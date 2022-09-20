Google Pixel Watch: Pricing leaks for European and US markets as talk of November shipment date emerges

Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
PC Magazine
Pre-Order Stats Suggest Buyers Snapping Up iPhone 14 Pro Max, Ignoring iPhone 14
An initial analysis of pre-order demand for the iPhone 14 suggests the standard models are not selling very well, to the point where Apple may decide to lower shipments. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo analyzed weekend pre-orders numbers for iPhone 14 based on the delivery times listed on Apple's online stores in major markets around the world. What he discovered is that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling well, iPhone 14 Pro sales are "neutral," and sales of the two standard models (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus) are simply "bad."
pocketnow.com
iPhone 14 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Which should you buy?
Apple's latest and greatest smartphones, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, are now available for purchase. While we have already drawn a comparison between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, in this article, we compare the two high-end Pro models from OnePlus and Apple. So without further ado, let's take a closer look at the iPhone 14 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro to see which smartphone deserves a place in your pocket.
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
CNET
iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Comparing the Bigger Apple Phones
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's revival of the "Plus" size iPhone could be the most exciting part of the iPhone 14 lineup. Even though it appears to come with the demise of the Mini size that was part of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup, the $899 (£949, AU$1,579) iPhone 14 Plus announced at Apple's Sept. event provides a big-screen phone option that is hundreds of dollars less than the $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max.
notebookcheck.net
LG launches a Best Buy exclusive 17-inch Ultra PC laptop along with the 16-inch version for the U.S. market
Alder Lake AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Geforce Intel Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Thunderbolt. LG launched the 2022 Ultra PC laptops in Europe first around a month ago, and now the premium lineup is coming to the U.S. with 16-inch and 17-inch models. While the 16-inch variant appears to be the same as the European one, the 17-incher is a new addition that replaces the 14-inch model. Also, unlike the European versions that feature AMD processors, the U.S.-exclusive 17-inch model is powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 10 Pro upgrades to OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13, with slight caveats
OnePlus has announced that OOS 13 for its 10 Pro flagship is finally here. By any name, its changelog overlaps heavily with that of a certain other customized skin for Android 13 from the smartphone brand's parent company OPPO. As such, OOS 13 now officially upgrades to the new Aquatic...
CNET
iPhone 14 Preorders 'Worse' Than For iPhone 13, Analyst Says
Apple's new iPhone 14 lineup was unveiled last week, with preorders kicking off on Sept. 9 ahead of the iPhone 14 going on sale Sept. 16. But preorders of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are lower than preorders for the previous iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Apple to reveal its iPhone 14 on Wednesday—here’s what you can expect, including potential farewells to the ‘notch’ and the iPhone Mini
There is still no sign of revolutionary new consumer tech products like an Apple car or even a VR headset on the horizon.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 16 series thought to be among the first smartphones to upgrade to Wi-Fi 7
5G Android iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Wi-Fi 7. Now that the latest Qualcomm RFFE modules are out, one might expect that smartphones that can use both 5G and Wi-Fi 7 will soon follow. However, the Taiwanese media outlet DigiTimes now purports to have what might be slightly bad news to those holding out for a mobile device with both specs.
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: all four of Apple's new models compared
These are the key differences between the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro (and the iPhone 14 Plus and Pro Max too!)
notebookcheck.net
Starlink satellite Internet speeds decrease as Elon Musk brags about service availability on all continents
While Starlink satellite Internet speeds are still faster than the fixed broadband services in many countries, the average speeds have been gone down in the past year, says Ookla. The research firm behind the popular Speedtest app has been covering SpaceX's satellite Internet service since its initial launch, and found out that median Starlink download speeds have dropped up to 54% at places in the span of a year.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | 32-inch Jlink 1080p monitor on sale for $160 USD with FreeSync, 75 Hz refresh rate, and full sRGB colors
The jack-of-all-trades monitor has FreeSync for gaming, sRGB coverage for editing, 75 Hz refresh rate for a smoother UI, and a large 32-inch screen size for multimedia playback. Amazon is currently offering the 32-inch Jlink monitor for $160 USD after applying the $90 coupon code at checkout. The deal is...
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Mate 50 series-compatible 5G cases are released in China
5G Accessory Business Chinese Tech Phablet Smartphone. Huawei P50-series users were reportedly able to circumvent the OEM's inability to use 5G hardware in its newer devices with a case provided by the company Soyealink. Now, as WHYLAB has pointed out, the same option has become available to those who own or plan to own a new flagship of the Mate 50 line.
notebookcheck.net
Twinkly Squares smart LED light panels unveiled with gaming sync via Razer Chroma RGB
The Twinkly Squares smart home lights are now available. The panels contain 64 LEDs, allowing you to create pixel art or mood lighting for your room. You can also set your patterns to rotate with a scheduling feature or sync them with a game, with support for Razer Chroma RGB and Omen Light Studio. Using the Twinkly Music USB dongle, sold separately, you can also sync the lighting to ambient sounds and music.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi CIVI 2: Launch date and design confirmed as company teases specifications
Xiaomi has lifted the lid on the CIVI 2, arguably a successor to both the CIVI and the CIVI 1S. Previewed on Weibo, the CIVI 2 receives a huge camera housing and one that mimics Xiaomi's flagships like the Xiaomi 12S Pro. Additionally, Xiaomi continues to push the CIVI series with a focus on fashion, as its marketing images show. In that vein, Xiaomi will release the CIVI 2 Hello Kitty special edition model.
