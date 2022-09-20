Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Defenseman Zdeno Chara retires with Bruins after 24 NHL seasons
"Big Zee" is going to be taking it e-zee. Zdeno Chara, the 6-foot-9 defenseman who made a giant impact on the game, announced his retirement on Tuesday after 24 NHL seasons. Chara shared on his Instagram account that he has signed a one-day contract with the Boston Bruins to “officially finish my career with the team that has meant so much to me and my family.” Chara, now 45, was seen skating with the Bruins at their practice facility as recently as last week – giving way to speculation that he might continue playing this season.
The Hockey Writers
Sweeney’s Tenure as Bruins GM Could Hinge on Pastrnak Deal
During his time as Boston Bruins general manager (GM), Don Sweeney has had his moments of success, while also having his moments of failure. There really has been no in-between. While there has been both success and failures, the former Bruins’ defensemen faces arguably his biggest challenge during his eight...
NHL
Chara receives love from hockey community after announcing retirement
Veteran defenseman hangs up his skates after 24 seasons. "Big Zee" is getting a big sendoff. Zdeno Chara is feeling the social media love after announcing his retirement from the NHL after 24 seasons on Thursday. The veteran defenseman's former teams, the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators and...
Yardbarker
NHL stars P.K. Subban, Zdeno Chara, and ironman Keith Yandle all announce retirements
Tuesday was a big day for retirements in the NHL as several prominent defensemen saw their careers come to an end with P.K. Subban, Zdeno Chara, and Keith Yandle all announcing their retirements on the same day. Subban seemed to be the most likely to continue playing this season, but...
Yardbarker
New York Rangers announce 2022-23 Training Camp roster and schedule
New York Rangers Training Camp for the 2022-23 season will commence on Wednesday beginning with player medicals. Head coach Gerard Gallant will really get things going with his first press conference of the season scheduled for 3 PM ET. The team announced that they have invited 66 players to attend...
NBC Sports
Bruins reveal full roster for 2022 training camp
A new NHL season is right around the corner, and the action begins this week when training camps kick off around the league. The Boston Bruins report to camp at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Mass., on Wednesday, with the first-on ice sessions scheduled for Thursday and Friday. The first of the Bruins' six preseason games is Saturday night against the Flyers in Philadelphia.
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins sign veteran defenseman to PTO contract
The Boston Bruins had room to invite one more player to 2022 training camp, and it appears they're doing so. The Bruins are adding veteran defenseman Anton Stralman on a professional tryout contract, or PTO, 98.5 The Sports Hub's Ty Anderson reported Thursday. PTOs aren't standard NHL contracts, but allow...
Yardbarker
Bruins’ Brandon Carlo Primed for Important Role
Training camp is just around the corner. As players have returned to Boston from their offseason retreats, the buzz around the team has picked up. There is obvious excitement about the return of David Krejci by fans and his probable linemates, Taylor Hall, and David Pastrnak. Although still injured and out until at least November, hearing Brad Marchand has started his return to the ice along with Matt Grzelcyk is a promising sign that the Boston Bruins will be returning to full health soon. Alongside these storylines, Brandon Carlo has also returned, looking to move past an underwhelming 2021-22 season.
Yardbarker
NHL News: Jake Gardiner, Mark Stone, Sean Couturier, Cory Schneider, and Some Key Dates
Luke DeCock: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jake Gardiner isn’t expected to be in training camp this week. It’s likely that he’ll be headed back to the LTIR. Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said that Mark Stone is feeling good and should be ready to skate on the first day of training camp. He might be limited a bit or under the watch of the medical team. but he’s feeling good.
ESPN
Buffalo Sabres reward GM Kevyn Adams with contract extension
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Though his rebuilding job is far from complete, Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams signed a contract extension on Wednesday, an indication that ownership believes he has the franchise pointed in the right direction. Terms of the extension were not revealed. Adams, who's in his third season...
NBC Sports
Chara's legacy is transforming Bruins back into Stanley Cup-caliber franchise
Not too long ago the Boston Bruins sat near the bottom of the NHL with almost no hope in sight. After a lockout wiped out the entire 2004-05 season, the Bruins finished the 2005-06 campaign with the fifth-worst record in the league and dealt their best player, Joe Thornton, to the San Jose Sharks before the trade deadline for an underwhelming return of players.
Zdeno Chara knows he can still play, but "it's time" to be with family
BOSTON -- Normally, when a middle-aged athlete calls it quits, he steps to the podium for his retirement press conference and explains that he just can't play the way he's used to playing, and that it's simply time to walk away.As is generally the case, Zdeno Chara is the exception. Because Zdeno Chara is not that guy.The 45-year-old Chara officially put an end to his legendary, Hall of Fame career on Tuesday, signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Boston Bruins. Yet when explaining his decision to walk away from the game he's played since his...
Nathan MacKinnon Becomes Highest-Paid Player in NHL History
Fresh off winning his first Stanley Cup with the Avalanche and leading the playoffs in goals, Nathan MacKinnon is now the highest-paid player in NHL history. On Tuesday, MacKinnon agreed to an eight-year, $100.8 million extension with Colorado, per multiple reports. The $12.6 million average annual value surpasses Connor McDavid’s $12.5 million as the largest in league history.
