Making Bear Lake a year-round destination to boost economy
BEAR LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The Bear River Association of Governments reports that visitors spent close to $50 million during the 2021 tourism season at Bear Lake. This money benefited the small communities surrounding the lake and is responsible for 450 jobs. However, the tourism season is short. For the most part, it runs from Memorial […]
'It's a battle': Why there's a growing fight to stop phragmites around the Great Salt Lake
Phragmites have only been around the Great Salt Lake ecosystem for a few decades, but they cause a lot of problems.
KSLTV
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for western Utah; flood watch in effect for SE Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued along the Interstate 15 corridor from Logan to St. George. The watch lasts through 8 p.m. Wednesday and meteorologists will issue warnings as needed throughout the afternoon. Wind gusts over 58 mph and hail greater than 1″ are both possible with these storms.
Fatal crash in Cache Co. with multiple vehicles, road will be closed for hours
A fatal crash between Wellsville and Logan Thursday morning involved several vehicles and left one person dead. The road will be closed for several hours while officials investigate.
KSLTV
1 dead, US 89/91 closed in Cache Co. after multi-vehicle crash
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — One person has died in a crash involving six or seven vehicles on U.S. highways 89 and 91, according to state troopers. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash is blocking all lanes of US 89/91 between Wellsville and Logan at about 3700 South. The roadway will be closed until 10 or 11 a.m. Thursday while investigators are on scene.
ksl.com
1 dead, 1 critical after crash in Logan
LOGAN — One person was killed and one was critically injured early Thursday in a crash in Logan, troopers said. The crash happened on U.S. 91 in the area of 3700 South and involved six or seven vehicles, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden. Both directions of U.S....
ksl.com
From grocery bagger to CEO: How Rancho Markets founder grew a chain from scratch
CLEARFIELD — Being a CEO hasn't kept Eli Madrigal from having a hand in even the smallest part of her business. Whether it's sampling a new ice cream flavor, meeting with vendors, straightening a price sign on a box of produce, or organizing the logistics of a new store — the Rancho Markets CEO and founder does it all.
ksl.com
Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale
CLINTON — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields' door, he wasn't really in the market for what the guy was selling, but the salesman made a nice pitch. "It's supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it's also a vacuum," Shields said. Shields purchased on...
Herald-Journal
Jessica Johnson and Merrick Fonnesbeck
Jessica Leigh Johnson and Merrick Bruce Fonnesbeck are pleased to announce their marriage on September 24, 2022 in the Ogden, Utah LDS Temple. Friends and family are invited to attend a reception that evening in their honor from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brigham Academy Center 58 North Main Street Brigham City, Utah.
One dead, one hospitalized in multi-car pileup in Wellsville
WELLSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A multi-car pileup near the American West Heritage Center in Wellsville has left one dead and one taken to the hospital in critical condition. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden tells ABC4 the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 on Highway 89/91 at 3700 South. The crash involved […]
Gephardt Daily
South Ogden crash requires extrication, sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries after being extricated from a vehicle involved in crash Monday afternoon in South Ogden. Crews from several agencies responded about 3:45 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at 4440 S....
KSLTV
Can the 70-year-old landmark Kitty Pappas Steakhouse sign be saved?
WOODS CROSS, Utah — A Woods Cross man is putting out a plea to save a 70-year landmark — an old neon sign that could soon be shut off for good. The Kitty Pappas Steakhouse shut down last June. It will soon be gone. Still, George Pappas is hopeful the huge neon sign will remain.
Gephardt Daily
Harrisville police go public in search for misplaced handgun
HARRISVILLE, Utah, Sept. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Harrisville Police Department has enlisted the help of the public in locating a missing handgun. The department posted a public plea just before 9 p.m. Monday following a fruitless search for the gun over the last two days after it was reported to the HPD Sunday morning.
eastidahonews.com
Judge finds Utah man guilty of assaulting son for refusing to go on LDS mission
OGDEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A Clearfield, Utah man has been found guilty of assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51, was convicted...
Weber Co. Crime Scene Investigator sent to prison
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County crime scene investigator who was charged on two separate occasions, first for the sexual exploitation of a minor and later for the sexual abuse of that same minor, was sentenced on Wednesday. Marc Swain was sentenced by Judge Michael Direda of the Second District Court on Sept. 21, […]
Gephardt Daily
Roy City Police: Motorcyclist dies after cut being off, struck by turning car
ROY, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist died at an area hospital Monday morning after a car turned in front of him at an intersection in Roy. Police were called to the scene, on 1900 West at 4800 South, at about 7:09 a.m., Officer Stuart Hackworth, RCPD, told Gephardt Daily.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden police officer injured during traffic stop involving stolen SUV
OGDEN, Utah, Sept 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple agencies were working to locate the driver of a stolen vehicle Thursday morning who injured an Ogden police officer. The Ogden officer was hurt during a traffic stop Wednesday night in the area of 28th Street and Monroe Boulevard in Ogden, OPD Duty Lt. Mike Rounkles confirmed Thursday morning.
kslnewsradio.com
What’s behind random acts of violence in Utah?
SALT LAKE CITY — In an act of random violence, a 15-year-old intruder opens an unlocked door and stabs a sleeping couple at 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in Taylorsville. Detectives said the boy was a stranger to the couple and entered the home with the intent to cause violence. In...
Roy father of six remembered after being hit, killed on motorcycle
A family in Roy is remembering a husband and father of six children who was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday.
Comments / 0