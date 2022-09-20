ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Margo Price Announces New Album Powered by Shrooms and Topanga Canyon

Margo Price will release her next album at the top of 2023. The singer-songwriter and performer has announced that Strays, her fourth studio full-length, will arrive Jan. 13 via Loma Vista Records and includes appearances by Sharon Van Etten and the Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell. The project follows Price’s 2020 album That’s How Rumors Get Started. Price previously released the album’s first single, “Been to the Mountain,” in August. Along with the announcement of Strays, Price dropped the new song “Change of Heart” and its accompanying video. An intense, blues-influenced psych-rock tune, “Change of Heart” looks at reckoning and acceptance. “I...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Reissue Roundup: Summer Sets From Blondie, Lou Reed and More

The best summer 2022 reissues included an appetizing mix of career box sets, unreleased recordings, lost albums and forgotten demos tucked away on shelves. Surveying the archival releases found in the below Reissue Roundup, it's safe to say some of them were expected: more remastered Kinks albums celebrating silver anniversaries, another volume of jazz great Miles Davis' Bootleg Series and even another previously shelved Neil Young album, this one dating from the start of the millennium.
Billboard

Raise Your Glass! The Grateful Dead Releases Limited-Edition Wines

The Grateful Dead and Gnarly Head wines have partnered up for a boozy collaboration for wine-loving Deadheads. The Grateful Dead x Gnarly Head collaboration — which includes the brand’s Cabernet Sauvignon and Old Vine Zinfandel, sourced from 35- to 80-year-old vines in Gnarly Head’s home base of Lodi, Calif. — pays tribute to the band’s classic iconography. The wine hit shelves in September. A label showcasing the band’s signature skull and roses in twisted vines covers the Cabernet Sauvignon bottle, while the Grateful Dead’s lightning-bolt skull, made famous on the album art for their 1976 double LP Steal Your Face, covers the...
The New York Times

Ramsey Lewis, Jazz Pianist Who Became a Pop Star, Dies at 87

The pianist Ramsey Lewis performs in Brooklyn on June 8, 2017. (Earl Wilson via The New York Times) Ramsey Lewis, a jazz pianist who unexpectedly became a pop star when his recording of “The ‘In’ Crowd” reached the Top 10 in 1965 and who remained musically active for more than a half century after that, died Monday at his home in Chicago. He was 87.
Yardbarker

The definitive Grateful Dead playlist

This song is from the band's 10th studio album by the same name released in 1978. The Dead didn't go full disco on this album or with the song "Shakedown Streak," but there are more than a few hints of the vibe. For better or worse, this is one of the more unique tracks within the Grateful Dead catalog. Not for being innovative or anything, but because it took guts from the legendary jam band to put out something it knew would be criticized.
NME

Anton Fier, Golden Palominos founder and early Feelies drummer, has died

Anton Fier, a drummer, composer, bandleader and producer who was an early member of The Feelies, formed the Golden Palominos and collaborated with countless other artists throughout his career, has died. News of Fier’s death was shared by Syd Straw, who performed with Fier in the Golden Palominos in the...
Outsider.com

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ 1997 Fillmore Concert to Be Released as Live Album

It was recently announced that Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers would be releasing a live album. The album is their 1997 Fillmore concert. The announcement for “Live At The Fillmore (1997)” came with a preview track and video for “Listen To Her Heart.” Tom Petty’s Twitter shared these both. They wrote: “Watch “Listen To Her Heart” the first track from LIVE AT THE FILLMORE 1997. The video by Peter Sluska features previously unreleased 16mm footage from the Fillmore and Tom’s personal items and band memorabilia from the Petty archive.”
Stereogum

Drummer Anton Fier (Lounge Lizards, Feelies, Golden Palominos) Dead At 66

Drummer Anton Fier, a longtime staple of the New York downtown scene, has died. Syd Straw, Fier’s bandmate in the Golden Palominos, broke the news of Fier’s passing on Facebook last night, and other Fier collaborators like John Lurie and Bob Mould have also paid tribute on social media. No cause of death has been reported. Fier was 66.
