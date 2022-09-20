Read full article on original website
Natalia Lafourcade Announces New Album De Todas Las Flores, Shares Title Track
Natalia Lafourcade has announced the release date for her upcoming album. De Todas Las Flores is due out October 28 via Sony Music Entertainment Mexico. The album was produced by Adán Jodorowsky, son of filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky, and includes contributions from Marc Ribot, Emiliano Dorantes, Sebastian Steinberg, Cyril Atef, and more. It is Lafourcade’s first album of completely new material in seven years.
Margo Price Announces Upcoming Album ‘Strays’ + Headlining Tour, Shares New Single ‘Change of Heart’ [LISTEN]
Margo Price is back with a genre-bending, boundary-pushing new album. Set for release on Jan. 13, 2023, Strays features nine new tracks, including her previous single "Been to the Mountain," which dropped in August. Her latest track "Change of Heart," out today (Sept. 20), shows off an evolved, psychedelic-tinged sound...
The FADER
Song You Need: A “pandemic symphony” pulls Danny Brown and 645AR out of their comfort zones
The “pandemic album” is a concept so vague and well worn by this point that the world might be better off if the phrase was never uttered again. isomonstrosity, however, is quite possibly the platonic ideal of a pandemic album. Devised by three prolific artists who normally operate behind the scenes and had way too much time on their hands during deep COVID, it’s a remote reimagining of the “takes a village” mentality. Johan Lenox — who’s produced for the likes of Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Lil Nas X — joined Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid and conductor/computer engineer Yuga Cohler to sketch the blueprint for a “pandemic symphony that incorporates elements of rap and avant-pop,” according to a press release accompanying the album’s announcement.
Koe Wetzel Shows Off His Country Chops On Sad Breakup Song “Three Weeks,” From His Fifth Studio Album ‘Hell Paso’
I haven’t been able to stop listening to Hell Paso. From early standouts like “Oklahoma Sun” and “YellaBush Road,” to a few sleepers like “Better Without You” and “Sad Song,” I think it’s safe to say it’s already one of my favorite albums from this year.
Guitar World Magazine
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
Ozzy Osbourne scores first number one album on Billboard chart with Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne has landed his very first number one in the US with Patient Number 9. It's time to whack out the champagne as Ozzy Osbourne has just landed his first number one album in the US with Patient Number 9. The album made its way to the top of...
Billy Strings Puts Bluegrass Spin On Willie Nelson’s “On The Road Again”
This is the cover we need. We know and love Billy Strings for his unique spin on bluegrass, taking the genre and making it more appealing to broader audiences of any genre of music. From his tricked out shows, out of this world picking abilities, and deep cutting lyrics, the...
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
Ozzy Osbourne is planning a new project to share unreleased material recorded with Taylor Hawkins
The Prince of Darkness dedicated his new album Patient Number 9 to the late Foo Fighters drummer
Ringo Starr, ‘EP3′: Album Review
Good things come in small packages where Ringo Starr is concerned. EP3, as the title indicates, is the prolific Beatles drummer's third release in the past 18 months. The pandemic has been a work prod for Starr, recording in his own Roccabella West Studios with engineer and co-producer Bruce Sugar and, of course, a little help from his friends.
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022
Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
NME
Brooklyn Brewery and NME launch Brooklyn Sound gig series for autumn 2022
NME has partnered with Brooklyn Brewery to launch the revival of their live music series Brooklyn Sound, which will span three shows across the borough throughout October and November. The gigs will showcase homegrown talent from New York City’s incredible pool of musical talent across multiple genres, kicking off on...
Vieux Farka Touré and Khruangbin: Ali review – inspired grooves to get lost in
Ali Farka Touré had a complex relationship with success outside Africa. It came to him relatively late in life – he was nearly 50 when the music he’d been recording for a small French label since the mid-70s started attracting attention in Europe and America – and he never seemed entirely comfortable with it. His guitar playing was compared with that of blues legends including Robert Johnson and John Lee Hooker, but he described the blues as “a type of soap powder”. He would occasionally collaborate with western musicians, but told one of them, Ry Cooder, that America was “a place of bad energy” and a “spiritual car park”. He sold hundreds of thousands of albums and won Grammy awards, but was always wont to simply vanish back to Mali. He followed his Cooder collaboration, 1994’s Talking Timbuktu, by disappearing for five years and threatening to give up music altogether: he seemed more interested in farming in the village of Niafunké, his home town, where he eventually became mayor.
Billy Idol, ‘The Cage EP': Album Review
Billy Idol is eligible for Medicare and is a grandfather, but he still has some burrs under his saddle and ghosts in the machine to deal with in his golden years. The artist formerly known as William Broad makes all that clear on The Cage EP, a four-song record that follows last year's The Roadside and now appears to be Idol's preferred form of releasing new music. The truncated format certainly works to his advantage, as well as the listener's, as this bite-size 14-minute dose of Idol blazes by in a blink and leaves us wanting more, more, more.
Guitar World Magazine
Captain Beefheart guitarist Jeff Cotton talks jamming with Frank Zappa and "the eight months of emotional trauma" that went into making Trout Mask Replica
The former Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band guitarist looks back at recording one of the greatest experimental rock records of all time – and reveals what prompted him to return with his first new album in over 50 years. The third studio offering from Captain Beefheart and His...
Song You Need To Know: Jessie Reyez, ‘Mood’
Jessie Reyez’s soft, guttural vocals and uninhibited lyrics have captivated fans across the industry, leading the Grammy-nominated R&B singer-songwriter to work with the likes of Beyoncé, Eminem, and even film director Alfonso Cuarón. She’s always been able to capture the feeling of raw heartbreak, something she does on her spellbinding new song “Mood” — only this time, the grief she sings about has to do with the end of a friendship. The track, which opens her second studio album Yessie, begins with the sincere lyricism that was at the heart of her debut LP Before Love Came to Kill Us. Here,...
Seal Set To Release Deluxe Edition Of Debut Album Following 30th Anniversary
When Seal debuted in 1991 with his eponymous album, it premiered at No. 1 in the U.K. and its lead single, “Crazy” became a top 10 international success. Thirty-one years after its arrival, it is being remixed, remastered, and re-released on Nov. 4. The 5X platinum LP will be packaged in a special deluxe edition featuring a 12”x12” hardcover book with archival photos, early mixes, remixes, and a previously unreleased 13-track concert performance recorded at The Point Theatre in Dublin, Ireland, on December 16, 1991. More from VIBE.comPop Culture References You May Have Missed On J. Cole's 'KOD'New Heat: Trevor...
Ramsey Lewis, Jazz Pianist Who Became a Pop Star, Dies at 87
The pianist Ramsey Lewis performs in Brooklyn on June 8, 2017. (Earl Wilson via The New York Times) Ramsey Lewis, a jazz pianist who unexpectedly became a pop star when his recording of “The ‘In’ Crowd” reached the Top 10 in 1965 and who remained musically active for more than a half century after that, died Monday at his home in Chicago. He was 87.
Yardbarker
The definitive Grateful Dead playlist
This song is from the band's 10th studio album by the same name released in 1978. The Dead didn't go full disco on this album or with the song "Shakedown Streak," but there are more than a few hints of the vibe. For better or worse, this is one of the more unique tracks within the Grateful Dead catalog. Not for being innovative or anything, but because it took guts from the legendary jam band to put out something it knew would be criticized.
