Read full article on original website
Related
We finally know when Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launches
The standalone sequel to Warzone will arrive during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1.
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
Polygon
GoldenEye coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass
GoldenEye 007, the classic Nintendo 64 first-person shooter, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. The Switch port of the original game will include online multiplayer, and arrive as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get the game too. Nintendo and original developer Rare announced the rerelease of GoldenEye 007 Tuesday during a Nintendo Direct streaming presentation and on Twitter.
Engadget
The Xbox app for PC now has 'HowLongToBeat' built in
Microsoft has . The September update adds . If you’re not familiar with the website, it’s a resource where you can find out how much time you may need to complete a specific game. What makes HowLongToBeat so helpful is that it has separate estimates for players with different playstyles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A follow up to 2016's trippiest FPS just released on Steam, and it's a thousand times trippier
In 2016, a first-person shooter called Devil Daggers (opens in new tab) appeared on Steam. It could've been the subject of a middle schooler's creepypasta: a game so demonic that most people only survive for a few seconds, and no one's seen the end, if there even is one. After several hours of play, my Devil Daggers survival record is just 70 seconds. How do you take a concept like that to the next level?
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
HHW Gaming: New PlayStation 5 Model Coming With Detachable Disc Drive: Report
The PlayStation 5 could be getting a huge design overhaul in 2024. The post HHW Gaming: New PlayStation 5 Model Coming With Detachable Disc Drive: Report appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Engadget
Microsoft confirms its recent Series X update lets Xbox One discs be played offline
Xbox's online DRM has been one of the biggest issues with Xbox Series X consoles, as outages and other issues have left players with no access to purchased games. Another big complaint is that cross-platform Xbox One disc games have been inaccessible offline, even with games that don't require a connection. Now, a new update means you won't be forced to do an internet check or download from an Xbox One disc anymore, engineering lead Eden Marie confirmed in a tweet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ system requirements confirmed for PC beta
Infinity Ward has shared the system requirements for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PC, as the shooter prepares to launch its first beta on the platform. As detailed in a blog post, the required specs for Modern Warfare 2 are fairly forgiving, and fans with older PCs should still be able to take part in the game’s PC beta.
PS VR2: PlayStation confirms release date for 2023 – here’s everything we know
Sony has a next-generation virtual reality headset on the way, designed to work exclusively with the PS5 and called the PlayStation VR2. Now, the company has officially revealed when we can expect to see its next headset – via its social media accounts and a brand new TV trailer showcasing some of its games and features. Although Sony announced it was working on the headset last year, it only confirmed the product name on 4 January, at the annual CES technology show in Las Vegas. Itis currently scheduled to be released in early 2023.The headset is the successor to the...
Blizzard Has Announced That A PC And Console Closed Beta For Diablo 4’s Endgame Will Begin Soon
Diablo 4’s private end-game beta for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One consoles are coming shortly, according to the latest blog post from developer Blizzard. Since Blizzard wants to keep Diablo 4’s story a secret and since the end-game is the most anticipated part of the game for many players, it has decided to center the beta on that portion of the game.
Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Maps: Full List
Now that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta has finally arrived, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering how the game's new map pool is shaping up. In addition to third-person perspective playlists, MW2's multiplayer is set to feature Battle Maps for Ground War modes, which will also be used in Warzone 2.0. Joining the fray as well, of course, are Core Maps, which are custom-made and built exclusively for 6-v-6 game modes. This year, the Core Maps are also said to be slightly smaller and more straightforward in design than previous MP maps.
dotesports.com
Rumored NVIDIA chipset for Nintendo Switch successor seemingly confirmed to exist
Rumors of a Nintendo Switch Pro or successor console pop up every few weeks but rarely do they build upon each other from reputable sources like the massive Nvidia leak from back in February. And now, more than six months after the initial leak, we seemingly have confirmation the custom Nvidia chipset powering whatever console Nintendo has coming next is real.
Best pre-order deals for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC, plus open beta details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the upcoming instalment in the long-running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow-up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was itself a soft reboot for the series. Now, new details about the upcoming open beta have been announced.The open beta will give players a chance to test the game at their leisure, during a set time period over the weekend, regardless of if they are playing on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox or PC. Not only does the latest instalment promise an updated single-player campaign mode, as well as new multiplayer maps, players can...
There's still hope for Final Fantasy 14 on Xbox, according to Phil Spencer
"This is a commitment from both Microsoft and Square Enix to gamers"
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II PS5, PS4 Pro, And PS4 Gameplay Shows That Last-Gen Consoles Limit The Game.
The first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II comparison video has been released by SupRageGaming, showing how the game looks when played on three different PlayStation consoles—the PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4. The PlayStation 5 and PS4 Pro run at 4K resolution with 60 frames per second (fps), while the PS4 runs at 1080p resolution with 30 fps.
PlayStation Plus Is Adding Loads More Games Today
It’s that time of the month again PlayStation fans. That’s right. It’s time for the Extra and Premium PlayStation Plus catalogues to update. What do you mean you’ve got a never-ending backlog? There’s always room for one more game, especially if it’s free. Earlier this month, TOEM, Granblue Fantasy Versus, and Need For Speed Heat became free for all PS Plus subscribers but if that’s not enough to keep you busy, read on.
IGN
Xbox Update Overhauls Game Library, Storage, and More - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Fix: Games,Microsoft has released its September update for the Xbox Series and Xbox One consoles, completely revamping the game library, adding customizable color options to the Elite Series 2 controller, and more. The Splinter Cell remake will be rewritten to be more relevant to a “modern-day audience”.A job listing for a scriptwriter spotted by PSU has revealed some details about the upcoming Splinter Cell game, and it looks as though it’s going to get a rewrite and update the original. The popular gaming YouTuber Jason Yevgeniy Gastrow (aka Dunkey) has announced Bigmode – a new game publishing company that will help indie games “stand out” from the crowd.Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
ComicBook
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
Comments / 0