NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Eagles fly into top three; Bengals fall out of top 10

Week 2 brought us epic drama. The Dolphins, Jets and Cardinals all authored heroic comebacks. The Falcons nearly dug out of a 28-3 (there's that score again) hole against the defending champs. Aaron Rodgers got back on track ... while Trey Lance is once again left to wait for next year. Then there are the Bills, who used another prime-time platform to show the football world no one is currently their equal.
Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 3: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games

We're into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season and most avid fantasy football owners think they have everything figured out. At the very least, we're getting a better idea of which teams are good, bad, and in between, so it gets easier for NFL DFS players to find worthwhile stacks and sleepers when creating lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings contests.
