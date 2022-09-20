Read full article on original website
The Weekender: St. Cloud Norsemen, The Midtown Men and More!
ST. CLOUD -- We have your guide to some fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out The Midtown Men playing at the Paramount Theatre, visit the first every St. Cloud Coffee Fest, take part of the Stearns History Museum Historic Harvest event, catch the St. Cloud Norsemen home opener and join a motorcycle ride in Cold Spring. Read more in The Weekender!
Appetite For Success? Volunteers Sought To Feed Hungry Minnesotans
How much have your grandparents done for you in your life? Both sets of my grandparents cared for me as a child, while my parents worked hard to provide for my brother and me. I learned so much from them; how to cook, how to clean, how to play Solitaire, Scrabble, and even how to read and write.
Signs of Young Moose Surviving in Northern Minnesota
Moose sightings in Northern Minnesota... that's not that uncommon, but it has become less common in the last few years. It seems that moose offspring don't have a high rate of survival. Rutting or mating season occurs from mid-September to mid-October. ln May or June, cows give birth to a...
Are Minnesotans Washing Their Sheets Enough?
As we are moving into Fall and Winter, I was just thinking about how often you should wash your sheets. During the Summer months, I generally wash them at least once a week. Summer usually means heat which translates to sweat, which translates to needing to wash your sheets more often then you might during the colder months.
15 Great Responses From Central Minnesotans, on How To Spend $30,000 [Gallery]
If you had $30,000 in your bank account RIGHT NOW... tell us what would you spend it on?!. and you responded with a mix of answers that we love!. There were so many responses and we loved reading each and everyone of them. But just in case you were wondering how Central Minnesotan's would spend $30,000 we put together a few of our favorite ideas.
Explore a Hay Bale Castle an Hour from St. Cloud This Fall
When it comes to your family's yearly pumpkin patch outing, you have a new option in Central Minnesota. 100 Acre Wood NaturVentures is a small family-run business that is opening its pumpkin patch for the first time this fall in Mora, Minnesota. I found it myself on Facebook as I...
District 742 Auction Offers Unique Items
ST. CLOUD -- Bargain hunters have a unique opportunity this Saturday. District 742 is hosting a surplus equipment auction at the District Services Shop on Osseo Avenue at 9:00 am. A poster from Black Diamond Auctions lists the following:. Commercial grade kitchen supplies. Weights and weight room equipment. Commercial cleaning...
What’s Wrong With Your Lilac? Lilac Concerns Arise in Central Minnesota
Many people across central Minnesota have been noticing that their Lilac bushes are developing some strange symptoms, and are curious if the problems being encountered are going to be serious problems in the future. Lilacs have been reported throughout the area with areas of brown, crinkly leaves and leaf drop...
4th Annual Rocktoberfest in St. Joseph this Saturday
ST. JOSEPH -- German heritage will be celebrated this weekend in downtown St. Joseph. The 4th annual Rocktoberfest is this Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until midnight. The festivities are being organized by the St. Joseph Booster Club with the money raised going to support the St. Joseph Catholic School. Spokesman...
Barn Quilt Trails are Pretty Common in Minnesota, Have you Heard of Them?
Was looking around for a new fun fall activity and happened to stumble across this on Facebook from Jenny Foster Boldt:. Never have I ever heard of Barn Quilt Trails or Barn Quilts until now. I am 41 and grew up small town, in the country, in Minnesota and have just learned about this. Where have I been? If you are just learning about this like me according to Explore Minnesota:
St. Cloud V.A. Ready to Give Flu Shots to Veterans
The St. Cloud V.A. is giving veterans options as to how they can get their flu shots this fall. Barry Venable, Public Affairs Officer from the St. Cloud V.A., joined me on WJON. He says the options for flu shots include those who have upcoming appointments at the V.A. they can just ask their doctor about getting one. Another option for those who do not have an upcoming appointment can participate in the walk thru and drive thru clinics. The dates for those clinics are:
Java Lovers Unite: St. Cloud Coffee Fest Set For Saturday
Coffee lovers listen up! Over half a dozen local coffee shops are joining forces to bring you "Coffee Fest" in the Kinder Coffee Lab parking lot on Cooper Avenue this weekend. Cold Press Cafe, Kinder Coffee Lab, Korppi Coffee+Bakeshop, Overlander Coffee Company, Eminent Coffee, Reality Roasters and Second Street Coffeehouse will all be on hand, along with Backwards Bread Company.
St. Cloud in the Top 5 – But Not for Something Good
It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
What’s The Most Popular Vehicle In Minnesota?
Did their annual survey of The Most Popular Cars of 2022 and again this year, the most popular car in Minnesota isn't a car at all but a certain model pick up. I can't argue with this, they are everywhere. I'm on the road quite a bit and the number of pick ups I see is amazing.
Party In The Back! These Minnesota Men Are In The Running For Best Mullet
Not too long ago, there was a Minnesota kid who was in contention for having the best "kid" mullet in the USA, that honor went to a Wisconsin child. Now the same folks running the kid's mullet championship are back with a competition for men, and right now they are narrowing it down to the top 25. In the current top-100 are several Minnesota men.
Where to Find Bouja This Fall in Central Minnesota
We are now transitioning from summer to fall, and with it comes bouja season in Central Minnesota. A thick stew, believed to have originated in Belgium, and made throughout the Upper MidwesternUnited States. Booyah can require up to two days and multiple cooks to prepare; it is cooked in specially designed "booyah kettles" and usually meant to serve hundreds or even thousands of people.
Minnesotans Are The 2nd Most Generous In The U.S.
Most years, around this time with the holidays creeping up, people tend to be more generous than other times of the year but this year with inflation, there is an enormous amount of giving that needs to happen. Most of us are getting by, in spite of higher cost of living. But what about those that were just getting by before this inflation hit.
When Will the First Frost Happen in St. Cloud This Fall?
When will the first frost happen in the St. Cloud area this year?. Frost develops when the temperature is cold enough for water molecules in the air to freeze. The process is called Deposition (it’s the opposite of evaporation). Ice crystals appear without liquid water ever forming. This happens most frequently on surfaces that are wet and get cold much faster than the air around it like grassy fields, rooftops, or your favorite frost-sensitive plants.
Another Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1500 block of 16th Street South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says it is a 2-door, tan colored, 2008 BMW 355 with Minnesota license GYW 399. Mages says it has a MTH sticker on the back with a crack on the driver's side bumper.
Many Minnesotans Still Use Cash For These 6 Things
Cash. It almost seems like it's getting to be a thing of the past. There are venues that are going cashless. Whether it's a music venue, some stores or restaurants, or sporting events. It seems that using cash is going away. But, there are some things that we will still...
