Phone Arena
How to turn off Always On Display on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
One of the highlights of this year’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is undoubtedly the display. Both devices feature high-end OLED displays, which support incredibly high levels of brightness and ProMotion technology (or, in layman’s terms, adaptive refresh rate). One of the more interesting use...
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, M1 iPad Air, Razer Blade 15, and more
Today’s best deals start with one of Samsung’s most popular foldable devices, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently receiving a 14 percent discount on its 256GB storage option over at Amazon.com. This amazing new device arrives with a $1,060 price tag, but the latest offer lets you take one home for $911. Of course, you can also opt for the 128GB storage version, which sells for $900 after scoring a $100 discount, and you would still be able to enjoy a great experience thanks to the phone’s foldable 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 8GB RAM, 3,700mAh battery and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.
laptopmag.com
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees a $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip. If Apple product launch rumors turn out to be true, an iPad Pro 2022 release is on the way. Naturally, existing iPad Pro tablets get steep discounts as retailers purge their inventory. Cuirrently, Amazon offers Apple's...
The best iPad keyboard in 2022: transform your iPad into a laptop
Turn your iPad into a hybrid laptop, with the best iPad keyboard on the market today
CNET
iPhone 14 Preorders 'Worse' Than For iPhone 13, Analyst Says
Apple's new iPhone 14 lineup was unveiled last week, with preorders kicking off on Sept. 9 ahead of the iPhone 14 going on sale Sept. 16. But preorders of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are lower than preorders for the previous iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
Phone Arena
Apple Watch Series 8 vs Watch Series 6: worth the upgrade? Or grab a deal?
The Apple Watch Series 8 just launched in September and, depending on how close you've been following Apple's wearables, it may have been a bit of a disappointment. It didn't bring a whole lot of new features on top of what the Series 7 already offers. But you know, that's...
CNET
Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro Models Are Up to $400 Off at Best Buy
If you've been holding out for a steep discount on Apple's top-tier MacBook Pro models, your patience is being rewarded today with some of the best MacBook deals we've seen to date. Apple's MacBook Pro models with the powerful M1 Pro chip have had prices slashed at Best Buy, with as much as $400 taken off their regular prices, which is $50 more than the previous sale. The Best Buy markdowns apply to both 14-inch and 16-inch versions and make for the lowest prices ever on these machines.
Phone Arena
The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are so popular that Apple is already ramping up their production
While the days of endless Apple Store lines in anticipation of any new iPhone release are decidedly over, Cupertino's latest mobile powerhouses may have generated far greater early interest among global consumers than the tech giant itself expected. We're talking, of course, specifically about the premium iPhone 14 Pro and...
Phone Arena
Beauty of the iPhone 14 rеdesign is on the inside as $500 repairs are no more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Great news, people, Apple will no longer charge you for nearly a whole iPhone when you crack its glass back! At least with the iPhone 14, that is, as what it lacks in exterior redesign has translated into a case of the "beauty is on the inside" axiom.
Phone Arena
Apple acknowledges iPhone 14 Pro camera issue; fix coming next week
Just the other day, we told you that some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users were experiencing a strange issue when filming videos using third-party apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, and TikTok. These phones would make a strange grinding noise while at the same time, they would start shaking. This appeared to be related to the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) feature that keeps videos looking steady even when recorded with shaky hands.
PC Magazine
Amazon's New Fire HD 8 Tablets Are Thinner, Lighter, and Faster
Amazon's Fire devices are often among the best values in the Android tablet space, offering decent power and quality screens for media consumption at a very low cost. The company's latest Fire HD 8 tablets are no exception. The base model retails for a reasonable $99.99 ($10 more than the previous iteration), has a 30% faster processor than the last model, and runs for up to 13 hours on a single charge. Amazon has also updated the more powerful Fire HD 8 Plus model ($119.99), which offers even more improvements.
Phone Arena
AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro comparison: What's different?
Apple's new AirPods Pro 2, also known as AirPods Pro (2nd generation), are the 2022 successor to the original 2019 AirPods Pro. At first glance these two sets of true wireless earbuds are virtually indistinguishable. So let's take a close look at the details and compare them, finding out exactly what's new, and whether you should upgrade…
Phone Arena
Check out the official Google video showing off the "the Pixel Collection"
Google's march toward the release of a Pixel ecosystem takes a giant leap forward on October 6th at 10 am EDT. At that time, we expect Google to introduce the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Pre-orders for the new handsets will start the day of the event. In addition to the Pixel 7 series, Google is also expected to finally show the world the Pixel Watch.
Phone Arena
Apple Watch Series 8 review: copy-paste?
For another year in a row, Apple announced a new Apple Watch alongside its newest iPhones in September. And, for another year in a row, we kind of feel like the Apple Watch doesn’t need to be an annual refresh. Don’t get us wrong — we find the Apple...
Phone Arena
Upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch gets a few official specs and a few unofficial ones
Although it has been in the rumor mill for almost six months now, the first-ever Nord-branded OnePlus smartwatch is still not up for grabs yet... or even formally and properly announced. But the company is at last ready to confirm the aptly named OnePlus Nord Watch will see daylight "soon" with an absolutely massive rectangular display in tow.
Phone Arena
First iPhone 14 Pro Max drop test foretells expensive repairs
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The cheaper 2022 iPhones scored excellent repairability rating for the first time since Apple invented the notch-y models because it redesigned the inside of the iPhone 14 and made the glass backplate easily removable, netting a replacement price of $169 instead of the $449 that an iPhone 13 rear damage requires at the moment.
ZDNet
The case for keeping your old iPhone
'Tis the season. No, not the one with all the songs and decorations. This is the season with all the new goodies…new iPhones, that is. Every fall for more than a decade, we've marked the changing of the seasons with the annual migration (physically or virtually) of the Apple faithful to Cupertino.
CNET
Snag a 13-Inch M1 MacBook Pro for up to $450 Off While You Still Can
Though it has just been replaced by the M2 MacBook Pro, the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro is still one of the best MacBooks on the market right now. Equipped with Apple's in-house M1 chip, it's super powerful and efficient, meaning it can burn through all of your daily tasks without burning through battery life. And with Best Buy offering up to $450 off this previous-gen MacBook, it's one of the most affordable Apple silicon-powered laptops you can buy right now, with prices starting at just $950 for the 256GB model.
Huge iPhone 15 leak surfaces online
Although Apple only launched the iPhone 14 family (opens in new tab) a couple of weeks ago, rumors are already circulating about an iPhone 15. There’s been a huge leak surfacing online, via the usually reliable @LeaksApplePro (opens in new tab). The leak tells us several things about next...
