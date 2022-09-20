ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
ELECTIONS
Business Insider

Mary Peltola — who defeated Sarah Palin in a special election — is sworn in as the first Alaska Native in the House of Representatives: 'It has taken 233 years for the US Congress to be fully represented'

Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele and Rep. Sharice Davids welcomed Mary Peltola to Congress in a tweet."It has taken 233 years for the US Congress to be fully represented," said Kahele. It was a historic day as Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele and Rep. Sharice Davids welcomed Mary Peltola to the US House of Representatives.
ALASKA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Column: Is Oregon about to elect an anti-woke, pro-gun independent as governor? Or maybe, gasp, a Republican?

Betsy Johnson is firmly behind the wheel, driving through an urban dystopia of poverty and despair. “God knows, we need a real solution to the homeless crisis,” she says brusquely. Tent cities and garbage-strewn sidewalks flash by. It will require new leadership, she goes on, and a different type of politics, embracing the best ideas of Democrats and Republicans, without regard to party labels.
OREGON STATE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Trump's MAGA Army that could transform Congress in his image - more than 200 candidates he endorsed will now fight tooth and nail for him in November midterms... but establishment GOP is terrified they will scare off floating voters

An army of more than 200 MAGA candidates ready to fight for Donald Trump's agenda is marching into November's midterm races, after a heated primary season that proved the ex-president remains, for the most part, the de facto leader of the Republican Party. Trump has played a heavy hand in...
POTUS
The Independent

203 Republicans try to vote down bill to make it harder to overthrow election

All but 11 Republicans voted down a measure in the House of Representatives to reform the Electoral Count Act to make sure that the presidential election results cannot be overthrown. Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming co-sponsored the legislation with Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren. Both members sit on the House select committee to investigate riot at the US Capitol on January 6.The Electoral Count Act of 1887 came into focus on 6 January of last year after former president Donald Trump pressured then-vice president Mike Pence to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Mr Pence then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Sen. King calls on Senate to pass the Cyber Diplomacy Act

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), co-chair of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, is urging the Senate to pass the Cyber Diplomacy Act, one of the key recommendations his commission has been pushing for as part of its strategic approach to defend the U.S. against cyberattacks. King said although key components of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Ex-Biden White House senior advisor says it's 'political malpractice' for any Democratic candidate to reject campaigning with the president

Cedric Richmond said it was "political malpractice" for any Democratic candidate to rebuff a Biden campaign visit. "If you don't want Biden, it's malpractice," he told The Washington Post, pointing to the president's policy wins. As the midterm elections approach, Biden is set to become more active on the campaign...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Biden warns US democracy threatened, but how can he save it?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is finding it’s easier to call out attacks on democracy than it is to stop them. His fundamental rationale for running for president was that America’s democratic traditions were in jeopardy. Now, 20 months into his presidency, the dangers are worse, Biden’s warnings are more dire -- and the limits of his own ability to fix the problem are clearer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

