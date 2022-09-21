ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

2 officers injured, 3 killed in separate shootings after violent 24 hours in Oakland

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nz3jj_0i2zqIg100

Oakland is grappling with four shooting deaths in fewer than 24 hours following relative calm over the previous week, police said Tuesday.

Monday night, three people, including two Muslim men, died in two separate shootings, one in East Oakland and the other in the Pill Hill neighborhood near Samuel Merritt University.

RELATED: 1 killed, 1 other wounded in shooting near Oakland City Hall, police say

The two men were shot just before 7:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of Telegraph Avenue, which is near the university, police said. The men were pronounced dead where officers located them.

Both had been attending prayers at a nearby mosque before the shooting, according to the San Francisco Bay Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

"We are deeply saddened by these horrific murders and urge anyone in the community with information to immediately contact Oakland Police," said CAIR-SFBA Executive Director Zahra Billoo. "We urge police to be swift and thorough in their investigation."

Oakland police say two officers investigating that shooting were also injured at the scene after a DUI driver crashed into a marked patrol car.

RELATED: Police investigate after 3 killed in 2 separate shootings in Oakland in span of 45 minutes

A third victim along with the men, possibly a teen boy, suffered injuries and is expected to survive; he went to a hospital or got a ride there, according to police.

A subsequent homicide occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of East 20th Street in East Oakland. Multiple people called to report the shooting, police said.

The victim died before being transported to a hospital, according to police.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0i2zqIg100

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 12

Howard Hocking
3d ago

the city's in the Bay Area and the rest of California need to get serious you use a gun you go to jail for 20 years. no plea deal no good time. California should realize by now liberals being soft on crime doesn't get anything for us but more crime because now the criminals know they're soft on crime. too much of our tax resources are going to fight crime and it's not doing real well with the no bail early release. either that or make California an open carry state so everybody can carry a gun so they can protect themselves. because the government in this state isn't doing it the state or the city when it comes to protecting the citizens who follow the laws. maybe the bay area needs federal troops on every corner

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland shooting leaves 1 dead

OAKLAND, Calif. - One person is dead after a shooting in Oakland at 44th Avenue and International Boulevard. There were evidence markers near an armored Brinks truck outside a Napa Auto Parts store on Friday afternoon. It's not yet known if the truck was involved in the violence. Oakland police...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
thesfnews.com

Dominique Robinson Arrested For Shooting In Bayview

SAN FRANCISCO—Dominique Robinson, 28, has been arrested for a shooting that recently transpired in the Bayview district on Wednesday, September 21. She was booked at 7:54 p.m. according to records. Police say that there are other outstanding suspects. The shooting injured two people near the 1600 block of Palou...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man found dead in SUV in Oakland; shooting started on I-580

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was found dead in his SUV near the Fruitvale Industrial Center in Oakland in a shooting that authorities said began on the freeway. The body was discovered about 11 p.m. Wednesday, and shell casings were later found on westbound Interstate Highway 580. Oakland police said...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested in connection with attempted murder, rape

SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday morning arrested a man in connection with attempted murder and attempted rape. Catalino Ortiz-Perez, 35, of Redwood City, was also arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, according to deputies. On Saturday at 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Oakland Police#East Oakland#Oakland City Hall#Violent Crime#Muslim#Samuel Merritt University#Cair
San Francisco Examiner

S.F. police arrest woman after 2 injured in Bayview shooting

A San Francisco woman is in custody and multiple suspects are "outstanding" after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Bayview that injured two people, according to police. The San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner on Thursday afternoon that officers arrested Dominique Robinson, 28, on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited dwelling or car, carrying a loaded a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

53-year-old Asian woman attacked in Chinatown, man arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly shoving an Asian woman unprompted in San Francisco’s Chinatown on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Alejandro Garcia, who was arrested on Wednesday. Police said the victim, a 53-year-old Asian woman, was standing in […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
padailypost.com

Woman violently attacked; man arrested

San Mateo County deputies this morning (Sept. 24) arrested 35-year-old man after the woman he had been dating said he attempted to rape and strangle her in the North Fair Oaks neighborhood. Catalino Ortiz-Perez of Redwood City was booked into jail for attempted murder, attempted rape and domestic violence. At...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Police arrest suspect after Upper Haight burglary

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect in a series of burglaries at construction sites, along with an accomplice, according to a press release. “Since July 2022 San Francisco Police Department investigators assigned to the Burglary Unit had been investigating a series of residential construction site burglaries that involved a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Former Alameda County deputies get plea deals for beating San Francisco man

SAN FRANCISCO - Two former Alameda County sheriff's deputies charged in the 2015 brutal beating of a robbery suspect accepted plea deals from San Francisco prosecutors last year. The ex-deputies, 14-year veteran training officer Luis Santamaria and 3-year veteran Paul Wieber, who was undergoing field training, quietly struck the agreements...
KTVU FOX 2

Berkeley Police searching for missing mother and son

Police in Berkeley are asking for the publics' help finding a missing mother and young son. Officials say 42-year-old Julia Dumitrescu and her 5-year-old son Azreal Dumitrescu were last seen on September 22. If you see them or know where they are, you are asked to call the Berkeley Police...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect who fired multiple rounds into Boys and Girls Club building arrested

HOOVER PARK, Calif. (KRON) — Redwood City Police have announced the arrest of a suspect who fired multiple rounds that struck the Boys and Girls Club building in Hoover Park last month, the department announced. The incident occurred on Aug. 19 when a suspect fired multiple rounds from a handgun in the park. The intended […]
CBS San Francisco

Undercover San Francisco officers arrest serial auto burglary suspects

SAN FRANCISCO -- An undercover operation has led to the arrests of four men suspected of carrying out several auto burglaries across San Francisco.Investigators said the case began on Sept. 8 near Fisherman's Wharf when officers responded to a report of an afternoon auto burglary near Bay and Kearny Streets.Armed with the description of the suspect's vehicle, the undercover officers searched the neighborhood and spotted it. As they followed, the suspect traveled to several areas of the city and broke into several parked vehicles.  The suspect then traveled to the unit block of Leavenworth Street, where officers observed a transaction...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Friends say Oakland homicide victim was generous, kind, father of four

OAKLAND, Calif. - As people answered the call to evening prayers Wednesday night, hearts were heavy at the Oakland Islamic Center, feeling the pain and loss of Belal Esa, a well-loved member. "Learning that he is no longer here, it's just shocking," said Moussa Comara, Esa's friend. Comara says Esa...
OAKLAND, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
67K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy