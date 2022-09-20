The latest on proposed 202-acre subdivision near downtown Lula

Lula City Council approved plans for a 480-home subdivision on 202 acres Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 - photo by Conner Evans

One of the largest subdivisions ever proposed in Lula was approved Monday, Sept. 19, by Lula City Council, albeit with fewer homes.

The council voted unanimously to OK the 202-acre subdivision with no more than 480 homes at 6232 Athens St.

The development, which began with 519 homes, was approved after a two-hour discussion. In the end, the council placed 31 conditions on the development.

“You can anticipate some minor changes to the site plan related to the council's actions,” City Manager Dennis Bergin said Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Council approved annexing the property and rezoning it from agricultural residential use to planned residential development. Athens Street is a largely rural road running between Ga. 365 and downtown Lula.

Monday night’s vote wraps up a lengthy process that involved a regional impact study by the Gainesville-based Georgia Mountains Regional Commission.

The commission issued its findings in July, saying that the project “does not present any potential adverse interjurisdictional impacts” as long as it includes sidewalks or trails “to enable pedestrian connectivity throughout.”

Also, the GMRC said the development should seek to improve internal streets and have at least one more “formal access point,” according to the report.

Lula Planning Commission members and Lula Planning Director and City Manager Dennis Bergin had raised concerns about traffic, water/sewer access and the impact of the development on schools.

Kevin Seifert of Pacific Group Inc., the Atlanta-based developer, said before the study that he expected it would “suggest improvements that we’re already contemplating.”

He couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday.

The development is expected to take about 7 to 10 years to build out.