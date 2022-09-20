Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
Science students hope to prevent new housing development in Pasco County
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A group of environmental science students is pushing back against plans to build more than 100 homes in an area of Pasco County. For months, they’ve been researching how the development could impact lake water quality, traffic, student safety, drainage issues and wildlife. On Thursday, they presented their findings to the county's planning commission.
suncoastnews.com
Tarpon Springs pushes to have say on Pasco’s Anclote River Park project
TARPON SPRINGS — City commissioners on Sept. 13 voted 5-0 to authorize the city attorney to seek to establish the city as an affected party in the proposed plan to build a 22,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor restaurant in Anclote River Park in Holiday. The city attorney is to contact Pasco County...
stpetecatalyst.com
Patels relocate, expand international dental program in Clearwater
September 22, 2022 - Longtime philanthropists Drs. Kiran and Pallavi Patel plan to relocate and expand its International Dental Program from Fort Lauderdale to the Nova Southeastern University’s Tampa Bay Regional Campus in Clearwater. The international dental program at the campus means the university is the only one in Florida with a “stand-alone” program. A celebratory event is scheduled for Sept. 29 at the campus. “Providing a second opportunity for international dental students is something I’ve wanted to do for many, many years,” Kiran said in a news release. “Health care and education are two of my biggest passions and being part of the NSU family gives me the opportunity change both in a positive way. This program’s expansion will help change the lives of so many more international dentists.”
Beach Beacon
St. Pete Beach commissioners offer tepid welcome to SunRunner
ST. PETE BEACH — City officials will welcome PSTA’s new SunRunner bus rapid transit service with less-than-enthusiastic inquisitiveness when it rides onto the island in late October. The city’s disfavor with the SunRunner project grew out of an ongoing feeling that Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority officials had ignored...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thousands sign petition demanding Lakeland Electric make utility prices more affordable
After a summer of high temperatures and high electric bills, thousands of people are demanding more affordable prices from Lakeland Electric.
stpetecatalyst.com
Clearwater OKs contract for City Hall amid land swap
The city has inked a contract with a St. Petersburg architectural firm to design the new City Hall – marking it as one of the first financial commitments in turning a 25-year vision into reality. During a Thursday Clearwater council meeting, in a four-to-one vote, with Mayor Frank Hibbard...
Manatee teacher removed from classroom after berating student who did not stand for pledge
A Bradenton High School teacher was removed from the classroom after a viral Tik Tok showed him berating a Latino student who apparently did not stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.
Florida homeowner without insurance while trying to close previous mold claim
Palm Harbor homeowner whose insurance went into receivership this year is waiting for her homeowner's association to help with mold claim
RELATED PEOPLE
Beach Beacon
Dunedin city hall may be razed, turned into a park
DUNEDIN — Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski recalled being 5 years old when she wore an Easter bonnet during a visit to the old Dunedin library that is now City Hall on Main Street. “For 50 years, I've been coming into this darn building,” she said, getting laughter at the City Commission meeting Sept. 13.
Bay News 9
Apollo Beach parents fear for student safety after crossing guard struck by car
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A crossing guard at Apollo Beach Elementary School was transported to the hospital after being struck by a car while helping a student cross the street. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirms the crossing guard was struck in the crosswalk at Dickman Road and Apollo Beach Boulevard the morning of Sept. 13. The crossing guard was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and the driver was cited for the accident.
The Laker/Lutz News
New Pasco school will be known as Angeline Academy of Innovation
About 200 possibilities were suggested, but in the end, the Pasco County School Board chose to name a new 6-12 magnet school rising in Central Pasco after the community where it is being built. The board also decided to use the phrase “academy of innovation” as part of the name...
Pinellas County marina owner closely watching tropical wave headed for the Gulf
Tampa Bay area business owners say they are watching a tropical wave headed for the Gulf of Mexico next week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Young girl found alone in Pinellas County reunited with parents: PCSO
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said a young girl who was found alone early Thursday morning has been reunited with her parents.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Seminole news briefs
SEMINOLE — Rainy weather forced the Seminole Recreation Division to postpone the opening night of its annual Music in the Park series. The kick-off was scheduled for Sept. 16, but evening storms caused the postponement. J.J. and the Time Bandits were to have been the featured musical artist for the evening.
floridapolitics.com
St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch announces new, promoted staff
Welch's former Deputy Mayor faced allegations before her resignation. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is expected to announce new appointments in his administration, moves in direct response to high-profile resignations earlier in the month from his Deputy Mayor and Communications Director. Welch is appointing current senior advisor Doyle Walsh interim...
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City local turns 100
Etta Wetherington details life while preparing for birthday party. Only a few individuals live long enough to celebrate their centennial birthday and reflect on their many years of memories. Etta Wetherington happens to be one of those people as she will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Nov. 11. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lakeland Regional Health’s Kathleen Road Site Doubles in Scope
Workers have already begun building Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center’s satellite site at Kathleen Road and Interstate 4, but now Polk County’s first hospital got a green light from city commissioners Monday to double the square footage to add an emergency room and possibly a nursing home on the 20-acre site.
stpeterising.com
Local developers propose 33-story apartment building in downtown St. Pete
A 33-story apartment building has been proposed for downtown St. Pete on a 0.88-acre site owned by St. Pete-based developer Echelon. The development, tentatively referred to as “3rd & 3rd”, is being planned for 235 3rd Street South at the northwest corner of 3rd Avenue South and 3rd Street. The property currently consists of a three-story office building and adjacent surface parking lot. The ground floor of the office building was formerly home to the Aveda on 3rd Salon, which recently merged with J.CON Salon & Spa on 4th Street North.
suncoastnews.com
Longtime Suncoast electric co-op head honored for community leadership
DADE CITY — Billy E. Brown checks all the boxes for being a Pasco County son. A native of the community, he attended Pasco High School, where he spent one season as first baseman for the baseball team and another as quarterback for the Pirates football squad. He went...
Mayor Jane Castor urges people to prepare for hurricanes now
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said the time to prepare for a hurricane is now.
Comments / 1