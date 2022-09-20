Read full article on original website
williamsonhomepage.com
Spring Hill man charged after allegedly stealing $2,900 dog statue in Franklin
A Spring Hill man has been charged with felony theft after allegedly stealing a statue valued at $2,900 from a Franklin antique mall. According to a Franklin Police Department news release, 34-year-old Marco John Filpovic was arrested after police asked for the public's help in identifying the man in a security camera photograph.
radio7media.com
Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle
THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A STOLEN VEHICLE. THE VEHICLE IS DESCRIBED AS A WHITE 2014 GMC YUKON XL AND WAS ATKEN SOMETIME BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 10 AM AND 2 PM. THE VEHICLE HAS NO KNOWN MARKING AND HAD A TAG OF 220BGCG AT THE TIME IT WAS TAKEN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.
Mother looks to transfer daughter after repeated bullying, assaults at La Vergne Lake Elementary
Amber Nabi says her daughter was assaulted Monday, but she wasn't notified until Wednesday.
Robertson County woman shot at while driving on Highway 49, suspect on the run
When Cynthia Hall heard a gunshot while driving on Highway 49, she thought someone was hunting nearby. Then, she said she realized she was being hunted by another driver.
fox17.com
Metro Police look into false call that reported missing vehicle, child
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said an incident originally reported as a stolen vehicle and missing child was a false call. One person was detained in Williamson County Wednesday after the false call was reported. There is no update on this detainment at this time.
Pedestrian dies after crash in Green Hills
The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Woodmont Boulevard and Golf Club Lane.
Man arrested after allegedly stealing big rig from scene of accident
They say no good deed goes unpunished. That would seem to be the case after a good samaritan pulled over to help a wreck victim in Spring Hill, only to have the wreck victim steal his semi truck loaded with concrete.
WSMV
Woman arrested after striking Walgreens employee with bag full of stolen items
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Wednesday afternoon for assaulting a Walgreens employee last month during a robbery attempt. According the arrest affidavit, 53-year-old Pamela Key is a known thief at the Walgreens location on the corner of Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and Jefferson Street. On the morning of August 22, Key entered the store and put several items in a bag and started to walk to the exit without paying.
Williamson County deputies find 11 pounds of California pot in back seat of car during traffic stop
Pot may be legally grown, sold and ingested in western states like California and Oregon, but in Tennessee, it is still very illegal.
wgnsradio.com
Local Resident Reports her Bank Account and Savings Account were Drained
MURFREESBORO, TN – Imagine logging onto your bank account, only to realize that someone stole all of your hard earned dollars. That is exactly what happened to a Murfreesboro woman earlier this month. The local resident fell victim to a theft that drained her bank account and savings account.
Investigation underway after shooting victim rides bus to Nashville
An investigation is underway after a shooting victim from out of state arrived in front of a bus station in downtown Nashville.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville woman allegedly threatened daughter with a gun
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Clarksville Police arrested Collanthia Andrews, 33, of Clarksville and charged her with aggravated child abuse and neglect after the woman allegedly pointed a gun at her own daughter and threatened her life. Police said in an affidavit that the incident, involving a 12-year-old girl, took place...
WDAM-TV
Marion Co. checkpoint leads to largest drug seizure in sheriff’s career
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County deputies were surprised when a vehicle rolled through a checkpoint without stopping last Friday, but they were more surprised by what they found inside the car. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department conducted a safety checkpoint on Friday, Sept. 16, on Highway 35 North...
Hermitage community members voice concerns over people shooting near their homes
Fear and concern are only two of the many words some Hermitage homeowners had for the shootings behind their homes. They live right across the fence from the Stones River Greenway, Hickory Hill Connector Trailhead.
Wedding venue on Bedford County farm hits legal snag with ‘Right to Farm Act’
The intent of the Tennessee Right to Farm Act, passed in 1982, was to keep local zoning and neighbors who don’t like farm activities from interfering with farmers. The Right to Farm Act and a recent Tennessee Court of Appeals ruling, allow farmers to supplement their income by hosting events and other recreational activities — including weddings and farmers’ markets.
‘Brutal, vicious’: Clarksville community on alert after clerk stabbed at family business
Two minutes is all it took for a man to storm a Clarksville family-owned smoke shop, brutally stab the employee and make off with cash. That's what family members left cleaning up the aftermath Monday at Rony’s Smoke Shop told News 2.
WSMV
Women say burglar entered Bellevue apartment, stole purses, keys
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bold break-in at a West Nashville apartment has two women warning their neighbors to always lock their doors. Charlotte Street said Monday night someone opened her and her roommate’s sliding glass door at The Lakes Bellevue Apartments and stole their purses and a set of car keys.
WSMV
Pedestrian dies after Wednesday night crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man walking along Woodmont Boulevard Wednesday night died after being hit by an SUV. Kenneth Mayor, 71, of Madison, was hit at about 7:20 p.m. after he stepped out into the roadway, according to Metro Police. Mayor was hit by a Toyota Rav 4 being...
WSMV
Welfare check leads to Metro Police investigating murder-suicide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating a murder-suicide involving gunfire at a home in the 2000 block of 20th Avenue South. MNPD said a 73-year-old woman was a murder victim and that her 68-year-old male housemate was dead. Officials were called to the...
Man killed in head-on crash on Clarksville Pike in Joelton
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Old Clarksville Pike and Clarksville Pike.
