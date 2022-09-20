THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A STOLEN VEHICLE. THE VEHICLE IS DESCRIBED AS A WHITE 2014 GMC YUKON XL AND WAS ATKEN SOMETIME BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 10 AM AND 2 PM. THE VEHICLE HAS NO KNOWN MARKING AND HAD A TAG OF 220BGCG AT THE TIME IT WAS TAKEN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.

MAURY COUNTY, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO