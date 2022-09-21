2 officers injured, 3 killed in separate shootings after violent 24 hours in Oakland

Oakland is grappling with four shooting deaths in fewer than 24 hours following relative calm over the previous week, police said Tuesday.

Monday night, three people, including two Muslim men, died in two separate shootings, one in East Oakland and the other in the Pill Hill neighborhood near Samuel Merritt University.

The two men were shot just before 7:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of Telegraph Avenue, which is near the university, police said. The men were pronounced dead where officers located them.

Both had been attending prayers at a nearby mosque before the shooting, according to the San Francisco Bay Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

"We are deeply saddened by these horrific murders and urge anyone in the community with information to immediately contact Oakland Police," said CAIR-SFBA Executive Director Zahra Billoo. "We urge police to be swift and thorough in their investigation."

Oakland police say two officers investigating that shooting were also injured at the scene after a DUI driver crashed into a marked patrol car.

A third victim along with the men, possibly a teen boy, suffered injuries and is expected to survive; he went to a hospital or got a ride there, according to police.

A subsequent homicide occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of East 20th Street in East Oakland. Multiple people called to report the shooting, police said.

The victim died before being transported to a hospital, according to police.