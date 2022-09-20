Read full article on original website
The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
MSNBC
Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world
As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
Business Insider
Mary Peltola — who defeated Sarah Palin in a special election — is sworn in as the first Alaska Native in the House of Representatives: 'It has taken 233 years for the US Congress to be fully represented'
Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele and Rep. Sharice Davids welcomed Mary Peltola to Congress in a tweet."It has taken 233 years for the US Congress to be fully represented," said Kahele. It was a historic day as Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele and Rep. Sharice Davids welcomed Mary Peltola to the US House of Representatives.
Column: Is Oregon about to elect an anti-woke, pro-gun independent as governor? Or maybe, gasp, a Republican?
Betsy Johnson is firmly behind the wheel, driving through an urban dystopia of poverty and despair. “God knows, we need a real solution to the homeless crisis,” she says brusquely. Tent cities and garbage-strewn sidewalks flash by. It will require new leadership, she goes on, and a different type of politics, embracing the best ideas of Democrats and Republicans, without regard to party labels.
REVEALED: Trump's MAGA Army that could transform Congress in his image - more than 200 candidates he endorsed will now fight tooth and nail for him in November midterms... but establishment GOP is terrified they will scare off floating voters
An army of more than 200 MAGA candidates ready to fight for Donald Trump's agenda is marching into November's midterm races, after a heated primary season that proved the ex-president remains, for the most part, the de facto leader of the Republican Party. Trump has played a heavy hand in...
Some GOP senators raise eyebrows after Trump promises to pardon all Jan. 6 protestors if reelected
Several Republican members of Congress have taken aim at former President Donald Trump over his comments about pardoning protesters that were present during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. While speaking with The Hill, Senators Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) shared their disagreement...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Privately Blew Up Biden Nominee Needed to Enact Regulatory Agenda
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was the one to scuttle President Joe Biden’s choice to head the obscure but all-important Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, according to sources familiar with the standoff. The office was created to help speed — or, more accurately, make somewhat less torturous — the...
Bill Clinton says Democrats can hold control of Congress, but warns Republicans will find ways to 'scare the living daylights out of swing voters'
"That's what they did in 2021 when they made critical race theory sound worse than smallpox," Clinton said in an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria.
203 Republicans try to vote down bill to make it harder to overthrow election
All but 11 Republicans voted down a measure in the House of Representatives to reform the Electoral Count Act to make sure that the presidential election results cannot be overthrown. Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming co-sponsored the legislation with Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren. Both members sit on the House select committee to investigate riot at the US Capitol on January 6.The Electoral Count Act of 1887 came into focus on 6 January of last year after former president Donald Trump pressured then-vice president Mike Pence to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Mr Pence then...
The Supreme Court can't escape the 2020 presidential race and is already involved in 2024 politics
An obscure legal theory promoted by allies of former President Donald Trump during the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election will soon have its day before the Supreme Court.
‘Rigged elections,’ ‘voter fraud’ — words for Democrats, not just for ‘MAGA Republicans’
I suspect we’ll hear a lot about “MAGA Republicans” between now and Nov. 8, about how they’re “a threat to our democracy,” or as President Biden has put it, how they “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”. Joe...
Democrats think GOP governors may torpedo Republicans with immigrant moves
Democrats say GOP governors sending migrants to liberal cities in blue states are making a political mistake, potentially turning the issue of immigration and the border into a loser for Republicans. They say sending plane- and busloads of men, women and children to unfamiliar cities with the promise of jobs...
Utah’s Evan McMullin upends two-party fight for US Senate
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Campaigning at a park filled with 19th-century pushcarts on a state holiday honoring Utah’s early Mormon pioneers, Evan McMullin glad hands voters as he strolls past potato sack races and beverage stands selling cold, sugary drinks under a sweltering sun. The independent U.S. Senate...
Sen. King calls on Senate to pass the Cyber Diplomacy Act
Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), co-chair of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission, is urging the Senate to pass the Cyber Diplomacy Act, one of the key recommendations his commission has been pushing for as part of its strategic approach to defend the U.S. against cyberattacks. King said although key components of the...
Washington Examiner
Majority of voters have election deniers on ballot for positions that oversee elections
A majority of voters will have a candidate running for statewide office who has rejected the results of the 2020 election, raising concerns that so-called “election deniers” may be elevated to positions that administer and certify elections nationwide. More than 40 election-denier candidates across 27 states have advanced...
Ex-Biden White House senior advisor says it's 'political malpractice' for any Democratic candidate to reject campaigning with the president
Cedric Richmond said it was "political malpractice" for any Democratic candidate to rebuff a Biden campaign visit. "If you don't want Biden, it's malpractice," he told The Washington Post, pointing to the president's policy wins. As the midterm elections approach, Biden is set to become more active on the campaign...
White House declines to call Mitch McConnell a 'MAGA' Republican
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will no longer provide examples of so-called "Make America Great Again" Republicans from the podium after naming and shaming Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) last week.
Election-Denying MAGA Republicans Just Swept 2022’s Last Primaries
A trio of election-denying MAGA Republicans won their primaries in New Hampshire Tuesday night, the latest proof of former President Donald Trump’s enduring grip on the GOP—and a potential blow to their chances in three key congressional races. The most important result in the battle for Congress came...
Biden warns US democracy threatened, but how can he save it?
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is finding it’s easier to call out attacks on democracy than it is to stop them. His fundamental rationale for running for president was that America’s democratic traditions were in jeopardy. Now, 20 months into his presidency, the dangers are worse, Biden’s warnings are more dire -- and the limits of his own ability to fix the problem are clearer.
