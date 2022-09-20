After a tumultuous week in the Bossier City Police Department, the mayor has named a new Chief of Police. Bossier Mayor Tommy Chandler has selected Sergeant Daniel Haugen as his choice to lead the department. This appointment comes just a few days after the Police and Fire Civil Service Board decided to boot Chris Estess from the Chief's job. That decision came at the request of the Mayor who wanted a change at the top. The board heard allegations about Estess claiming morale was declining in the department under his leadership.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO