People Are Sad "House Of The Dragon" Has Recast These Lead Actors

We're at the halfway point of House of the Dragon , and in Episode 6, we'll see a time jump of 10 years — which means it's time for some of the lead actors to be replaced.

Milly Alcock, who has played Rhaenyra Targaryen as a teenager, will be replaced by Emma D'Arcy.

Ollie Upton / HBO

Emily Carey will be replaced by Olivia Cooke in the role of Alicent Hightower.

Ollie Upton / HBO

Savannah Steyn, who herself replaced younger actor Nova Foueillis-Mosé in the role of Laena Velaryon for Episode 5, will be replaced by Nanna Blondell.

Ollie Upton / HBO

And Theo Nate, who has played the teen Laenor Velaryon since Episode 3 (after Matthew Carver played him as a child), will be replaced by John Macmillan — who we are yet to see any images of in costume.

Ollie Upton / HBO / David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage

It will be a big adjustment to see the younger actors depart, especially Milly and Emily, who have played two of the most central roles in House of the Dragon so far.

Ollie Upton / HBO

Milly has taken Rhaenyra from being a relatively carefree young princess to a grief-stricken girl, an angry teen, a rebellious (and horny) young woman, and a strategic player emerging into her own power.

Emily Carey, meanwhile, has seen Alicent through her journey from naive teen to miserable child-bride and depressed young mother to cool and calculating queen.

And while Theo and Savannah didn't get a lot of screen time in their respective roles as Laenor and Laena, they still had standout moments that helped audiences connect with the characters.

HBO

A lot of fans are sharing their appreciation for the outgoing actors...

Tonight we will witness the final bow of actresses Milly Alcock and Emily Carey for their roles as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower. Happy house of the dragon Sunday 🥲 #HouseOfTheDragon @oochotd 11:41 AM - 18 Sep 2022

Milly Alcock, thank you so much for everything you gave us. We love you so much.#HouseOfTheDragon @daemyrafilms 02:13 AM - 19 Sep 2022

This is the final time we saw Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra, in pain & suffering #HouseOfTheDragon @HOTDsource 02:24 AM - 19 Sep 2022

She came,she conquered & now she's gone. The show won't be the same without Milly Alcock#HouseOftheDragon @hasibul_jihad 02:26 AM - 19 Sep 2022

The last frame of Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Thank you Queen ♥️ #HouseOfTheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HOTD @_officerK 03:18 AM - 19 Sep 2022

thank you, milly alcock and emily carey for giving us them 🥹 #HouseOfTheDragon #HouseTargaryen @folk1oress 02:55 AM - 19 Sep 2022

all jokes aside Milly KILLED this role and i hate to see her go. i hope to see her in more things she’s got real potential as an actress #HouseOfTheDragon @Raynelations 03:30 AM - 19 Sep 2022

Thank You Emily Carey for being the best young version of Alicent Hightower we could have asked for, you brought something completely new & fresh to the character, & separated the character from its book counterpart in such a good way, we’ll miss you 🖤 @HOTDsource 07:29 AM - 18 Sep 2022

The fact we will only see Savannah Steyn as Laena Velaryon for ONE episode is a crime in of itself #hotd @that1ayrab 12:54 PM - 14 Sep 2022

All I'm saying is, we needed more of Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velaryon because 😍 #HouseOfTheDragon @HeroesFanProd 04:37 AM - 19 Sep 2022

Damn Savannah Steyn. She had a couple of scenes but her presence was impactful. I love her. @ChampagneSoki 03:18 AM - 19 Sep 2022

I wish we had seen more of theo nate as laenor velaryon, he was extremely likeable and made me care for the character even if he didn't have much screen time#HouseOfTheDragon @clavilcn 12:07 PM - 19 Sep 2022