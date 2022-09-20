ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

ABC4

Making Bear Lake a year-round destination to boost economy

BEAR LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The Bear River Association of Governments reports that visitors spent close to $50 million during the 2021 tourism season at Bear Lake. This money benefited the small communities surrounding the lake and is responsible for 450 jobs. However, the tourism season is short. For the most part, it runs from Memorial […]
KSLTV

1 dead, US 89/91 closed in Cache Co. after multi-vehicle crash

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — One person has died in a crash involving six or seven vehicles on U.S. highways 89 and 91, according to state troopers. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash is blocking all lanes of US 89/91 between Wellsville and Logan at about 3700 South. The roadway will be closed until 10 or 11 a.m. Thursday while investigators are on scene.
ksl.com

1 dead, 1 critical after crash in Logan

LOGAN — One person was killed and one was critically injured early Thursday in a crash in Logan, troopers said. The crash happened on U.S. 91 in the area of 3700 South and involved six or seven vehicles, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden. Both directions of U.S....
ksl.com

Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale

CLINTON — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields' door, he wasn't really in the market for what the guy was selling, but the salesman made a nice pitch. "It's supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it's also a vacuum," Shields said. Shields purchased on...
Herald-Journal

Jessica Johnson and Merrick Fonnesbeck

Jessica Leigh Johnson and Merrick Bruce Fonnesbeck are pleased to announce their marriage on September 24, 2022 in the Ogden, Utah LDS Temple. Friends and family are invited to attend a reception that evening in their honor from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brigham Academy Center 58 North Main Street Brigham City, Utah.
ABC4

One dead, one hospitalized in multi-car pileup in Wellsville

WELLSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A multi-car pileup near the American West Heritage Center in Wellsville has left one dead and one taken to the hospital in critical condition. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden tells ABC4 the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 on Highway 89/91 at 3700 South. The crash involved […]
Gephardt Daily

Harrisville police go public in search for misplaced handgun

HARRISVILLE, Utah, Sept. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Harrisville Police Department has enlisted the help of the public in locating a missing handgun. The department posted a public plea just before 9 p.m. Monday following a fruitless search for the gun over the last two days after it was reported to the HPD Sunday morning.
ABC4

Weber Co. Crime Scene Investigator sent to prison

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County crime scene investigator who was charged on two separate occasions, first for the sexual exploitation of a minor and later for the sexual abuse of that same minor, was sentenced on Wednesday.  Marc Swain was sentenced by Judge Michael Direda of the Second District Court on Sept. 21, […]
Gephardt Daily

Ogden police officer injured during traffic stop involving stolen SUV

OGDEN, Utah, Sept 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple agencies were working to locate the driver of a stolen vehicle Thursday morning who injured an Ogden police officer. The Ogden officer was hurt during a traffic stop Wednesday night in the area of 28th Street and Monroe Boulevard in Ogden, OPD Duty Lt. Mike Rounkles confirmed Thursday morning.
kslnewsradio.com

What’s behind random acts of violence in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY — In an act of random violence, a 15-year-old intruder opens an unlocked door and stabs a sleeping couple at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in Taylorsville. Detectives said the boy was a stranger to the couple and entered the home with the intent to cause violence. In...
