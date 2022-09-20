Read full article on original website
Shreveport Police Investigating 39th Homicide of 2022
On September 19th, 2022, at 7:35 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting on Salem Drive. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by the Shreveport Fire Department to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Bossier Police Seeking Cell Phone Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On September 14,2022 the unknown subject entered Pedro’s located at 2400 Airline Dr. and stole the businesses cell phone. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be...
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders 9/16-9/18 (Mugshots)
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders 9/16-9/18 (Mugshots) The following mugshots are violent offenders who were booked to Caddo Correctional Center over the weekend. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots) The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent...
KSLA
Man shot 3 times while driving on W. 70th
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police discovered a man was been shot as he was driving on West 70th Street toward Louisiana Highway 3132. At 11:29 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, officers responded to a dispatch for a shooting on West 70th. They discovered that a male was driving on West 70th Street between Meriwether Road and Walker Road when a gray Lincoln passed him and someone fired shots at him.
East Texas man arrested for firearm smuggling, organized crime
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested Wednesday night for firearm smuggling after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said he was a wanted burglary suspect. Officials said Daniel Moore, 35 of Jefferson, is a suspect in a burglary on Heskell Oney Road, and was hiding out a friend’s house. Since the […]
Marshall man, woman arrested for burglary of building
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman from Marshall were arrested on Wednesday after officials said they were found in possession of stolen property. Deputies were dispatched to Baker Bridge Road regarding a burglary, and officials said while they were on the way the caller informed dispatch the suspects had fled the scene. […]
KTBS
Walker Road homicide victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in southwest Shreveport Monday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. D’Shaundre Harris, 28, of Shreveport, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 9:14 p.m. He had been taken there with several gunshot wounds following an argument during which he was shot just after 7:30 p.m. in the 8900 block of Walker Road.
KTBS
1 wounded in Wednesday night shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A late night shooting in Shreveport sent one man to the hospital. According to Shreveport police, it happened at Walker and Meriwether roads around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they believe it was the result of a failed drug deal. One man was shot multiple times and...
Caddo Sheriff Says Jail Crowding Is Now Critical
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator says the jail situation in Shreveport at the Caddo Correctional Center is at a crisis level and something has to be done. He says this problem has been getting worse and worse over the past few years. The sheriff wants members of the parish’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee to get together on Tuesday to talk about solutions.
KTBS
Webster Parish father arrested in infant child's death
MINDEN, La. – The father of an infant who earlier this year from fentanyl intoxication has been arrested. According to the Webster Parish Journal, Jonathan Johnson, 19, of Sibley, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of negligent homicide. The baby’s mother, Stephanie N. Lowery, 26, of Minden, was arrested...
KSLA
Police clear scene following active shooter call at Mansfield High; no threat found
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - The Mansfield Police Department is investigating after a call was made reporting an active shooter at Mansfield High School. Police confirm there is no active shooter, and everything at this time is safe and secure. Investigators on the scene have not found anything at this time.
Who Is Named Bossier’s New Police Chief?
After a tumultuous week in the Bossier City Police Department, the mayor has named a new Chief of Police. Bossier Mayor Tommy Chandler has selected Sergeant Daniel Haugen as his choice to lead the department. This appointment comes just a few days after the Police and Fire Civil Service Board decided to boot Chris Estess from the Chief's job. That decision came at the request of the Mayor who wanted a change at the top. The board heard allegations about Estess claiming morale was declining in the department under his leadership.
KTBS
Behind the Badge: SRO Jeremy Johnston
SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on SRO Jeremy Johnston who recently saved a student's life at Benton Middle School and it's not the first time he's done that. If...
KTBS
Fire ravages downtown Shreveport building
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a downtown building. Shreveport DDA said in a social media post the building is known as the old Sportspage/Humphrey building at 114 Texas Street. It's located behind the Blind Tiger. There were 22 fire units on the...
KTBS
Recent violence in Shreveport involves women
SHREVEPORT, La - It was a violent couple of days in Shreveport over this past weekend and much of it involved women. It started Friday around midnight on Illinois Avenue in the Mooretown neighborhood. Police found Latoya Kellum who had been shot, sitting in an SUV that had crashed into...
KSLA
SPD seeking missing man, last seen in June
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Robert Jeffery Scaife?. Scaife, 54, was last seen in the 400 block of Pete Harris Drive on June 30. He has brown hair, blue eyes, long curly hair, and a beard. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (318) 673-7300.
KLTV
Jury sentences Marshall man to 10 years in connection to intoxicated driving death
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County jury found a Marshall man guilty for his involvement in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 66-year-old man last year. In Judge Brad Morin’s court, the jury found Katrail Flanagan, 26, guilty on one count of intoxication manslaughter in the death of Edwin O’Neal Wilbert, of Marshall, on Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was sentenced to 10 years in a Texas state prison.
KTBS
Prator pleads for faster courts to relieve jail overcrowding
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is sounding the alarm at Caddo Correctional Center on overcrowding. And he's pleading for help to fix it. The sheriff called a meeting of the Caddo Criminal Justice Committee for next Tuesday, September 27. That committee is made up of local elected leaders and officials in the criminal justice system.
KLTV
Harrison County deputies’ pursuit crosses state lines; 2 arrested
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports attempting a traffic stop that led to the arrest of two suspects in Louisiana Sunday. Reginald Sanders of Louisiana and Shauntavia Newsom of Lancaster, Texas were arrested. At approximately 8:33 p.m. Sunday drivers of a vehicle stolen out...
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Couple Jailed In Hopkins County
A 24-year-old Linden man and 19-year-old Hughes Springs woman were stopped early Tuesday morning by Hopkins County Deputies after they were observed driving the wrong way on I-30 near the 131-mile marker. A search of the vehicle turned up firearms that had been stolen in a Cass County residential burglary Saturday night. Narcotics were also found in the vehicle. Elizabeth Gail Coleman and William Tyler Vick are being held in the Hopkins County Jail. Mugshots not available.
