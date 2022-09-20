ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
fox13news.com

Science students hope to prevent new housing development in Pasco County

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A group of environmental science students is pushing back against plans to build more than 100 homes in an area of Pasco County. For months, they’ve been researching how the development could impact lake water quality, traffic, student safety, drainage issues and wildlife. On Thursday, they presented their findings to the county's planning commission.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Tarpon Springs pushes to have say on Pasco’s Anclote River Park project

TARPON SPRINGS — City commissioners on Sept. 13 voted 5-0 to authorize the city attorney to seek to establish the city as an affected party in the proposed plan to build a 22,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor restaurant in Anclote River Park in Holiday. The city attorney is to contact Pasco County...
stpetecatalyst.com

Patels relocate, expand international dental program in Clearwater

September 22, 2022 - Longtime philanthropists Drs. Kiran and Pallavi Patel plan to relocate and expand its International Dental Program from Fort Lauderdale to the Nova Southeastern University’s Tampa Bay Regional Campus in Clearwater. The international dental program at the campus means the university is the only one in Florida with a “stand-alone” program. A celebratory event is scheduled for Sept. 29 at the campus. “Providing a second opportunity for international dental students is something I’ve wanted to do for many, many years,” Kiran said in a news release. “Health care and education are two of my biggest passions and being part of the NSU family gives me the opportunity change both in a positive way. This program’s expansion will help change the lives of so many more international dentists.”
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

St. Pete Beach commissioners offer tepid welcome to SunRunner

ST. PETE BEACH — City officials will welcome PSTA’s new SunRunner bus rapid transit service with less-than-enthusiastic inquisitiveness when it rides onto the island in late October. The city’s disfavor with the SunRunner project grew out of an ongoing feeling that Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority officials had ignored...
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tarpon Springs, FL
Government
Pinellas County, FL
Government
County
Pinellas County, FL
City
Tarpon Springs, FL
Local
Florida Government
stpetecatalyst.com

Clearwater OKs contract for City Hall amid land swap

The city has inked a contract with a St. Petersburg architectural firm to design the new City Hall – marking it as one of the first financial commitments in turning a 25-year vision into reality. During a Thursday Clearwater council meeting, in a four-to-one vote, with Mayor Frank Hibbard...
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Chris Latvala
Beach Beacon

Dunedin city hall may be razed, turned into a park

DUNEDIN — Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski recalled being 5 years old when she wore an Easter bonnet during a visit to the old Dunedin library that is now City Hall on Main Street. “For 50 years, I've been coming into this darn building,” she said, getting laughter at the City Commission meeting Sept. 13.
DUNEDIN, FL
Bay News 9

Apollo Beach parents fear for student safety after crossing guard struck by car

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — A crossing guard at Apollo Beach Elementary School was transported to the hospital after being struck by a car while helping a student cross the street. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirms the crossing guard was struck in the crosswalk at Dickman Road and Apollo Beach Boulevard the morning of Sept. 13. The crossing guard was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and the driver was cited for the accident.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

New Pasco school will be known as Angeline Academy of Innovation

About 200 possibilities were suggested, but in the end, the Pasco County School Board chose to name a new 6-12 magnet school rising in Central Pasco after the community where it is being built. The board also decided to use the phrase “academy of innovation” as part of the name...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Acre#Pinellas County Schools#West Klosterman Road#The School Board
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Seminole news briefs

SEMINOLE — Rainy weather forced the Seminole Recreation Division to postpone the opening night of its annual Music in the Park series. The kick-off was scheduled for Sept. 16, but evening storms caused the postponement. J.J. and the Time Bandits were to have been the featured musical artist for the evening.
SEMINOLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch announces new, promoted staff

Welch's former Deputy Mayor faced allegations before her resignation. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is expected to announce new appointments in his administration, moves in direct response to high-profile resignations earlier in the month from his Deputy Mayor and Communications Director. Welch is appointing current senior advisor Doyle Walsh interim...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Plant City local turns 100

Etta Wetherington details life while preparing for birthday party. Only a few individuals live long enough to celebrate their centennial birthday and reflect on their many years of memories. Etta Wetherington happens to be one of those people as she will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Nov. 11. A...
PLANT CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
LkldNow

Lakeland Regional Health’s Kathleen Road Site Doubles in Scope

Workers have already begun building Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center’s satellite site at Kathleen Road and Interstate 4, but now Polk County’s first hospital got a green light from city commissioners Monday to double the square footage to add an emergency room and possibly a nursing home on the 20-acre site.
LAKELAND, FL
stpeterising.com

Local developers propose 33-story apartment building in downtown St. Pete

A 33-story apartment building has been proposed for downtown St. Pete on a 0.88-acre site owned by St. Pete-based developer Echelon. The development, tentatively referred to as “3rd & 3rd”, is being planned for 235 3rd Street South at the northwest corner of 3rd Avenue South and 3rd Street. The property currently consists of a three-story office building and adjacent surface parking lot. The ground floor of the office building was formerly home to the Aveda on 3rd Salon, which recently merged with J.CON Salon & Spa on 4th Street North.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy