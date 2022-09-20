Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Cowboys WR Cole Beasley to sign with Buccaneers in return to NFC
Former Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley is signing with a new team. Though some within the fanbase had hoped for a reunion with the Dallas native and onetime SMU star- and he himself suggested one- he’ll instead join forces with another receiver-needy club for his 11th NFL season. The...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Eagles fly into top three; Bengals fall out of top 10
Week 2 brought us epic drama. The Dolphins, Jets and Cardinals all authored heroic comebacks. The Falcons nearly dug out of a 28-3 (there's that score again) hole against the defending champs. Aaron Rodgers got back on track ... while Trey Lance is once again left to wait for next year. Then there are the Bills, who used another prime-time platform to show the football world no one is currently their equal.
Week 3 NFL power rankings: Bills, Chiefs remain 1-2, but Dolphins among two new teams in top five
The top of the board – after the second spot – got a juggle after Week 2, while the bottom three spots are occupied by AFC South clubs.
Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tennessee Titans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cornerback Joe Haden to sign with Browns, retire after 12 seasons
Cornerback Joe Haden plans to sign a one-day contract with the Cleveland Browns and retire after 12 seasons in the
Sporting News
Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 3: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games
We're into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season and most avid fantasy football owners think they have everything figured out. At the very least, we're getting a better idea of which teams are good, bad, and in between, so it gets easier for NFL DFS players to find worthwhile stacks and sleepers when creating lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings contests.
Comments / 0