Franklin, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

Spring Hill man charged after allegedly stealing $2,900 dog statue in Franklin

A Spring Hill man has been charged with felony theft after allegedly stealing a statue valued at $2,900 from a Franklin antique mall. According to a Franklin Police Department news release, 34-year-old Marco John Filpovic was arrested after police asked for the public's help in identifying the man in a security camera photograph.
FRANKLIN, TN
radio7media.com

Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle

THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A STOLEN VEHICLE. THE VEHICLE IS DESCRIBED AS A WHITE 2014 GMC YUKON XL AND WAS ATKEN SOMETIME BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 10 AM AND 2 PM. THE VEHICLE HAS NO KNOWN MARKING AND HAD A TAG OF 220BGCG AT THE TIME IT WAS TAKEN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Franklin, TN
Franklin, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested after striking Walgreens employee with bag full of stolen items

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Wednesday afternoon for assaulting a Walgreens employee last month during a robbery attempt. According the arrest affidavit, 53-year-old Pamela Key is a known thief at the Walgreens location on the corner of Rosa L. Parks Blvd. and Jefferson Street. On the morning of August 22, Key entered the store and put several items in a bag and started to walk to the exit without paying.
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville woman allegedly threatened daughter with a gun

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Clarksville Police arrested Collanthia Andrews, 33, of Clarksville and charged her with aggravated child abuse and neglect after the woman allegedly pointed a gun at her own daughter and threatened her life. Police said in an affidavit that the incident, involving a 12-year-old girl, took place...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Wedding venue on Bedford County farm hits legal snag with ‘Right to Farm Act’

The intent of the Tennessee Right to Farm Act, passed in 1982, was to keep local zoning and neighbors who don’t like farm activities from interfering with farmers. The Right to Farm Act and a recent Tennessee Court of Appeals ruling, allow farmers to supplement their income by hosting events and other recreational activities — including weddings and farmers’ markets.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Women say burglar entered Bellevue apartment, stole purses, keys

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bold break-in at a West Nashville apartment has two women warning their neighbors to always lock their doors. Charlotte Street said Monday night someone opened her and her roommate’s sliding glass door at The Lakes Bellevue Apartments and stole their purses and a set of car keys.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian dies after Wednesday night crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man walking along Woodmont Boulevard Wednesday night died after being hit by an SUV. Kenneth Mayor, 71, of Madison, was hit at about 7:20 p.m. after he stepped out into the roadway, according to Metro Police. Mayor was hit by a Toyota Rav 4 being...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Welfare check leads to Metro Police investigating murder-suicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating a murder-suicide involving gunfire at a home in the 2000 block of 20th Avenue South. MNPD said a 73-year-old woman was a murder victim and that her 68-year-old male housemate was dead. Officials were called to the...
NASHVILLE, TN

