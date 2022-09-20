ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

ksl.com

BYU teammates, coaches 'very' surprised by Dallin Holker's transfer plans

PROVO — Dallin Holker's time at BYU has come to a close. The standout tight end plans to transfer from the only university he's called home, his dad told the Deseret News late Tuesday night. Holker, a third-year junior who was serving a two-year mission during the non-counting COVID-19 season of 2020, has the ability to redshirt the 2022 season after only playing in three games.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Jimmer Fredette Goes Undercover At BYU Basketball Tryouts

SALT LAKE CITY – Cougar legend Jimmer Fredette went undercover and impressed as “Slick Nick” at open tryouts for the BYU men’s basketball team. In a video released by the BYU men’s basketball Twitter account on Thursday, September 22, Fredette underwent a makeover before showing up for a tryout.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

'It's just amazing': Utah's 20 new state flag semifinalist designs reach state Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY — Angelina Nading beams as she runs over to a set of 20 flags aligned near the steps of the state Capitol on Thursday. Nading, a junior at Uintah High School in Vernal and a member of the city's youth city council, immediately sifts through the designs searching for a blue flag with eight stars circling an old beehive design. It's a design she created after attending a flag design workshop earlier this year, as state leaders asked Utahns to submit designs for a new state flag.
UTAH STATE
seniorresource.com

What Makes These the BEST Small Towns in Utah for Retirees?

For retirees who enjoy all four seasons, the state of Utah is sure to please. Known for its mountainous views and variety of outdoor activities, the Beehive State is home to the Great Salt Lake as well as hundreds of other famous landmarks. The cost of living is exceptional and the weather is sunny! If you’re looking to stay close to Salt Lake City but downsize for retirement, then here’s a list of the best small towns nearby!
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
MAGNA, UT
utahstories.com

The Secret of Utah's Top 3 Old-School Restaurants

Older restaurants seem to have a certain appeal, and Millennials continue to visit these timeless businesses again and again. After asking individuals from this generation what attracts them to these establishments, I received the same responses: These places provide a unique atmosphere and quality menu items that make them stand out from their competitors. Top that all off with some rich history and great service, and you have a restaurant worth returning to.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Flood Watch For Much Of Southern Utah

(St. George, UT) -- Southern Utah is under a flood watch as another round of monsoon rains are in the forecast for today. The National Weather Service extended the watch all the way north to nearly Park City. Excessive runoff is possible. National park visitors are also being told to pay attention to the flood watch.
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Why has KSL-TV's Mike Headrick been off air?

Where is Mike Headrick? The KSL-TV news anchor and investigative reporter has been missing the last four weeks from the Salt Lake City station’s daily broadcast. Headrick went on TV to explain he had shoulder surgery, and a side effect left him with partial tongue paralysis, slurring his speech.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Are the Salt Lake Bees leaving Salt Lake City?

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Looking back just under a year-and-a-half ago, both excitement and curiosity soared across one of the nation’s largest master planned communities like a fly ball bound for a home run. Though in this game, that fly ball was the future of 1,300 acres of undeveloped land in South Jordan’s Daybreak […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

What's behind random acts of violence in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY — In an act of random violence, a 15-year-old intruder opens an unlocked door and stabs a sleeping couple at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in Taylorsville. Detectives said the boy was a stranger to the couple and entered the home with the intent to cause violence. In...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

