fans their first look with an all-new teaser previewing Nanjiani’s turn as Somen...
Collider
'Reservation Dogs' Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu
A'ho! Hulu and FX's hit series Reservation Dogs has officially been renewed for a third season at the streamer. The beloved comedy from acclaimed co-creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi is currently in the middle of its second run, and it has thus far continued apace after its award-winning first season last year. Season 2 will wrap up next week on September 28.
epicstream.com
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Release Date, Cast & Update: See Evan Peters Transform into a Horrific Serial Killer in New Netflix Series
The terrifying new trailer for Netflix's upcoming limited series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which stars Evan Peters as the destructive serial killer, has been released. What to Expect in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show's main focus will be on Peters, who plays the titular character, and will...
What Time Will ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ from Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters Be on Netflix?
Over his many shows, super producer Ryan Murphy has portrayed several serial killers, from Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story to Richard Ramirez in American Horror Story. Now it’s Jeffrey Dahmer‘s turn. This week marks the premiere of Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a 10-episode Netflix miniseries that closely explores how this man was able to murder 17 boys and men.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
A.V. Club
Hulu pins down the first trailer for its new Hellraiser
Earlier this year, Hulu released Prey, a surprisingly good prequel/reboot of the Predator series. Next, the streaming service is hoping lightning can strike twice with a similar straight-to-Hulu reboot of Hellraiser starring Jamie Clayton as Pinhead, and while it’s too early to say if Hellraiser will be as well-received as Prey (which rules, by the way), the film’s first trailer certainly makes a solid case for this being a Hellraiser-ass Hellraiser movie.
‘Beauty and the Beast’ TV Special Casts David Alan Grier as Fan-Favorite Character (EXCLUSIVE)
David Alan Grier is joining the cast of ABC’s “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.” The Tony winner will play Cogsworth in the star-studded production, according to sources. Previously announced cast members include Oscar winner H.E.R. as Belle, Josh Groban as Beast and Joshua Henry as Gaston. Rita Moreno will serve as the show’s narrator in the live-action/animated hybrid production. The special, to be directed by Hamish Hamilton, will be recorded live and feature never-before-seen musical performances. Jamal Sims is serving as executive producer and choreographer. Set design is by Julio Himede with costumes by Marina Toybina (“The Masked Singer”). Jon...
TVGuide.com
New Hulu Movies and TV Shows Coming in October 2022
There's a whole bunch of Schitt coming to Hulu in October. Six seasons of it, in fact. All six seasons of the Emmy-winning series Schitt's Creek is arriving on Hulu on Oct. 3 after years of Netflix exclusivity. While not in the same league as The Office in terms of fanatical rewatching, many people rely on the good-natured humor of Schitt's Creek for their hit of dopamine, so it's kind of a big deal.
Like Crime Shows? ‘Snabba Cash’ Should Be Your Next Netflix Obsession
Everyone is looking over their shoulders in “Snabba Cash.” It’s never for more than a moment or two. But once you start tracking when and how and where the people in this Netflix drama series do it, it’s hard to ignore. “Snabba Cash” is the kind of show that continuously convinces you that doom could be lurking around any corner. It’s also the kind of show that would be a no-brainer hit with even the slightest push from a streaming service in need of one right now. For a corner of the viewing audience looking for a show to take the...
Will ‘Industry’ Get Renewed for Season 3 by HBO?
It’s hard to think of a show more stressful than HBO‘s Industry. Every episode is a whirlwind of possibly illegal deals, back stabbings, double crossings, and deeply cruel insults as this green group of financial gurus attempt to navigate the cutthroat world of Pierpoint & Co. You may not chip a tooth while stress chewing gum, but you’ll probably come close.
