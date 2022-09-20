Read full article on original website
Salvage crews raise Aleutian Isle from water off San Juan Island
SAN JUAN ISLANDS, Wash. – The commercial fishing boat that sank west of San Juan Island last month has been brought to the surface. The Coast Guard says the salvage crew raised the Aleutian Isle Saturday afternoon, September 17th. They have been pumping oily water and remaining fuel from...
Human torso washes ashore near Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. – Investigators are looking into whether a human torso that washed ashore in Clallam county Friday, September 16th, could be related to the deadly float plane crash off Whidbey Island earlier this month. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office reports that beachgoers found what’s thought to be a...
WWU ranked high for student public service
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Western Washington University and some other colleges in Washington state rank highly on a scale of what they do for the country. Washington Monthly annually ranks liberal arts colleges, those that focus on arts and sciences rather than professional degrees, on their contributions to the public good,
