Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On CampusS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
ksl.com
BYU teammates, coaches 'very' surprised by Dallin Holker's transfer plans
PROVO — Dallin Holker's time at BYU has come to a close. The standout tight end plans to transfer from the only university he's called home, his dad told the Deseret News late Tuesday night. Holker, a third-year junior who was serving a two-year mission during the non-counting COVID-19 season of 2020, has the ability to redshirt the 2022 season after only playing in three games.
kslsports.com
Jimmer Fredette Goes Undercover At BYU Basketball Tryouts
SALT LAKE CITY – Cougar legend Jimmer Fredette went undercover and impressed as “Slick Nick” at open tryouts for the BYU men’s basketball team. In a video released by the BYU men’s basketball Twitter account on Thursday, September 22, Fredette underwent a makeover before showing up for a tryout.
ksl.com
Wyoming's Craig Bohl knows history with No. 19 BYU. Here's what he's telling Pokes
PROVO — Candidly, Craig Bohl admits he didn't know the history between the University of Wyoming and Brigham Young University before he took his first FBS head coaching job with the Cowboys in 2014. But two years later, when he was helping his team warm up before facing BYU...
BYU tight end Dallin Holker plans to transfer, his father confirms
Dallin Holker wants to play somewhere that will “utilize tight ends,” Bob Holker told the Deseret News
College Football World Reacts To Wild Student Arrest News
A college student was arrested for a wild reason earlier this week. A 21-year-old student at the University of Utah threatened to detonate a nuclear reactor located on campus if the football team lost to San Diego State on Saturday. She was booked at Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday,...
kslsports.com
A Coach’s Journey: Utah Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley
SALT LAKE CITY – From player to coach, a Utah man he is. Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley sat down with Hans Olsen to discuss his coaching journey, which has all taken place up on the hill. “I love teaching. I love progress. I love seeing the light come...
What Wyoming coach Craig Bohl is saying about Saturday’s matchup with No. 19 BYU
BYU football: Wyoming coach Craig Bohl talked about BYU’s loss to Oregon, Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall and the expected atmosphere in Provo on Saturday when he addressed the media Monday in Laramine
Why Oregon State’s games vs. USC and Utah are on Pac-12 Networks and not ESPN or Fox: TV selection process explained
Oregon State is 3-0 for the first time since 2014, halfway to bowl eligibility and preparing for two of its biggest games of the season. But for a few hours Monday morning, the prevailing sentiment among the OSU faithful was (take your pick) confusion, frustration, annoyance or abject indignation.
ksl.com
'It's just amazing': Utah's 20 new state flag semifinalist designs reach state Capitol
SALT LAKE CITY — Angelina Nading beams as she runs over to a set of 20 flags aligned near the steps of the state Capitol on Thursday. Nading, a junior at Uintah High School in Vernal and a member of the city's youth city council, immediately sifts through the designs searching for a blue flag with eight stars circling an old beehive design. It's a design she created after attending a flag design workshop earlier this year, as state leaders asked Utahns to submit designs for a new state flag.
seniorresource.com
What Makes These the BEST Small Towns in Utah for Retirees?
For retirees who enjoy all four seasons, the state of Utah is sure to please. Known for its mountainous views and variety of outdoor activities, the Beehive State is home to the Great Salt Lake as well as hundreds of other famous landmarks. The cost of living is exceptional and the weather is sunny! If you’re looking to stay close to Salt Lake City but downsize for retirement, then here’s a list of the best small towns nearby!
kslnewsradio.com
Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna
MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
utahstories.com
The Secret of Utah’s Top 3 Old-School Restaurants
Older restaurants seem to have a certain appeal, and Millennials continue to visit these timeless businesses again and again. After asking individuals from this generation what attracts them to these establishments, I received the same responses: These places provide a unique atmosphere and quality menu items that make them stand out from their competitors. Top that all off with some rich history and great service, and you have a restaurant worth returning to.
890kdxu.com
Flood Watch For Much Of Southern Utah
(St. George, UT) -- Southern Utah is under a flood watch as another round of monsoon rains are in the forecast for today. The National Weather Service extended the watch all the way north to nearly Park City. Excessive runoff is possible. National park visitors are also being told to pay attention to the flood watch.
Wine clubs are now available to Utahns, thanks to local wine brokerage
PARK CITY, Utah – Over two years after Utah State legislature passed House Bill 157, which allowed ‘wine of the month’ clubs in the state, it is now possible to […]
Why has KSL-TV’s Mike Headrick been off air?
Where is Mike Headrick? The KSL-TV news anchor and investigative reporter has been missing the last four weeks from the Salt Lake City station’s daily broadcast. Headrick went on TV to explain he had shoulder surgery, and a side effect left him with partial tongue paralysis, slurring his speech.
KSLTV
Hiker with flip-flops grateful to be alive after fall at Bridal Veil Falls
PROVO, Utah — A man who fell more than 30 feet while climbing Bridal Veil Falls with flip-flops is recovering from a broken back and said he is grateful to be alive during an exclusive interview with KSL TV. Justin Hill hiked up Bridal Veil Falls for the first...
Are the Salt Lake Bees leaving Salt Lake City?
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Looking back just under a year-and-a-half ago, both excitement and curiosity soared across one of the nation’s largest master planned communities like a fly ball bound for a home run. Though in this game, that fly ball was the future of 1,300 acres of undeveloped land in South Jordan’s Daybreak […]
Who's feeling the pain in Utah as mortgage rates climb?
Mortgage rates climbed to more than 6% last week for the first time since 2008, a moment in time when the housing market crashed.
kslnewsradio.com
What’s behind random acts of violence in Utah?
SALT LAKE CITY — In an act of random violence, a 15-year-old intruder opens an unlocked door and stabs a sleeping couple at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in Taylorsville. Detectives said the boy was a stranger to the couple and entered the home with the intent to cause violence. In...
