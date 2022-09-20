ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rotation to Come, Thompson and Steele, Hermosillo’s Catch, Estrada’s Night, More Weird History, and Other Cubs Bullets

FOX Sports

Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead

St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Watch: Cubs rookie Hayden Wesneski pitches immaculate inning against Pirates

Chicago Cubs rookie right-hander Hayden Wesneski pitched 6.1 strong innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night. While Wesneski can take pride in his quality start, there's one inning he's likely to remember for the rest of his life. In the top of the fifth inning, Wesneski dominated the Pirates, throwing nine pitches to record three strikeouts, better known as an "immaculate inning."
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Zach McKinstry will move to second base in place of Quiroz and bat leadoff for the Cubs. Michael Hermosillo will replace Quiroz in the lineup to play center field and bat eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Postgame: May Struggles, L.A. Can’t Solve Bumgarner in Loss to AZ

The Dodgers lost to the Diamondbacks, 6-1, on Wednesday night, evening the series at two wins apiece heading into the series finale on Thursday. Dustin May got the start for Los Angeles and was not sharp, throwing 79 pitches in four innings and allowing seven hits, two walks, and five earned runs. May got 12 swings and misses, which is solid, but he struggled to get ahead in counts. Both of the guys he walked stole second and scored on Christian Walker singles, but the big blow came in the top of the fourth inning, when two hits and a hit batter loaded the bases before Corbin Carroll unloaded them with a three-run double.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

MLB home run record: List of most home runs in a season, single-season HR leaders as Aaron Judge hits No. 60

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season Tuesday night, in the Yankees' 147th game of the season. It is a truly historic campaign, as Judge leads the majors in home runs, RBI, runs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, OPS+, total bases, WAR and several other categories. He also leads the AL in batting average, meaning he's currently in line to be the Triple Crown winner. Only Miguel Cabrera in 2012 has done that in the last 55 years.
MLB
numberfire.com

Matt Thaiss taking seat Thursday in Angels' matinee

Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Thaiss is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Thaiss went 0-for-8 with three walks and five strikeouts over the last four games. Kurt Suzuki will catch for Michael Lorenzen and bat seventh on Thursday afternoon.
MLB

