ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Google Pixel Watch: Pricing leaks for European and US markets as talk of November shipment date emerges

By Alex Alderson
notebookcheck.net
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
PC Magazine

Pre-Order Stats Suggest Buyers Snapping Up iPhone 14 Pro Max, Ignoring iPhone 14

An initial analysis of pre-order demand for the iPhone 14 suggests the standard models are not selling very well, to the point where Apple may decide to lower shipments. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo analyzed weekend pre-orders numbers for iPhone 14 based on the delivery times listed on Apple's online stores in major markets around the world. What he discovered is that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling well, iPhone 14 Pro sales are "neutral," and sales of the two standard models (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus) are simply "bad."
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

iPhone 14 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Which should you buy?

Apple's latest and greatest smartphones, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, are now available for purchase. While we have already drawn a comparison between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, in this article, we compare the two high-end Pro models from OnePlus and Apple. So without further ado, let's take a closer look at the iPhone 14 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro to see which smartphone deserves a place in your pocket.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Samsung Exynos#Smart Phone#Ios#European#Pixel Watch#Exynos 9110#Bluetooth Wi Fi Black#Lte Black#Pixel 7 Pro
AOL Corp

Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Comparing the Bigger Apple Phones

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's revival of the "Plus" size iPhone could be the most exciting part of the iPhone 14 lineup. Even though it appears to come with the demise of the Mini size that was part of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup, the $899 (£949, AU$1,579) iPhone 14 Plus announced at Apple's Sept. event provides a big-screen phone option that is hundreds of dollars less than the $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Google
notebookcheck.net

LG launches a Best Buy exclusive 17-inch Ultra PC laptop along with the 16-inch version for the U.S. market

Alder Lake AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Geforce Intel Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Thunderbolt. LG launched the 2022 Ultra PC laptops in Europe first around a month ago, and now the premium lineup is coming to the U.S. with 16-inch and 17-inch models. While the 16-inch variant appears to be the same as the European one, the 17-incher is a new addition that replaces the 14-inch model. Also, unlike the European versions that feature AMD processors, the U.S.-exclusive 17-inch model is powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iPhone 14 Preorders 'Worse' Than For iPhone 13, Analyst Says

Apple's new iPhone 14 lineup was unveiled last week, with preorders kicking off on Sept. 9 ahead of the iPhone 14 going on sale Sept. 16. But preorders of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are lower than preorders for the previous iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

iPhone 16 series thought to be among the first smartphones to upgrade to Wi-Fi 7

5G Android iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Wi-Fi 7. Now that the latest Qualcomm RFFE modules are out, one might expect that smartphones that can use both 5G and Wi-Fi 7 will soon follow. However, the Taiwanese media outlet DigiTimes now purports to have what might be slightly bad news to those holding out for a mobile device with both specs.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Starlink satellite Internet speeds decrease as Elon Musk brags about service availability on all continents

While Starlink satellite Internet speeds are still faster than the fixed broadband services in many countries, the average speeds have been gone down in the past year, says Ookla. The research firm behind the popular Speedtest app has been covering SpaceX's satellite Internet service since its initial launch, and found out that median Starlink download speeds have dropped up to 54% at places in the span of a year.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Huawei Mate 50 series-compatible 5G cases are released in China

5G Accessory Business Chinese Tech Phablet Smartphone. Huawei P50-series users were reportedly able to circumvent the OEM's inability to use 5G hardware in its newer devices with a case provided by the company Soyealink. Now, as WHYLAB has pointed out, the same option has become available to those who own or plan to own a new flagship of the Mate 50 line.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Twinkly Squares smart LED light panels unveiled with gaming sync via Razer Chroma RGB

The Twinkly Squares smart home lights are now available. The panels contain 64 LEDs, allowing you to create pixel art or mood lighting for your room. You can also set your patterns to rotate with a scheduling feature or sync them with a game, with support for Razer Chroma RGB and Omen Light Studio. Using the Twinkly Music USB dongle, sold separately, you can also sync the lighting to ambient sounds and music.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi CIVI 2: Launch date and design confirmed as company teases specifications

Xiaomi has lifted the lid on the CIVI 2, arguably a successor to both the CIVI and the CIVI 1S. Previewed on Weibo, the CIVI 2 receives a huge camera housing and one that mimics Xiaomi's flagships like the Xiaomi 12S Pro. Additionally, Xiaomi continues to push the CIVI series with a focus on fashion, as its marketing images show. In that vein, Xiaomi will release the CIVI 2 Hello Kitty special edition model.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy