People Are Sad "House Of The Dragon" Has Recast These Lead Actors

Netflix's "You" Will Be Out In Two Parts Next Year, And Joe Is Looking Creepier Than Ever
THAT'S PROFESSOR JONATHAN MOORE TO YOU, MATE.
Constance Wu Explained Why She Was Really Angry When "Fresh Off The Boat" Got Renewed For Another Season
"I had a traumatic experience my first couple years on that show, and nobody knew about it because that show was historic for Asian Americans."
It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin
Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
After Queen Elizabeth II's death, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get 'heavy PR push,' multi-year media deals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a few projects lined up after returning to the United Kingdom to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. It is expected Harry and Meghan will return to Montecito, California, now that Elizabeth’s funeral services have concluded. "We are currently seeing a...
Men Are Sharing Things They Wish Other Men Would Stop Doing, And I, For One, Am Totally On Board
"I don’t want an exclusive chance to gain you as a mentor — I sat next to you in pre-algebra and know that the concept of math escapes you."
Florence Pugh Posted A Photo With Olivia Wilde And Penned An Open Letter Amid The "Don't Worry Darling" Release
"This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times. For that I will always be grateful."
29 Ding-Dongs Who Told Bald-Faced Lies On The Internet For Clout
These people are either really dumb, or think we're really dumb.
28 Movie Mistakes — Oh, Wait, I Mean Brilliant Foreshadowing Moments That Went Right Over People's Heads
"When Lupita Nyong'o has no rhythm snapping along in the car in Us. As someone with no rhythm, this flew over my head."
"Don't Worry Darling" Is Beautiful, Dazzling, But It Will Leave You With A Lot Of Questions
Once again, Florence Pugh brings her crying face A-game to the table.
11 "Meet Cute" Behind-The-Scenes Facts That Are Going To Make You Love The Movie Even More
"It was a little bit too much fun."
20 Jokes About Spirit Halloween Stores That Are Spookily Accurate And Hilarious
Sorry, pumpkin spice lattes, but the real sign of fall is the orange Spirit Halloween sign being hung up.
Greyson Chance Called Working With Ellen DeGeneres As A Child "Horrible": "I Was 100 Percent Faking It, And I Feel Like She Was Too"
"This is the first time I've been honest about her, and this is the last time I want to talk about it. I’ve never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered, and more blatantly opportunistic than her."
21 Incredibly Fascinating Things I Learned This Week That Sent Me Down Several Rabbit Holes
Back in the days of the Great Plague of London, farting in a jar was seen as a lifesaving measure. In 1655, doctors believed that the plague was a deadly air vapor that was caught by breathing in the atmosphere. They reasoned that if people smelled something equally potent, then it might lessen their chances of actually getting sick. People began farting in jars and keeping them at the ready to smell to ward off illness.
I'm Curious If You Think These 32 "B" Movies Are Terrible, Amazing, Or So Bad They're Good
The cheesier the better.
Lewis Capaldi Shared Harry Styles' Reaction After Lewis Drunk-Texted Him At 5 A.M.
"He screenshotted it, but I don’t know what it was that I sent him.”. Lewis Capaldi opened up about an awkward exchange he had with Harry Styles. In an interview on KissFM UK, the "Someone You Loved" singer recalled getting drunk one night and sending an "unsolicited" text to Harry for reasons he still can't remember even now.
Harry Styles Performed "Ever Since New York" And Was Honored With A Banner During His Final Concert At Madison Square Garden
"HARRY STYLES IS PLAYING 'EVER SINCE NEW YORK' AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN I'M ABOUT TO SCREAM IN THE MIDDLE OF THIS TARGET."
