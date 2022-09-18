ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boilers crumble in first conference game

Members of Purdue’s soccer team huddle before playing Vanderbilt Aug. 21. Paul Ward | Staff Photographer

Purdue had zero shots on goal in the full 90 minutes of play against Northwestern and just one shot in the first half.

The Boilermakers (3-5, 0-1 Big Ten) lost their first conference match of the season to the No. 19 Wildcats (6-1-1, 1-0 Big Ten) 3-0 Sunday in Evanston, Illinois.

Northwestern made quick work of Purdue, scoring three goals in the first 30 minutes of play.

The Wildcats’ first goal came less than five minutes into the game. Northwestern forward Ella Hase headed the ball off a Purdue defender into the goal to kick off the Wildcat scoring run.

Northwestern scored its second goal at the 19-minute mark. Wildcat forward Meg Boade found herself with the ball in open space on the left side of the striker’s box and hit it to the top right corner of the goal.

The third and final goal of the game was scored by Northwestern midfielder Josie Aulicino nine minutes later.

Sophomore goalkeeper Sara Kile was subbed out at the start of the second half, along with six other Purdue substitutions. After the three goals in the first half, no other points were scored.

The loss is Purdue’s second consecutive loss and marks the fifth consecutive win for Northwestern.

