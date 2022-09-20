Training camp is just around the corner. As players have returned to Boston from their offseason retreats, the buzz around the team has picked up. There is obvious excitement about the return of David Krejci by fans and his probable linemates, Taylor Hall, and David Pastrnak. Although still injured and out until at least November, hearing Brad Marchand has started his return to the ice along with Matt Grzelcyk is a promising sign that the Boston Bruins will be returning to full health soon. Alongside these storylines, Brandon Carlo has also returned, looking to move past an underwhelming 2021-22 season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO