Earl J. Ledford, 96, a longtime Dellroy, Ohio resident, died Monday evening, Sept. 19, 2022. He was a jack of all trades, a Christmas light connoisseur, a master at the two-finger wave, he never met a stranger, and his smile would light up a room. A self-taught electrician, carpenter, and plumber there truly was nothing he could not do. If you had the pleasure of sitting with him on his front porch, you probably heard a story or two about his 1937 Ford – driving it across a frozen Atwood Lake, or how much he loved his grandkids, or maybe he just made you feel special in that moment – he was a master at that.

DELLROY, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO