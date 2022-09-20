Read full article on original website
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This WeekendNick ReynoldsPlano, TX
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid Media
WFAA
2 North Texas restaurants make New York Times top 50 list
DALLAS — The New York Times published its list of the "50 best restaurants in America," and two of those are located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Three spots in Texas made the list, but here locally, Sister, an Italian-inspired restaurant on Lower Greenville, and Smoke’N Ash B.B.Q., a barbecue joint in Arlington, were among those honored by the NYT.
papercitymag.com
Two New Beer and Food Havens Are Coming to North Texas — Boozie’s Brewery Is a New Name With Plenty of History
Boozie's will roll with the kitschy Nicolas Cage Mural on its back wall. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) Two new brewpubs are opening in North Texas from Bruce Conti, 0ne of the original founders of Wild Acre Brewing, and his new beer team. Conti plans to take over the Camp Bowie Wild Acre space and turn it into Boozie’s Brewery & Gourmet Sandwiches. He is also opening Boozie’s Brewery & TX Fare in Fairview.
3 Texas Food Spots Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times revealed the 50 restaurants in America they're "most excited about right now."
Best of Dallas 2022: These are the best neighborhoods in Dallas
There's a reason so many people are moving to North Texas from across the country. The cost of living compared to other metros of this size is affordable and Dallas is home to some beautiful neighborhoods.
dallasexpress.com
Homeless Claim Dallas is a Destination City
Talk to a homeless person from Texas for any amount of time, and one will quickly learn Dallas has a reputation as a destination city for vagrants. Several recently told The Dallas Express that from Garland to Galveston, the homeless know Dallas is a place with little public harassment, a passive police department, and city officials tolerant of panhandling.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to do in Arlington, TX
Arlington is an exciting city located between Fort Worth and Dallas in Texas. As a vibrant city, Arlington offers a wide range of exciting activities, from museums, sports events, and restaurants, to fun music. Before you visit any city, it is important to research and come up with a list of interesting activities to do in that city. This article will make your research work easier. If you ever visit Arlington in Texas, here is a list of twenty fun activities to do in this city.
keranews.org
HEB opens its latest Dallas area grocery store in Frisco
It’s official: Frisco has its first HEB. The Texas-based grocery giant born in Kerrville opened its 111,000-square-foot Frisco shop Wednesday morning. Founded as a family grocery in 1905, HEB has expanded throughout the state, mostly in south and central Texas and Mexico. But despite locations in Houston, San Antonio...
Mobile cannabis dispensary coming to DFW advocating Texas' medical program
FORT WORTH, Texas — Some cannabis enthusiasts may want to roll up Oct. 8 as the mobile cannabis dispensary Goodblend will be holding a joint marijuana march and freedom festival to inform the public on the state's medical program. Goodblend, a subsidiary of Parallel, is one of three medical...
dallasexpress.com
California Manufacturer Relocates Headquarters to Texas
A California-based defense parts manufacturer is the latest company to relocate its corporate headquarters to North Texas. Integrated Defense Products, a private California-based CNC (computer numeric control) machine shop specializing in defense, firearm, and aerospace parts, will move into a yet-to-be-built 21,000-square-foot facility in the Rockwall Technology Park (RTP). The...
14 Texas taco spots serve the all-time best tacos in the country, Yelp reports
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to Texas cuisine a few food items come to mind, barbecue and Tex-Mex. There’s no doubt some of the best of these two food worlds can be found anywhere in the Lone Star State. Recently a list of the top 100 taco...
dallasexpress.com
DFW Housing Market Potentially Facing Price Correction
North Texas homes could be at risk of a price correction if the economy has a downturn, according to a recent national study. When measuring the relative cost of owning a home versus renting, Dallas-Fort Worth ranked No.7 out of 100 with a 23.3% price-to-rent ratio, according to the BH&J National Price-to-Rent Ratios Monthly Report.
probuilder.com
Texas-Based Real Estate Developer Introduces New Modular Plant
Oaxaca Interests, a Texas-based real estate operator, developer, and investment firm, recently announced its newest business venture, a manufacturing plant located in Grand Prairie, Texas that will be dedicated to creating modular homes. HIFAB, which stands for ‘high design fabrication,’ will include Haciendas homes designed by the San Antonio architecture firm Lake|Flato, HIFAB announced in a recent press release.
dallasexpress.com
New UT Southwestern Medical Center Opens in Dallas
The new UT Southwestern Medical Center at RedBird in South Dallas opened on Saturday. Located at 3450 W Camp Wisdom Rd., this is the first academic medical center for North Texas. “In addition to primary care services, we’ll have some medical specialties like cardiology, neurology, and even oncology,” Dr. Ericka...
This is the top reviewed brunch spot in Texas, according to Yelp
Yelp has recently commissioned a report looking at the top-rated brunch spot in every state, so of course, we are dying to know which spot serves Texas' best brunch.
eparisextra.com
Plan your trip to the Texas State Fair || The maps you need
A daily schedule of all performances and events will be published on the State Fair website or can be found in the Visitor’s Guide. Take U.S. 75 (North Central Expressway) South toward downtown Dallas. Take exit 284A to connect to Interstate 30 East (toward Texarkana) Take exit 48A and...
Tech company relocates headquarters from Plano to Richardson's Innovation Quarter
The city of Richardson recently opened its headquarters in The Innovation Quarter at 1302 E. Collins Blvd on Sept. 14. Adaptive3D announced Sept. 20 that it is relocating its headquarters to the Innovation Quarter at 1122 Alma Road. (Jackson King/Community Impact Newspaper) Adaptive3D announced Sept. 20 that it is relocating...
What Home Can $43 Million Buy You In The Great State of Texas?
Your Palace in Dallas awaits Prince whats-your-name. For a mere $43 Million, you can be the first and only owner of this amazing palatial estate in a rather exclusive area between University Park and Highland Park in Big D. This stunning mansion was designed by architect Richard Drummond Davis, who...
3 Texas restaurants, 2 in Dallas-Fort Worth, named to NY Times 50 most-loved restaurants in America
We all know that Texas is home to some of the best foods in the world, let alone the country. Specialties like TexMex, BBQ, and more are near and dear to the hearts of Texans as well as frequent visitors to the Lone Star State.
Dallas Observer
Rafael Silva From 9-1-1: Lone Star Found His Way As a Queer Immigrant
The Austin-set 9-1-1: Lone Star is actually filmed in Los Angeles, but actor Rafael Silva will make his way to Texas this month. Silva, who plays officer Carlos Reyes on the FOX procedural drama hit, is set to speak at the annual Black Tie Dinner fundraiser benefitting the LGBTQ+ community. This year, the ticketed event will take place at the Sheraton Dallas, and Silva is set to receive the organization's Vanguard Award.
Desoto’s Leading Women on their Journey and the Impact of Empowerment
The Desoto Chamber of Commerce for the first time has an all-black female leadership that is working to make a change. In an exclusive interview, I spoke to them about how they first started down their respective paths and the impact they hope to have on future generations. Nina Threets,...
