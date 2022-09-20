ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Serial host Sarah Koenig says vacation of Adnan Syed’s conviction is ‘deja vu’ for defence

Serial host Sarah Koenig has said that the vacation of Adnan Syed’s conviction is “deja vu" for the defence who have argued there were flaws in the case for years.Ms Koenig told the New York Times that many of the arguments made by the prosecution calling for Syed’s release are “the same” as those already made by his legal team, during his decades-long fight to prove his innocence in the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee. “A lot of what the state is saying in this motion probably feels like déjà vu for the defense side,” she said.“Many of...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Serial’ Host Sarah Koenig on Freed Adnan Syed: “I Did Not See This Coming”

Sarah Koenig, who over a decade ago brought the story of Adnan Syed to a mainstream audience on Serial, was surprised by the decision to release Syed after overturning his conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee. Speaking to The New York Times following Syed being freed on Monday, Koenig said, “I was shocked. I did not see this coming at all. One of the first things I did was call Adnan’s brother and then his mother — they told me they didn’t know either. The prosecutors who filed the motion to release him kept...
Distractify

Tracy Edwards Helped Police Catch Jeffrey Dahmer – How Is He Doing Now? Details

Tracy Edwards wasn't close friends with Jeffrey Dahmer. When he first met the serial killer, Dahmer told Edwards and his friends that he was a professional photographer. Dahmer asked Edwards and his friends if they were interested in making some money posing for photos. It was the night police finally caught the killer, ending his terrifying killing streak once and for all.
ScreenCrush

‘Dahmer’ Trailer: Netflix Series Takes You Inside the Mind of a Killer

Netflix has a new TV series premiering this week all about the life and crimes of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. What makes the show, which is titled Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, so disturbing is not just Dahmer’s horrific crimes (although they are indeed horrible) it’s that he was able to continue committing these disgusting acts for so long without anyone stopping them — despite multiple opportunities.
Parade

'Monster' Jeffrey Dahmer's Real-Life Murders—and How He Got Away With Them for So Long

Jeffrey Dahmer is the subject of the new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters in the title role. Dahmer's been the subject of numerous films and TV shows—and even name-dropped in a Kesha song. While his actions were the stuff true crime junkie dreams are made of, the atrocities Dahmer committed were some of the most gruesome and horrific in American history.
The Independent

‘Too sick and twisted’: Netflix viewers ‘nauseated’ over Jeffrey Dahmer serial killer show

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix’s new serial killer thriller based on real crimes, has been terrifying viewers from its first few scenes.The show stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.It arrived on the platform on Thursday 22 September, and many viewers have already found the gruesome scenes too much to handle.“I’m tapping out at episode two... Jeffrey Dahmer is too sick and twisted and I can’t make it through this...
Collider

What Is the True Story Behind 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'?

True crime has always been a popular subgenre of nonfiction. In the past decade, real stories of twisted serial killers have generated interest once more on Netflix. Between historical dramas like Mindhunter, riveting documentaries like Making a Murderer, and biopics like Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, Netflix has released many projects that draw from history’s most shocking headlines. The latest series to capitalize on this trend is Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a 10-part limited event series starring Evan Peters as the titular serial killer.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Sins Of Our Mother’ On Netflix, A Docuseries About A Mother Who Became Obsessed With The Apocalypse And Turned To Murder

No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. Sins Of Our Mother is a 3-part docuseries, directed by Skye Borgman, that details how Lori Vallow went from a woman who was a member of the LDS church and a doting mother of three to someone who spewed apocalyptic prophesies and is now awaiting trial on murder charges in conjunction with the deaths of her 16 year old daughter, Tylee Ryan, and 6-year-old son, JJ Vallow.
