Shreveport Police Investigating 39th Homicide of 2022
On September 19th, 2022, at 7:35 p.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to a shooting on Salem Drive. Arriving officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by the Shreveport Fire Department to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders 9/16-9/18 (Mugshots)
Caddo Parish Violent Offenders 9/16-9/18 (Mugshots) The following mugshots are violent offenders who were booked to Caddo Correctional Center over the weekend. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots) The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent...
Caddo Sheriff Says Jail Crowding Is Now Critical
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator says the jail situation in Shreveport at the Caddo Correctional Center is at a crisis level and something has to be done. He says this problem has been getting worse and worse over the past few years. The sheriff wants members of the parish’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee to get together on Tuesday to talk about solutions.
Afternoon Seatbelt, Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Shreveport
The Shreveport Police Department is on the hunt for drivers who aren't buckled up!. The Shreveport Police Department will hold a seatbelt checkpoint Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at an undisclosed location in west Shreveport. No, Shreveport Police aren't setting up a blockade just so they can write a bunch of...
Who Is Named Bossier’s New Police Chief?
After a tumultuous week in the Bossier City Police Department, the mayor has named a new Chief of Police. Bossier Mayor Tommy Chandler has selected Sergeant Daniel Haugen as his choice to lead the department. This appointment comes just a few days after the Police and Fire Civil Service Board decided to boot Chris Estess from the Chief's job. That decision came at the request of the Mayor who wanted a change at the top. The board heard allegations about Estess claiming morale was declining in the department under his leadership.
Shreveport Cedar Grove House Party Ends With 3 Women Shot
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10:28pm Shreveport Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of W. 72nd in Cedar Grove in reference to a shooting involving multiple victims. Upon arrival SPD located 3 women suffering from gunshot wounds. All 3 women were transported by SFD Medics to Oschner...
Watch Bossier Deputy Save Benton Student from Corn Dog
Quite a scare at Benton Middle School during lunchtime. A student was struggling to swallow a piece of corn dog and he stood up and walked toward the school resource office, Bossier Deputy Jeremy Johnston. The deputy noticed the student was struggling to breathe and his face was bright red. He asked the boy if he was choking. The student nodded that, yes he was.
Historic Shreveport Party Spot Destroyed in Fire
An abandoned building in downtown Shreveport caught fire this afternoon. This blaze happened at 114 Texas Street which is the former of the old Sportspage and Humphrees in the Square in the Red River District. This old building has been abandoned for several years and has been the center of...
Shreveport Fire Department Battles Apartment Fire
A fast response by the Shreveport Fire Department early Wednesday morning resulted in fire crews being able to quickly extinguish a rapidly progressing fire and save an entire apartment building. SFD units responded to the Aspen Apartments located at 9730 Baird Rd at 12:12 a.m. Engine 17 and Truck 17...
How Many Mail-in Ballots in Shreveport Are Wrong?
Hundreds of mail-in ballots in Caddo Parish are wrong and elections officials are working to correct the goof-up. Louisiana Commissioner of Elections Sherri Wharton-Hadskey tells KEEL News from what she has been able to learn is that 813 incorrect ballots were sent out by the Registrar of Voters Office in Caddo Parish. The Registrar will now contact all of those folks to let them know they will be getting a corrected ballot and the first one will not count.
Webster Parish Approved For Much Needed New Bridges
Webster Parish travelers have had to take the long way around to get over Bayou Dorcheat for over a year now. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, though the LA 160 bridge over Bayou Dorcheat is still standing, it has been closed to public travel since June of 2021.
Caddo Parish Holding Voter Registration Drive
Mid-term elections and local elections will be here before you know it. Election day is Tuesday, November 8th. The last day to register to be able to vote are as follows:. In person or by mail, Tuesday October 11th, 2022, you can register online until Tuesday October 18th, 2022. Caddo Parish Registrar of Voters is holding a voter registration drive allowing people to register to vote at Shreve Memorial Library branches starting today, and running through Friday, September 23rd.
With a Name Like Bluebell, She’s Got to be the Sweetest Pup Ever
Have you ever noticed that pets either live up to their name or the complete opposite? Well, with a name like Bluebell, this gorgeous pup has got to be the sweetest and she's available for adoption in Shreveport. Meet Bluebell! She's a gorgeous, 5-year-old Feist, which is a rare breed...
Caddo School Lunches Under Fire
Parents and students' complaints about school lunches are nothing new, but lately, it seems to be getting worse. Here are just a few messages from KEEL's Shreveport Security Systems Message Board from this morning:. My kids won’t eat the school lunch because it’s so bad. Not just lacking nutrition, but...
Red River Revel 46 Kicks Off October 1st with Arts, Entertainment, New Attractions
Did you know that the Red River Revel Arts Festival was created in 1976 as a gift from the Junior League of Shreveport? In fact, Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport was created for the Revel! For anyone who has taken a field trip to the Revel, you know what a gift to our community this event truly is. Research shows that exposure to the arts fuels positive skills and capacities that are valued by leaders and employers, such as persistence, collaboration, creative thinking, problem-solving, and motivation. Plus, art, no matter the medium, makes our world a more beautiful place. In addition to bringing art to the Ark-La-Tex, the Revel also celebrates our unique regional culture.
Where are the Best Haunted Attractions in the Shreveport-Bossier Area?
We're so glad you asked! Not only do we have the top five haunted attractions in the Shreveport-Bossier City area listed below, but we also have a full listing of Halloween events for you to enjoy with the family!. However, first, we need to discuss the haunted attractions... Science says...
Here Are the Top Halloween Events in Shreveport Area
Fall will be here this week and our next big event is Halloween. Several local groups are sponsoring events aimed at the entire family. We have put together a list of some of the biggest events in the area. You will find pumpkin patch information. We also have details on...
I Had the Some of the Best Pasta at a Random Spot in Shreveport
I have been dying to try the new eatery in Downtown Shreveport. Friday was my lucky day, I drove past Pepito's XO in Shreveport and saw that they were open and the lunch crowd had left. Pepito's XO Has Only Been Open for a Month and Everyone Around Town Has...
Want to Learn About Eventing? Get Up Close in Benton Next Month
Holly Hill Farm in Benton bringing eventing to the Ark-La-Tex in October and they're looking for volunteers!. Every spring and fall, eventers from around the country make the trip to Holly Hill Farm in Benton, LA for the Holly Hill Horse Trials where spectators can see hundreds of horse and rider teams competing in dressage, show jumping, and cross country.
Picture Of Louisiana High School Football Player Goes Viral
The internet is currently losing their minds over a high school football player in Louisiana. For the first time this season, the viral football player from Louisiana isn't named "Manning". Here's why the internet is losing their mind over Homer High School senior lineman Walteze Champ... Pictures like that of...
