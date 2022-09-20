ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pitchfork

Natalia Lafourcade Announces New Album De Todas Las Flores, Shares Title Track

Natalia Lafourcade has announced the release date for her upcoming album. De Todas Las Flores is due out October 28 via Sony Music Entertainment Mexico. The album was produced by Adán Jodorowsky, son of filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky, and includes contributions from Marc Ribot, Emiliano Dorantes, Sebastian Steinberg, Cyril Atef, and more. It is Lafourcade’s first album of completely new material in seven years.
The FADER

Song You Need: A “pandemic symphony” pulls Danny Brown and 645AR out of their comfort zones

The “pandemic album” is a concept so vague and well worn by this point that the world might be better off if the phrase was never uttered again. isomonstrosity, however, is quite possibly the platonic ideal of a pandemic album. Devised by three prolific artists who normally operate behind the scenes and had way too much time on their hands during deep COVID, it’s a remote reimagining of the “takes a village” mentality. Johan Lenox — who’s produced for the likes of Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Lil Nas X — joined Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid and conductor/computer engineer Yuga Cohler to sketch the blueprint for a “pandemic symphony that incorporates elements of rap and avant-pop,” according to a press release accompanying the album’s announcement.
Guitar World Magazine

Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47

Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ringo Starr, ‘EP3′: Album Review

Good things come in small packages where Ringo Starr is concerned. EP3, as the title indicates, is the prolific Beatles drummer's third release in the past 18 months. The pandemic has been a work prod for Starr, recording in his own Roccabella West Studios with engineer and co-producer Bruce Sugar and, of course, a little help from his friends.
Q 105.7

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022

Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
NME

Brooklyn Brewery and NME launch Brooklyn Sound gig series for autumn 2022

NME has partnered with Brooklyn Brewery to launch the revival of their live music series Brooklyn Sound, which will span three shows across the borough throughout October and November. The gigs will showcase homegrown talent from New York City’s incredible pool of musical talent across multiple genres, kicking off on...
The Guardian

Vieux Farka Touré and Khruangbin: Ali review – inspired grooves to get lost in

Ali Farka Touré had a complex relationship with success outside Africa. It came to him relatively late in life – he was nearly 50 when the music he’d been recording for a small French label since the mid-70s started attracting attention in Europe and America – and he never seemed entirely comfortable with it. His guitar playing was compared with that of blues legends including Robert Johnson and John Lee Hooker, but he described the blues as “a type of soap powder”. He would occasionally collaborate with western musicians, but told one of them, Ry Cooder, that America was “a place of bad energy” and a “spiritual car park”. He sold hundreds of thousands of albums and won Grammy awards, but was always wont to simply vanish back to Mali. He followed his Cooder collaboration, 1994’s Talking Timbuktu, by disappearing for five years and threatening to give up music altogether: he seemed more interested in farming in the village of Niafunké, his home town, where he eventually became mayor.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Billy Idol, ‘The Cage EP': Album Review

Billy Idol is eligible for Medicare and is a grandfather, but he still has some burrs under his saddle and ghosts in the machine to deal with in his golden years. The artist formerly known as William Broad makes all that clear on The Cage EP, a four-song record that follows last year's The Roadside and now appears to be Idol's preferred form of releasing new music. The truncated format certainly works to his advantage, as well as the listener's, as this bite-size 14-minute dose of Idol blazes by in a blink and leaves us wanting more, more, more.
Rolling Stone

Song You Need To Know: Jessie Reyez, ‘Mood’

Jessie Reyez’s soft, guttural vocals and uninhibited lyrics have captivated fans across the industry, leading the Grammy-nominated R&B singer-songwriter to work with the likes of Beyoncé, Eminem, and even film director Alfonso Cuarón. She’s always been able to capture the feeling of raw heartbreak, something she does on her spellbinding new song “Mood” — only this time, the grief she sings about has to do with the end of a friendship.  The track, which opens her second studio album Yessie, begins with the sincere lyricism that was at the heart of her debut LP Before Love Came to Kill Us. Here,...
Vibe

Seal Set To Release Deluxe Edition Of Debut Album Following 30th Anniversary

When Seal debuted in 1991 with his eponymous album, it premiered at No. 1 in the U.K. and its lead single, “Crazy” became a top 10 international success. Thirty-one years after its arrival, it is being remixed, remastered, and re-released on Nov. 4. The 5X platinum LP will be packaged in a special deluxe edition featuring a 12”x12” hardcover book with archival photos, early mixes, remixes, and a previously unreleased 13-track concert performance recorded at The Point Theatre in Dublin, Ireland, on December 16, 1991. More from VIBE.comPop Culture References You May Have Missed On J. Cole's 'KOD'New Heat: Trevor...
The New York Times

Ramsey Lewis, Jazz Pianist Who Became a Pop Star, Dies at 87

The pianist Ramsey Lewis performs in Brooklyn on June 8, 2017. (Earl Wilson via The New York Times) Ramsey Lewis, a jazz pianist who unexpectedly became a pop star when his recording of “The ‘In’ Crowd” reached the Top 10 in 1965 and who remained musically active for more than a half century after that, died Monday at his home in Chicago. He was 87.
Yardbarker

The definitive Grateful Dead playlist

This song is from the band's 10th studio album by the same name released in 1978. The Dead didn't go full disco on this album or with the song "Shakedown Streak," but there are more than a few hints of the vibe. For better or worse, this is one of the more unique tracks within the Grateful Dead catalog. Not for being innovative or anything, but because it took guts from the legendary jam band to put out something it knew would be criticized.
