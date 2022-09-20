The Rotation to Come, Thompson and Steele, Hermosillo’s Catch, Estrada’s Night, More Weird History, and Other Cubs Bullets

The Dodgers lost to the Diamondbacks, 6-1, on Wednesday night, evening the series at two wins apiece heading into the series finale on Thursday. Dustin May got the start for Los Angeles and was not sharp, throwing 79 pitches in four innings and allowing seven hits, two walks, and five earned runs. May got 12 swings and misses, which is solid, but he struggled to get ahead in counts. Both of the guys he walked stole second and scored on Christian Walker singles, but the big blow came in the top of the fourth inning, when two hits and a hit batter loaded the bases before Corbin Carroll unloaded them with a three-run double.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO