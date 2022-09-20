CACHE COUNTY, Utah — One person has died in a crash involving six or seven vehicles on U.S. highways 89 and 91, according to state troopers. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash is blocking all lanes of US 89/91 between Wellsville and Logan at about 3700 South. The roadway will be closed until 10 or 11 a.m. Thursday while investigators are on scene.

