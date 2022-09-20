ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

2 North Texas restaurants make New York Times top 50 list

DALLAS — The New York Times published its list of the "50 best restaurants in America," and two of those are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Three spots in Texas made the list, but here locally, Sister, an Italian-inspired restaurant on Lower Greenville, and Smoke’N Ash B.B.Q., a barbecue joint in Arlington, were among those honored by the NYT.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Two New Beer and Food Havens Are Coming to North Texas — Boozie’s Brewery Is a New Name With Plenty of History

Boozie's will roll with the kitschy Nicolas Cage Mural on its back wall. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) Two new brewpubs are opening in North Texas from Bruce Conti, 0ne of the original founders of Wild Acre Brewing, and his new beer team. Conti plans to take over the Camp Bowie Wild Acre space and turn it into Boozie’s Brewery & Gourmet Sandwiches. He is also opening Boozie’s Brewery & TX Fare in Fairview.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Denton, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
City
Mckinney, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Duncanville, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
State
Oklahoma State
dallasexpress.com

Homeless Claim Dallas is a Destination City

Talk to a homeless person from Texas for any amount of time, and one will quickly learn Dallas has a reputation as a destination city for vagrants. Several recently told The Dallas Express that from Garland to Galveston, the homeless know Dallas is a place with little public harassment, a passive police department, and city officials tolerant of panhandling.
DALLAS, TX
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to do in Arlington, TX

Arlington is an exciting city located between Fort Worth and Dallas in Texas. As a vibrant city, Arlington offers a wide range of exciting activities, from museums, sports events, and restaurants, to fun music. Before you visit any city, it is important to research and come up with a list of interesting activities to do in that city. This article will make your research work easier. If you ever visit Arlington in Texas, here is a list of twenty fun activities to do in this city.
ARLINGTON, TX
keranews.org

HEB opens its latest Dallas area grocery store in Frisco

It’s official: Frisco has its first HEB. The Texas-based grocery giant born in Kerrville opened its 111,000-square-foot Frisco shop Wednesday morning. Founded as a family grocery in 1905, HEB has expanded throughout the state, mostly in south and central Texas and Mexico. But despite locations in Houston, San Antonio...
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Infrastructure#Construction Industry#Construction Manager#Politics Federal#Linus Business#Politics Whitehouse#North#Floor Decor
dallasexpress.com

California Manufacturer Relocates Headquarters to Texas

A California-based defense parts manufacturer is the latest company to relocate its corporate headquarters to North Texas. Integrated Defense Products, a private California-based CNC (computer numeric control) machine shop specializing in defense, firearm, and aerospace parts, will move into a yet-to-be-built 21,000-square-foot facility in the Rockwall Technology Park (RTP). The...
ROCKWALL, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW Housing Market Potentially Facing Price Correction

North Texas homes could be at risk of a price correction if the economy has a downturn, according to a recent national study. When measuring the relative cost of owning a home versus renting, Dallas-Fort Worth ranked No.7 out of 100 with a 23.3% price-to-rent ratio, according to the BH&J National Price-to-Rent Ratios Monthly Report.
DALLAS, TX
probuilder.com

Texas-Based Real Estate Developer Introduces New Modular Plant

Oaxaca Interests, a Texas-based real estate operator, developer, and investment firm, recently announced its newest business venture, a manufacturing plant located in Grand Prairie, Texas that will be dedicated to creating modular homes. HIFAB, which stands for ‘high design fabrication,’ will include Haciendas homes designed by the San Antonio architecture firm Lake|Flato, HIFAB announced in a recent press release.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
dallasexpress.com

New UT Southwestern Medical Center Opens in Dallas

The new UT Southwestern Medical Center at RedBird in South Dallas opened on Saturday. Located at 3450 W Camp Wisdom Rd., this is the first academic medical center for North Texas. “In addition to primary care services, we’ll have some medical specialties like cardiology, neurology, and even oncology,” Dr. Ericka...
DALLAS, TX
eparisextra.com

Plan your trip to the Texas State Fair || The maps you need

A daily schedule of all performances and events will be published on the State Fair website or can be found in the Visitor’s Guide. Take U.S. 75 (North Central Expressway) South toward downtown Dallas. Take exit 284A to connect to Interstate 30 East (toward Texarkana) Take exit 48A and...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Rafael Silva From 9-1-1: Lone Star Found His Way As a Queer Immigrant

The Austin-set 9-1-1: Lone Star is actually filmed in Los Angeles, but actor Rafael Silva will make his way to Texas this month. Silva, who plays officer Carlos Reyes on the FOX procedural drama hit, is set to speak at the annual Black Tie Dinner fundraiser benefitting the LGBTQ+ community. This year, the ticketed event will take place at the Sheraton Dallas, and Silva is set to receive the organization's Vanguard Award.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy